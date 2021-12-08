NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 25 17 4 4 38 98 73 Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 85 66 Tampa Bay 25 16 5 4 36 84 67 Detroit 26 13 10 3 29 73 83 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 Buffalo 25 8 14 3 19 70 92 Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93 Montreal 27 6 18 3 15 61 96

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65 N.Y. Rangers 24 17 4 3 37 76 61 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 82 56 Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68 Columbus 24 13 11 0 26 80 80 New Jersey 23 9 9 5 23 67 79 Philadelphia 23 8 11 4 20 56 79 N.Y. Islanders 21 6 10 5 17 43 64

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 25 18 6 1 37 98 72 St. Louis 25 13 8 4 30 86 75 Nashville 25 14 10 1 29 73 70 Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 92 76 Dallas 22 13 7 2 28 64 59 Winnipeg 25 12 9 4 28 78 75 Chicago 25 9 14 2 20 58 83 Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 25 15 5 5 35 81 51 Anaheim 27 14 8 5 33 89 78 Edmonton 24 16 8 0 32 87 76 Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 81 73 San Jose 25 13 11 1 27 66 68 Los Angeles 24 10 10 4 24 64 67 Seattle 25 9 14 2 20 73 90 Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 64 80

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday

Washington 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Colorado 7, Philadelphia 5

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Dallas 4, Arizona 1

Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 0

Pittsburgh 6, Seattle 1

Tuesday

Toronto 5, Columbus 4

N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3

Nashville 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2

Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1

Calgary at San Jose, late

Today

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NASHVILLE 5,

DETROIT 2

Nashville 2 0 3 — 5 Detroit 0 1 1 — 2

First Period—1, Nashville, Johansen 7 (Duchene, Josi), 12:32 (pp). 2, Nashville, Josi 8 (Fabbro, Johansen), 17:43. Penalties—Duchene, NSH (Slashing), 1:17; Namestnikov, DET (Delay of Game), 12:08.

Second Period—3, Detroit, Fabbri 6 (Suter, Seider), 9:58 (pp). Penalties—Smith, DET (Fighting), 7:28; Harpur, NSH (Fighting), 7:28; Carrier, NSH (Roughing), 9:39; Renouf, DET (Cross Checking), 16:38.

Third Period—4, Nashville, Cousins 3 (Josi), 2:33. 5, Nashville, Tolvanen 3 (Johansen, Fabbro), 7:07. 6, Detroit, Rasmussen 2 (Namestnikov, Erne), 8:57. 7, Nashville, Fabbro 1 (Borowiecki), 19:29 (en). Penalties—Jeannot, NSH (Fighting), 15:55; Renouf, DET (Fighting), 15:55; Gagner, DET (Cross Checking), 20:00.

Shots on Goal—Nashville 11-14-8—33. Detroit 3-5-8—16.

Power-play opportunities—Nashville 1 of 2; Detroit 1 of 2.

Goalies—Nashville, Rittich 2-1-0 (16 shots-14 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 8-4-3 (32-28).

A—15,539 (20,000). T—2:28.

Referees—Brad Meier, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen—Justin Johnson, Libor Suchanek.

N.Y. RANGERS 6,

CHICAGO 2

N.Y. Rangers 1 1 4 — 6 Chicago 2 0 0 — 2

First Period—1, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 5 (Panarin, Strome), 1:01. 2, Chicago, Gustafsson 1, 1:44. 3, Chicago, Dach 4 (Strome, DeBrincat), 7:09. Penalties—None.

Second Period—4, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 8 (Kreider, Zibanejad), 3:19 (pp). Penalties—Borgstrom, CHI (Hooking), 2:05; Panarin, NYR (Boarding), 7:15; Stillman, CHI (Fighting), 11:30; Trouba, NYR (Fighting), 11:30; Hunt, NYR (High Sticking), 14:03; Miller, NYR (Tripping), 19:53.

Third Period—5, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 17 (Panarin, Fox), 4:59 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Rooney 6 (Reaves, Fox), 12:10. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 9 (Zibanejad, Trouba), 16:50 (en). 8, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 4 (Rooney, Reaves), 18:41. Penalties—Dach, CHI (Slashing), 3:52; Trouba, NYR (Hooking), 5:49; Carpenter, CHI (Roughing), 17:08; Strome, NYR (Roughing), 17:08; Strome, NYR (Roughing), 17:08; Carpenter, CHI (Boarding), 17:08; Strome, NYR (Misconduct), 17:08.

Shots on Goal—N.Y. Rangers 9-13-8—30. Chicago 9-8-9—26.

Power-play opportunities—N.Y. Rangers 2 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies—N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 4-1-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Fleury 7-10-0 (29-24).

A—17,207 (19,717). T—2:37.

Referees—Brandon Schrader, Ian Walsh. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, CJ Murray.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 18 14 4 0 0 28 67 41 Reading 18 8 5 4 1 21 51 58 Trois-Rivieres 17 10 7 0 0 20 63 54 Adirondack 18 9 8 1 0 19 51 61 Maine 17 6 8 2 1 15 50 58 Worcester 16 6 9 0 1 13 47 56

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 19 11 7 1 0 23 57 57 Norfolk 19 10 8 0 1 21 56 57 Florida 19 8 6 2 3 21 58 57 S. Carolina 17 9 6 2 0 20 49 51 Jacksonville 19 9 8 1 1 20 50 52 Atlanta 17 8 7 2 0 18 45 47 Greenville 16 7 7 1 1 16 48 48

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 17 12 5 0 0 24 72 50 KOMETS 18 10 6 2 0 22 52 44 Wheeling 17 10 6 1 0 21 61 56 Kalamazoo 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 49 Cincinnati 18 9 9 0 0 18 55 52 Indy 18 6 9 2 1 15 53 60 Iowa 19 5 11 2 1 13 51 83

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 19 11 7 0 1 23 56 44 Utah 19 11 7 1 0 23 66 56 Tulsa 16 10 5 0 1 21 49 41 Wichita 17 10 6 1 0 21 54 44 Rapid City 20 8 9 1 2 19 62 66 Kansas City 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 62 Allen 16 5 8 3 0 13 49 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss..

Monday

Utah 4, Kalamazoo 0

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.