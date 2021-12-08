HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

FREMONT 59, GARRETT 24

Garrett 6 5 7 6 — 24 Fremont 20 21 9 9 — 59

Fremont: Beeman 7, Foulk 2, Book 2, Brace 22, Bontrager 9, Pentecost 13, Berlew 4

Garrett: Bailey 3, Coffman 10, Myers 2, Smith 9

EASTSIDE 63, CANTERBURY 48

Canterbury 14 9 9 16 — 48 Eastside 20 18 15 10 — 63

Eastside: Trevino 18, Henderson 8, Snyder 7, Willard 11, Fry 13, Yoder 1, Brewer 3, Moughler 2

Canterbury: Lewis 10, A. Dressler 5, Russell 7, Schlabach 7, X. Dressler 2, Chaille 3, Clark 4, Pasalich 8, Pina 2

LEO 72, BISHOP LUERS 35

Leo 18 11 24 19 — 72 Bishop Luers 6 11 7 11 — 35

Leo: T. Hiteshaw 7, Richard 3, McGee 5, Middleton 4, E. LaGrange 1, B. Hiteshaw 14, L. LaGrange 14, Ruble 2, Allen 9, Bontrager 11, Livingston 2

Bishop Luers: Thompson 4, Doughty 3, zay 4, Wallace 4, Knapke 6, Powell 8, Keller 1, Sims 3, Javins 2

WOODLAN 46, ANGOLA

Woodlan 14 11 11 10 — 46 Angola 10 7 10 12 — 39

Woodlan: Lichty 6, Miller 6, Reidy 17, Gerig 11, Smith 4, Yoder 2

Angola: Individual statistics not available

AP TOP 10

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boy’s basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:

CLASS 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Zionsville (8) 4-0 210 2 2. Lawrence North (1) 3-0 167 3 T3. Homestead 3-1 144 5 T3. Cathedral (1) 3-1 144 1 5. Fishers 4-0 123 6 6. Bloomington South 3-0 98 10 7. Arsenal Tech 3-0 88 8 8. Valparaiso (1) 3-0 78 NR 9. Carmel 2-2 63 4 10. Westfield 2-1 53 7

Others receiving votes: Bloomington N. 36. Lafayette Jeff 32. Penn 23. Lawrence Central 18. Anderson 16. Ben Davis 15. Jeffersonville 6. Michigan City 6.

CLASS 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Mishawaka Marian (8) 3-0 195 1 2. Leo (1) 4-0 186 3 3. Connersville (1) 4-0 166 5 4. Brebeuf Jesuit 2-1 137 2 5. North Harrison 3-0 114 6 6. NorthWood (1) 3-0 95 8 T7. Silver Creek 2-1 66 4 T7. Beech Grove 3-0 66 NR 9. SB St. Joseph’s 2-1 47 7 10. Greensburg 2-0 46 NR

Others receiving votes: Brownstown 41. Glenn 32. Sullivan 27. Ev. Bosse 25. Danville 16. Hammond 15. Guerin Catholic 14. Northview 7. Delta 7. Culver Academy 6. Heritage Hills 6. West Noble 6.

CLASS 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Central Noble (6) 3-0 208 1 2. Linton-Stockton (4) 4-0 204 2 3. Blackhawk Ch. (1) 2-0 160 3 4. South Spencer 2-0 124 4 5. Park Tudor 3-0 113 6 6. Parke Heritage 2-1 96 5 7. Covenant Christian 3-0 86 7 8. Andrean 0-0 76 8 9. Blackford 1-0 45 9 10. Westview 2-0 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll 30. S. Ripley 25. Bremen 24. Eastside 22. Tipton 17. Southwestern 15. Eastern Hancock 12. Boone Grove 9. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Providence 6. Heritage Christian 6.

CLASS A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Barr-Reeve (8) 3-1 204 1 2. North Daviess (1) 4-0 198 2 3. Loogootee 4-1 150 3 4. Gary 21st Century (1) 3-0 148 4 5. Edinburgh 4-0 137 5 6. Bloomfield (1) 3-0 122 7 7. Lutheran 0-0 79 8 8. Jac-Cen-Del 3-1 69 10 9. Tindley 1-2 60 6 10. Triton 2-1 43 9

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 26. Elkhart Christian 20. Fremont 16. Covington 13. Metro 9. Orleans 7. Liberty Christian 7. Ev. Christian 6. Morgan Twp. 6.

