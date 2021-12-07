Tuesday, December 07, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve. Waived TE Parker Hesse and P Dustin Colquitt.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB A.J. Klein on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DT Eli Ankou and LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve. Placed TE Stephen Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released DE Breeland Speaks from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Evan Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed QB Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah McKoy from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RB Jalen Richard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. Placed G Wes Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro. Released K Alex Kessman. Placed LB Blake Cashman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEEERS — Placed LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
ECHL
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Wyatt Ege and F Patrick Polino to Providence (AHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Lukas Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
