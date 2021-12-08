The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 17 7 .708
Boston 13 11 .542 4
Philadelphia 13 11 .542 4
New York 12 12 .500 5
Toronto 11 13 .458 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 14 11 .560
Washington 14 11 .560
Charlotte 14 12 .538 ½
Atlanta 13 12 .520 1
Orlando 5 20 .200 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 8 .680
Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1
Cleveland 13 12 .520 4
Indiana 10 16 .385
Detroit 4 19 .174 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 14 10 .583
Dallas 11 12 .478
San Antonio 8 15 .348
Houston 7 16 .304
New Orleans 7 19 .269 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 16 7 .696
Denver 11 12 .478 5
Minnesota 11 13 .458
Portland 11 14 .440 6
Oklahoma City 7 16 .304 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 20 4 .833
Phoenix 20 4 .833
L.A. Clippers 13 12 .520
L.A. Lakers 12 12 .500 8
Sacramento 10 14 .417 10

Monday

Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 103

Philadelphia 127, Charlotte 124, OT

Indiana 116, Washington 110

Memphis 105, Miami 90

Atlanta 121, Minnesota 110

Milwaukee 112, Cleveland 104

Chicago 109, Denver 97

Phoenix 108, San Antonio 104

L.A. Clippers 102, Portland 90

Golden State 126, Orlando 95

Tuesday

Brooklyn 102, Dallas 99

New York 121, San Antonio 109

Boston at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday

Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

G League

Sunday

Lakeland 119, Memphis 100

G League Ignite 99, Oklahoma City 89

Mexico City 123, Birmingham 114

Monday

Raptors 120, Capital City 113

Cleveland 107, Iowa 104

South Bay 121, Salt Lake City 114

Tuesday

Motor City 106, Sioux Falls 99

Cleveland 131, Iowa 118

Birmingham 109, Mexico City 107

Memphis 116, Rio Grande Valley 92

Today

Sioux Falls at Motor City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Delaware at Capital City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

