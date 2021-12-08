Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
FREMONT 59, GARRETT 24
|Garrett
|6
|5
|7
|6
|—
|24
|Fremont
|20
|21
|9
|9
|—
|59
Fremont: Beeman 7, Foulk 2, Book 2, Brace 22, Bontrager 9, Pentecost 13, Berlew 4
Garrett: Bailey 3, Coffman 10, Myers 2, Smith 9
EASTSIDE 63, CANTERBURY 48
|Canterbury
|14
|9
|9
|16
|—
|48
|Eastside
|20
|18
|15
|10
|—
|63
Eastside: Trevino 18, Henderson 8, Snyder 7, Willard 11, Fry 13, Yoder 1, Brewer 3, Moughler 2
Canterbury: Lewis 10, A. Dressler 5, Russell 7, Schlabach 7, X. Dressler 2, Chaille 3, Clark 4, Pasalich 8, Pina 2
LEO 72, BISHOP LUERS 35
|Leo
|18
|11
|24
|19
|—
|72
|Bishop Luers
|6
|11
|7
|11
|—
|35
Leo: T. Hiteshaw 7, Richard 3, McGee 5, Middleton 4, E. LaGrange 1, B. Hiteshaw 14, L. LaGrange 14, Ruble 2, Allen 9, Bontrager 11, Livingston 2
Bishop Luers: Thompson 4, Doughty 3, zay 4, Wallace 4, Knapke 6, Powell 8, Keller 1, Sims 3, Javins 2
WOODLAN 46, ANGOLA
|Woodlan
|14
|11
|11
|10
|—
|46
|Angola
|10
|7
|10
|12
|—
|39
Woodlan: Lichty 6, Miller 6, Reidy 17, Gerig 11, Smith 4, Yoder 2
Angola: Individual statistics not available
AP TOP 10
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boy’s basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
CLASS 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Zionsville (8)
|4-0
|210
|2
|2. Lawrence North (1)
|3-0
|167
|3
|T3. Homestead
|3-1
|144
|5
|T3. Cathedral (1)
|3-1
|144
|1
|5. Fishers
|4-0
|123
|6
|6. Bloomington South
|3-0
|98
|10
|7. Arsenal Tech
|3-0
|88
|8
|8. Valparaiso (1)
|3-0
|78
|NR
|9. Carmel
|2-2
|63
|4
|10. Westfield
|2-1
|53
|7
Others receiving votes: Bloomington N. 36. Lafayette Jeff 32. Penn 23. Lawrence Central 18. Anderson 16. Ben Davis 15. Jeffersonville 6. Michigan City 6.
CLASS 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Mishawaka Marian (8)
|3-0
|195
|1
|2. Leo (1)
|4-0
|186
|3
|3. Connersville (1)
|4-0
|166
|5
|4. Brebeuf Jesuit
|2-1
|137
|2
|5. North Harrison
|3-0
|114
|6
|6. NorthWood (1)
|3-0
|95
|8
|T7. Silver Creek
|2-1
|66
|4
|T7. Beech Grove
|3-0
|66
|NR
|9. SB St. Joseph’s
|2-1
|47
|7
|10. Greensburg
|2-0
|46
|NR
Others receiving votes: Brownstown 41. Glenn 32. Sullivan 27. Ev. Bosse 25. Danville 16. Hammond 15. Guerin Catholic 14. Northview 7. Delta 7. Culver Academy 6. Heritage Hills 6. West Noble 6.
CLASS 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Central Noble (6)
|3-0
|208
|1
|2. Linton-Stockton (4)
|4-0
|204
|2
|3. Blackhawk Ch. (1)
|2-0
|160
|3
|4. South Spencer
|2-0
|124
|4
|5. Park Tudor
|3-0
|113
|6
|6. Parke Heritage
|2-1
|96
|5
|7. Covenant Christian
|3-0
|86
|7
|8. Andrean
|0-0
|76
|8
|9. Blackford
|1-0
|45
|9
|10. Westview
|2-0
|36
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll 30. S. Ripley 25. Bremen 24. Eastside 22. Tipton 17. Southwestern 15. Eastern Hancock 12. Boone Grove 9. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Providence 6. Heritage Christian 6.
CLASS A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Barr-Reeve (8)
|3-1
|204
|1
|2. North Daviess (1)
|4-0
|198
|2
|3. Loogootee
|4-1
|150
|3
|4. Gary 21st Century (1)
|3-0
|148
|4
|5. Edinburgh
|4-0
|137
|5
|6. Bloomfield (1)
|3-0
|122
|7
|7. Lutheran
|0-0
|79
|8
|8. Jac-Cen-Del
|3-1
|69
|10
|9. Tindley
|1-2
|60
|6
|10. Triton
|2-1
|43
|9
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 26. Elkhart Christian 20. Fremont 16. Covington 13. Metro 9. Orleans 7. Liberty Christian 7. Ev. Christian 6. Morgan Twp. 6.
