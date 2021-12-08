The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200
Buffalo 7 5 0 .583 336 196
Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288
N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 217 367

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283
Houston 2 10 0 .167 164 323
Jacksonville 2 10 0 .167 180 320

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 282 260
Cincinnati 7 5 0 .583 331 267
Pittsburgh 6 5 1 .542 244 286
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 303 259
L.A. Chargers 7 5 0 .583 314 315
Denver 6 6 0 .500 237 218
Las Vegas 6 6 0 .500 274 312

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267
Washington 6 6 0 .500 246 297
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291
N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 211 273

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 9 3 0 .750 377 270
Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 216 332
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253
New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242
Minnesota 5 7 0 .417 308 305
Chicago 4 8 0 .333 201 287
Detroit 1 10 1 .125 203 316

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270
San Francisco 6 6 0 .500 303 278
Seattle 4 8 0 .333 239 249

Thursday

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

W L T Pts Prv
1. Arizona (11) 10 2 0 382 1
2. Green Bay (1) 9 3 0 361 2
3. Tampa Bay 9 3 0 358 3
4. New England 9 4 0 355 4
5. Kansas City 8 4 0 341 5
6. Baltimore 8 4 0 304 6
6. Tennessee 8 4 0 304 8
8. Dallas 8 4 0 296 10
9. Buffalo 7 5 0 295 7
10. L.A. Rams 8 4 0 293 11
11. Indianapolis 7 6 0 256 13
12. L.A. Chargers 7 5 0 252 14
13. Cincinnati 7 5 0 246 9
14. Pittsburgh 6 5 1 214 20
15. San Francisco 6 6 0 202 12
16. Washington 6 6 0 198 19
17. Cleveland 6 6 0 178 17
18. Las Vegas 6 6 0 177 15
19. Miami 6 7 0 175 21
20. Denver 6 6 0 169 16
21. Philadelphia 6 7 0 161 22
22. Minnesota 5 7 0 143 18
23. New Orleans 5 7 0 109 23
24. Atlanta 5 7 0 106 24
25. Seattle 4 8 0 104 28
26. Carolina 5 7 0 91 25
27. N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 72 26
27. Chicago 4 8 0 72 27
29. N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 44 29
30. Detroit 1 10 1 31 32
31. Jacksonville 2 10 0 30 31
32. Houston 2 10 0 17 30

