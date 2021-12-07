TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve. Waived TE Parker Hesse and P Dustin Colquitt.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB A.J. Klein on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DT Eli Ankou and LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve. Placed TE Stephen Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released DE Breeland Speaks from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Evan Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed QB Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah McKoy from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RB Jalen Richard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. Placed G Wes Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro. Released K Alex Kessman. Placed LB Blake Cashman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEEERS — Placed LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Wyatt Ege and F Patrick Polino to Providence (AHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Lukas Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).