SCORES
Argos 55, LaVille 25
Barr-Reeve 42, Bloomington South 39
Benton Central 73, Frontier 45
Bishop Chatard 60, Washington 46
Charlestown 34, Henryville 33, OT
Cin. La Salle, Ohio 59, E. Central 40
Columbia City 68, Churubusco 55
Crown Point 56, E. Chicago Central 45
Decatur Central 71, Beech Grove 67
Eastbrook 74, Southern Wells 37
Elkhart Christian 42, Prairie Hts. 41
Ev. Bosse 77, Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 43
Ev. Central 56, Vincennes 50
Ev. Harrison 61, Boonville 49
Ev. Reitz 67, Ev. North 36
Fairfield 55, Lakeland 42
Faith Christian 69, Sheridan 39
Fremont 59, Garrett 24
Goshen 51, Elkhart 43
Hammond Central 70, Highland 19
Lake Central 38, Gary West 34
Merrillville 82, Hammond Morton 63
Mishawaka Marian 63, Mishawaka 36
N. Posey 75, Ev. Day 70
Norwell 42, Bishop Dwenger 38
Oldenburg 40, Christian Academy of Madison 24
Penn 104, New Prairie 33
Portage 64, Hobart 31
S. Bend Clay 58, Niles, Mich. 39
S. Knox 34, N. Knox 28
S. Spencer 58, Ev. Mater Dei 36
Seton Catholic 75, Randolph Southern 74
Terre Haute South 63, Robinson, Ill. 58
Tipton 80, Elwood 38
Triton 79, Lakeland Christian 60
Union (Dugger) 60, Red Hill, Ill. 31
Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 53, Union City 48
Winamac 50, Plymouth 44
GIRLS
HUNTINGTON NORTH 68,
MANCHESTER 17
|Manchester
|7
|3
|6
|1
|—
|17
|Huntington N.
|21
|17
|17
|13
|—
|68
Huntington North: Double 25, Martz 6, Fields 4, Bailey 4, Sell 3, Campbell 6, E. Daugherty 5, Trout 5, M. Daugherty 10
Manchester: Buzzard 6, West 4, Miller 2, Schannep 4, N/A 1
WINCHESTER 65, SOUTH ADAMS 37
|Winchester
|21
|14
|20
|10
|—
|65
|South Adams
|6
|8
|13
|10
|—
|37
Winchester: H. Lanter 24, Lawrence 5, Campbell 25, Riggin 2, Baker 1, N. Lanter 8
South Adams: M. Pries 10, P. Pries 9, Baker 2, Sealscott 6, A. Smith 2, Hamrick 8
WABASH 57, BLUFFTON 41
|Wabash
|16
|11
|14
|16
|—
|57
|Bluffton
|8
|11
|9
|13
|—
|41
Wabash: Individual statistics not available
Bluffton: Johnson 11, Schreiber 8, Gibson 6, Drayer 6, Heller 4, Renner 3, King 3
NORTHRIDGE 54, WAWASEE 40
|Northridge
|10
|16
|19
|9
|—
|54
|Wawasee
|7
|14
|9
|10
|—
|40
Northridge: Cross 4, Miller 5, Mantyla 16, Baylis 1, Fisher 13, Gorball 15
Wawasee: White 17, Carter 5, Horn 2, Smith 7, Haines 2, Doss 12
NORTH SIDE 55, NEW HAVEN 15
|North Side
|14
|22
|16
|3
|—
|55
|New Haven
|2
|2
|3
|8
|—
|15
North Side: Williams 21, Woodson 12, Smith 8, Tyree 6, Nokour 5, J. Paige 3
New Haven: Individual statistics not available
HOMESTEAD 65,
SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON 52
|Homestead
|15
|18
|18
|14
|—
|65
|SB Washington
|18
|16
|5
|13
|—
|52
Homestead: Patterson 21, Reust 15, Stock 9, Stephens 9, Keinsley 9, Fream 2
South Bend Washington: M. Reynolds 22, Jones 14, Mitchell 8, K. Reynolds 4, A. Reynolds 2, Wilson 2
GARRETT 67, WESTVIEW 28
|Westview
|11
|6
|9
|2
|—
|28
|Garrett
|22
|21
|14
|10
|—
|67
Garrett: Armstrong 7, Kelham 14, Ostrowski 19, Owen 6, Jacobs 2, Bergman 3, Gerke 16
Westview: Antal 2, K. Miller 2, H. Miller 4, Springer 2, Lapp 8, Bortner 10
SCORES