SCORES

Argos 55, LaVille 25

Barr-Reeve 42, Bloomington South 39

Benton Central 73, Frontier 45

Bishop Chatard 60, Washington 46

Charlestown 34, Henryville 33, OT

Cin. La Salle, Ohio 59, E. Central 40

Columbia City 68, Churubusco 55

Crown Point 56, E. Chicago Central 45

Decatur Central 71, Beech Grove 67

Eastbrook 74, Southern Wells 37

Elkhart Christian 42, Prairie Hts. 41

Ev. Bosse 77, Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 43

Ev. Central 56, Vincennes 50

Ev. Harrison 61, Boonville 49

Ev. Reitz 67, Ev. North 36

Fairfield 55, Lakeland 42

Faith Christian 69, Sheridan 39

Fremont 59, Garrett 24

Goshen 51, Elkhart 43

Hammond Central 70, Highland 19

Lake Central 38, Gary West 34

Merrillville 82, Hammond Morton 63

Mishawaka Marian 63, Mishawaka 36

N. Posey 75, Ev. Day 70

Norwell 42, Bishop Dwenger 38

Oldenburg 40, Christian Academy of Madison 24

Penn 104, New Prairie 33

Portage 64, Hobart 31

S. Bend Clay 58, Niles, Mich. 39

S. Knox 34, N. Knox 28

S. Spencer 58, Ev. Mater Dei 36

Seton Catholic 75, Randolph Southern 74

Terre Haute South 63, Robinson, Ill. 58

Tipton 80, Elwood 38

Triton 79, Lakeland Christian 60

Union (Dugger) 60, Red Hill, Ill. 31

Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 53, Union City 48

Winamac 50, Plymouth 44

GIRLS

HUNTINGTON NORTH 68,

MANCHESTER 17

Manchester 7 3 6 1 — 17 Huntington N. 21 17 17 13 — 68

Huntington North: Double 25, Martz 6, Fields 4, Bailey 4, Sell 3, Campbell 6, E. Daugherty 5, Trout 5, M. Daugherty 10

Manchester: Buzzard 6, West 4, Miller 2, Schannep 4, N/A 1

WINCHESTER 65, SOUTH ADAMS 37

Winchester 21 14 20 10 — 65 South Adams 6 8 13 10 — 37

Winchester: H. Lanter 24, Lawrence 5, Campbell 25, Riggin 2, Baker 1, N. Lanter 8

South Adams: M. Pries 10, P. Pries 9, Baker 2, Sealscott 6, A. Smith 2, Hamrick 8

WABASH 57, BLUFFTON 41

Wabash 16 11 14 16 — 57 Bluffton 8 11 9 13 — 41

Wabash: Individual statistics not available

Bluffton: Johnson 11, Schreiber 8, Gibson 6, Drayer 6, Heller 4, Renner 3, King 3

NORTHRIDGE 54, WAWASEE 40

Northridge 10 16 19 9 — 54 Wawasee 7 14 9 10 — 40

Northridge: Cross 4, Miller 5, Mantyla 16, Baylis 1, Fisher 13, Gorball 15

Wawasee: White 17, Carter 5, Horn 2, Smith 7, Haines 2, Doss 12

NORTH SIDE 55, NEW HAVEN 15

North Side 14 22 16 3 — 55 New Haven 2 2 3 8 — 15

North Side: Williams 21, Woodson 12, Smith 8, Tyree 6, Nokour 5, J. Paige 3

New Haven: Individual statistics not available

HOMESTEAD 65,

SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON 52

Homestead 15 18 18 14 — 65 SB Washington 18 16 5 13 — 52

Homestead: Patterson 21, Reust 15, Stock 9, Stephens 9, Keinsley 9, Fream 2

South Bend Washington: M. Reynolds 22, Jones 14, Mitchell 8, K. Reynolds 4, A. Reynolds 2, Wilson 2

GARRETT 67, WESTVIEW 28

Westview 11 6 9 2 — 28 Garrett 22 21 14 10 — 67

Garrett: Armstrong 7, Kelham 14, Ostrowski 19, Owen 6, Jacobs 2, Bergman 3, Gerke 16

