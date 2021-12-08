Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Boston
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|Philadelphia
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|New York
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|11
|13
|.458
|6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Washington
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Charlotte
|14
|12
|.538
|½
|Atlanta
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Orlando
|5
|20
|.200
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Indiana
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
|Detroit
|4
|19
|.174
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Dallas
|11
|12
|.478
|2½
|San Antonio
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
|Houston
|7
|16
|.304
|6½
|New Orleans
|7
|19
|.269
|8
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Denver
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Minnesota
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Portland
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Oklahoma City
|7
|16
|.304
|9
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|Phoenix
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|12
|12
|.500
|8
|Sacramento
|10
|14
|.417
|10
Monday
Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 103
Philadelphia 127, Charlotte 124, OT
Indiana 116, Washington 110
Memphis 105, Miami 90
Atlanta 121, Minnesota 110
Milwaukee 112, Cleveland 104
Chicago 109, Denver 97
Phoenix 108, San Antonio 104
L.A. Clippers 102, Portland 90
Golden State 126, Orlando 95
Tuesday
Brooklyn 102, Dallas 99
New York 121, San Antonio 109
Boston at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
G League
Sunday
Lakeland 119, Memphis 100
G League Ignite 99, Oklahoma City 89
Mexico City 123, Birmingham 114
Monday
Raptors 120, Capital City 113
Cleveland 107, Iowa 104
South Bay 121, Salt Lake City 114
Tuesday
Motor City 106, Sioux Falls 99
Cleveland 131, Iowa 118
Birmingham 109, Mexico City 107
Memphis 116, Rio Grande Valley 92
Today
Sioux Falls at Motor City, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Delaware at Capital City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story