Avon 58, Mooresville 57
Bloomington North 52, Owen Valley 49
Bremen 50, Mishawaka 46
Cascade 66, Ritter 26
Cass 40, Rossville 33
Center Grove 54, Plainfield 48, OT
Central Noble 56, Lakewood Park 27
Concord 77, S. Bend Clay 43
DeKalb 38, Concordia 26
Hamilton Hts. 43, Northwestern 32
Hamilton SE 76, Pendleton Hts. 45
Jay Co. 51, Muncie Central 30
Jimtown 53, Elkhart Christian 42
Kokomo 55, Western 45
Lafayette Catholic 56, McCutcheon 32
Lafayette Harrison 67, Logansport 19
Lake Central 58, Andrean 47
Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 27
Munster 59, E. Chicago Central 21
New Castle 42, Connersville 41
Northfield 64, Taylor 59
Prairie Hts. 57, Canterbury 24
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 55, NorthWood 34
Snider 76, Angola 41
Terre Haute North 55, W. Vigo 33
Triton Central 35, Greenwood 33
Wapahani 56, Yorktown 49
Washington 60, Loogootee 17
Wayne 53, Marion 23
Westfield 47, Carmel 45
Swimming
BOYS
NORWELL 146, BELLMONT 12
Diving—B. Zimmer (N) 146.45; 200MR—Norwell 1:49.87; 200Free—K. Zimmer (N) 2:09.23; 200IM—Peterson (N) 2:20.84; 50Free—Page (N) 23.54; 100Fly—Peterson (N) 1:02.63; 100Free—K. Zimmer (N) 55.83; 500Free—Hiester (N) 5:50.23; 200FR—Norwell 1:41.07; 100Back—Peterson (N) 1:05.88; 100Breast—Meredith (N) 1:08.16; 400FR—Norwell 4:03.29.
SNIDER 60, NORTHROP 54, WAYNE 47
200MR—Northrop 2:05.72; 200Free—Garcia (W) 2:29.27; 200IM—Foote (S) 2:14.39; 50Free—Hunt (N) 25.94; Diving—Roberts (S) 206.95; 100Fly—Foote (S) 1:05.63; 100Free—Voliva (W) 57.42; 500Free—Baird (N) 6:31.14; 200FR—Northrop 1:55.19; 100Back—Purnell (N) 1:02.87; 100Breast—Deckard (S) 1:27.05; 400FR—Snider 4:13.31.
HUNTINGTON NORTH 104,
BLACKFORD 59
200MR—Huntington North 1:54.2; 200Free—Gross (HN) 2:09.34; 200IM—Hidy (B) 2:35.51; 50Free—Schulte (HN) 23.8; 100Fly—Kowalski (HN) 1:05.37; 100Free—Schulte (HN) 54.59; 500Free—Kowalski (HN) 5:51.49; 200FR—Blackford 1:54.9; 100Back—Hidy (B) 1:06.96; 100Breast—Jernigan (B) 1:18.39; 400FR—Huntington North 4:04.31.
GIRLS
NORWELL 133, BELLMONT 50
Diving—Meredith (N) 149.2; 200MR—Norwell 2:08.1; 200Free—Coyne (N) 2:18.13; 200IM—Page 9n0 2:31.96; 50Free—Heyerly (N) 28.09; 100Fly—Page (N) 1:09.73; 100Free—Melcher (N) 1:02.55; 500Free—Coyne (N) 6:19.35; 200FR—Norwell 1:58.45; 100Back—Heyerly (N) 1:12.12; 100Breast—Meredith (N) 1:21.73; 400FR—Norwell 4:18.05.
SNIDER 93, WAYNE 51, NORTHROP 33
200MR—Wayne 2:08.47; 200Free—Fiess (S) 2:19.33; 200IM—McGee (W) 2:17.36; 50Free—Evans (S) 27.87; Diving—Rinehart (S) 312.05; 100Fly—Sipe (S) 1:10.43; 100Free—Blackman (S) 1:04.47; 500Free—Evans (S) 6:06.78; 200FR—Snider 1:55.19; 100Back—Huff (W) 1:13.0; 100Breast—McGee (W) 1:10.96; 400FR—Snider 4:18.1.
HUNTINGTON NORTH 100,
BLACKFORD 59
200MR—Huntington North 2:07.51; 200Free—Carpenter (HN) 2:19.18; 200IM—Houser (HN) 2:49.54; 50Free—Reich (HN) 27.27; 100Fly—Vanlandingham (HN) 1:19.42; 100Free—Kalhoefer (HN) 1:02.13; 500Free—Quiroga (HN) 6:48.45; 200FR—Huntington North 1:55.41; 100Back—Carpenter (HN) 1:04.61; 100Breast—Jennerjahn (B) 1:24.68; 400FR—Huntington North 5:02.85.