Westview: Antal 2, K. Miller 2, H. Miller 4, Springer 2, Lapp 8, Bortner 10

SCORES

Avon 58, Mooresville 57

Bloomington North 52, Owen Valley 49

Bremen 50, Mishawaka 46

Cascade 66, Ritter 26

Cass 40, Rossville 33

Center Grove 54, Plainfield 48, OT

Central Noble 56, Lakewood Park 27

Concord 77, S. Bend Clay 43

DeKalb 38, Concordia 26

Hamilton Hts. 43, Northwestern 32

Hamilton SE 76, Pendleton Hts. 45

Jay Co. 51, Muncie Central 30

Jimtown 53, Elkhart Christian 42

Kokomo 55, Western 45

Lafayette Catholic 56, McCutcheon 32

Lafayette Harrison 67, Logansport 19

Lake Central 58, Andrean 47

Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 27

Munster 59, E. Chicago Central 21

New Castle 42, Connersville 41

Northfield 64, Taylor 59

Prairie Hts. 57, Canterbury 24

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 55, NorthWood 34

Snider 76, Angola 41

Terre Haute North 55, W. Vigo 33

Triton Central 35, Greenwood 33

Wapahani 56, Yorktown 49

Washington 60, Loogootee 17

Wayne 53, Marion 23

Westfield 47, Carmel 45

Swimming

BOYS

NORWELL 146, BELLMONT 12

Diving—B. Zimmer (N) 146.45; 200MR—Norwell 1:49.87; 200Free—K. Zimmer (N) 2:09.23; 200IM—Peterson (N) 2:20.84; 50Free—Page (N) 23.54; 100Fly—Peterson (N) 1:02.63; 100Free—K. Zimmer (N) 55.83; 500Free—Hiester (N) 5:50.23; 200FR—Norwell 1:41.07; 100Back—Peterson (N) 1:05.88; 100Breast—Meredith (N) 1:08.16; 400FR—Norwell 4:03.29.

SNIDER 60, NORTHROP 54, WAYNE 47

200MR—Northrop 2:05.72; 200Free—Garcia (W) 2:29.27; 200IM—Foote (S) 2:14.39; 50Free—Hunt (N) 25.94; Diving—Roberts (S) 206.95; 100Fly—Foote (S) 1:05.63; 100Free—Voliva (W) 57.42; 500Free—Baird (N) 6:31.14; 200FR—Northrop 1:55.19; 100Back—Purnell (N) 1:02.87; 100Breast—Deckard (S) 1:27.05; 400FR—Snider 4:13.31.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 104,

BLACKFORD 59

200MR—Huntington North 1:54.2; 200Free—Gross (HN) 2:09.34; 200IM—Hidy (B) 2:35.51; 50Free—Schulte (HN) 23.8; 100Fly—Kowalski (HN) 1:05.37; 100Free—Schulte (HN) 54.59; 500Free—Kowalski (HN) 5:51.49; 200FR—Blackford 1:54.9; 100Back—Hidy (B) 1:06.96; 100Breast—Jernigan (B) 1:18.39; 400FR—Huntington North 4:04.31.

GIRLS

NORWELL 133, BELLMONT 50

Diving—Meredith (N) 149.2; 200MR—Norwell 2:08.1; 200Free—Coyne (N) 2:18.13; 200IM—Page 9n0 2:31.96; 50Free—Heyerly (N) 28.09; 100Fly—Page (N) 1:09.73; 100Free—Melcher (N) 1:02.55; 500Free—Coyne (N) 6:19.35; 200FR—Norwell 1:58.45; 100Back—Heyerly (N) 1:12.12; 100Breast—Meredith (N) 1:21.73; 400FR—Norwell 4:18.05.

SNIDER 93, WAYNE 51, NORTHROP 33

200MR—Wayne 2:08.47; 200Free—Fiess (S) 2:19.33; 200IM—McGee (W) 2:17.36; 50Free—Evans (S) 27.87; Diving—Rinehart (S) 312.05; 100Fly—Sipe (S) 1:10.43; 100Free—Blackman (S) 1:04.47; 500Free—Evans (S) 6:06.78; 200FR—Snider 1:55.19; 100Back—Huff (W) 1:13.0; 100Breast—McGee (W) 1:10.96; 400FR—Snider 4:18.1.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 100,

BLACKFORD 59

200MR—Huntington North 2:07.51; 200Free—Carpenter (HN) 2:19.18; 200IM—Houser (HN) 2:49.54; 50Free—Reich (HN) 27.27; 100Fly—Vanlandingham (HN) 1:19.42; 100Free—Kalhoefer (HN) 1:02.13; 500Free—Quiroga (HN) 6:48.45; 200FR—Huntington North 1:55.41; 100Back—Carpenter (HN) 1:04.61; 100Breast—Jennerjahn (B) 1:24.68; 400FR—Huntington North 5:02.85.