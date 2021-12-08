Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|25
|17
|4
|4
|38
|98
|73
|Toronto
|27
|18
|7
|2
|38
|85
|66
|Tampa Bay
|25
|16
|5
|4
|36
|84
|67
|Detroit
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|73
|83
|Boston
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|61
|56
|Buffalo
|25
|8
|14
|3
|19
|70
|92
|Ottawa
|24
|7
|16
|1
|15
|63
|93
|Montreal
|27
|6
|18
|3
|15
|61
|96
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|26
|16
|4
|6
|38
|92
|65
|N.Y. Rangers
|24
|17
|4
|3
|37
|76
|61
|Carolina
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|82
|56
|Pittsburgh
|25
|12
|8
|5
|29
|75
|68
|Columbus
|24
|13
|11
|0
|26
|80
|80
|New Jersey
|23
|9
|9
|5
|23
|67
|79
|Philadelphia
|23
|8
|11
|4
|20
|56
|79
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|6
|10
|5
|17
|43
|64
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|25
|18
|6
|1
|37
|98
|72
|St. Louis
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|86
|75
|Nashville
|25
|14
|10
|1
|29
|73
|70
|Colorado
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|92
|76
|Dallas
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|64
|59
|Winnipeg
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|78
|75
|Chicago
|25
|9
|14
|2
|20
|58
|83
|Arizona
|25
|5
|18
|2
|12
|44
|93
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|25
|15
|5
|5
|35
|81
|51
|Anaheim
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|89
|78
|Edmonton
|24
|16
|8
|0
|32
|87
|76
|Vegas
|24
|14
|10
|0
|28
|81
|73
|San Jose
|25
|13
|11
|1
|27
|66
|68
|Los Angeles
|24
|10
|10
|4
|24
|64
|67
|Seattle
|25
|9
|14
|2
|20
|73
|90
|Vancouver
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|64
|80
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Monday
Washington 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Colorado 7, Philadelphia 5
Ottawa 3, New Jersey 2, SO
Dallas 4, Arizona 1
Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 0
Pittsburgh 6, Seattle 1
Tuesday
Toronto 5, Columbus 4
N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3
Nashville 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2
Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1
Calgary at San Jose, late
Today
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
NASHVILLE 5,
DETROIT 2
|Nashville
|2
|0
|3
|—
|5
|Detroit
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period—1, Nashville, Johansen 7 (Duchene, Josi), 12:32 (pp). 2, Nashville, Josi 8 (Fabbro, Johansen), 17:43. Penalties—Duchene, NSH (Slashing), 1:17; Namestnikov, DET (Delay of Game), 12:08.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Fabbri 6 (Suter, Seider), 9:58 (pp). Penalties—Smith, DET (Fighting), 7:28; Harpur, NSH (Fighting), 7:28; Carrier, NSH (Roughing), 9:39; Renouf, DET (Cross Checking), 16:38.
Third Period—4, Nashville, Cousins 3 (Josi), 2:33. 5, Nashville, Tolvanen 3 (Johansen, Fabbro), 7:07. 6, Detroit, Rasmussen 2 (Namestnikov, Erne), 8:57. 7, Nashville, Fabbro 1 (Borowiecki), 19:29 (en). Penalties—Jeannot, NSH (Fighting), 15:55; Renouf, DET (Fighting), 15:55; Gagner, DET (Cross Checking), 20:00.
Shots on Goal—Nashville 11-14-8—33. Detroit 3-5-8—16.
Power-play opportunities—Nashville 1 of 2; Detroit 1 of 2.
Goalies—Nashville, Rittich 2-1-0 (16 shots-14 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 8-4-3 (32-28).
A—15,539 (20,000). T—2:28.
Referees—Brad Meier, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen—Justin Johnson, Libor Suchanek.
N.Y. RANGERS 6,
CHICAGO 2
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|4
|—
|6
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period—1, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 5 (Panarin, Strome), 1:01. 2, Chicago, Gustafsson 1, 1:44. 3, Chicago, Dach 4 (Strome, DeBrincat), 7:09. Penalties—None.
Second Period—4, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 8 (Kreider, Zibanejad), 3:19 (pp). Penalties—Borgstrom, CHI (Hooking), 2:05; Panarin, NYR (Boarding), 7:15; Stillman, CHI (Fighting), 11:30; Trouba, NYR (Fighting), 11:30; Hunt, NYR (High Sticking), 14:03; Miller, NYR (Tripping), 19:53.
Third Period—5, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 17 (Panarin, Fox), 4:59 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Rooney 6 (Reaves, Fox), 12:10. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 9 (Zibanejad, Trouba), 16:50 (en). 8, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 4 (Rooney, Reaves), 18:41. Penalties—Dach, CHI (Slashing), 3:52; Trouba, NYR (Hooking), 5:49; Carpenter, CHI (Roughing), 17:08; Strome, NYR (Roughing), 17:08; Strome, NYR (Roughing), 17:08; Carpenter, CHI (Boarding), 17:08; Strome, NYR (Misconduct), 17:08.
Shots on Goal—N.Y. Rangers 9-13-8—30. Chicago 9-8-9—26.
Power-play opportunities—N.Y. Rangers 2 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies—N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 4-1-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Fleury 7-10-0 (29-24).
A—17,207 (19,717). T—2:37.
Referees—Brandon Schrader, Ian Walsh. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, CJ Murray.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|18
|14
|4
|0
|0
|28
|67
|41
|Reading
|18
|8
|5
|4
|1
|21
|51
|58
|Trois-Rivieres
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|63
|54
|Adirondack
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|51
|61
|Maine
|17
|6
|8
|2
|1
|15
|50
|58
|Worcester
|16
|6
|9
|0
|1
|13
|47
|56
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|57
|57
|Norfolk
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|56
|57
|Florida
|19
|8
|6
|2
|3
|21
|58
|57
|S. Carolina
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|49
|51
|Jacksonville
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|50
|52
|Atlanta
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|45
|47
|Greenville
|16
|7
|7
|1
|1
|16
|48
|48
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|17
|12
|5
|0
|0
|24
|72
|50
|KOMETS
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|52
|44
|Wheeling
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|61
|56
|Kalamazoo
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|51
|49
|Cincinnati
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|55
|52
|Indy
|18
|6
|9
|2
|1
|15
|53
|60
|Iowa
|19
|5
|11
|2
|1
|13
|51
|83
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|56
|44
|Utah
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|66
|56
|Tulsa
|16
|10
|5
|0
|1
|21
|49
|41
|Wichita
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|54
|44
|Rapid City
|20
|8
|9
|1
|2
|19
|62
|66
|Kansas City
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|51
|62
|Allen
|16
|5
|8
|3
|0
|13
|49
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss..
Monday
Utah 4, Kalamazoo 0
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
