Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at Xavier
|20
|Ball State
|at Youngstown St.
|9½
|Central Michigan
|at No. Kentucky
|8
|Canisius
|at Wisconsin
|3½
|Indiana
|at West Virginia
|2
|UConn
|at Colorado
|15
|E. Washington
|Buffalo
|2
|at W. Kentucky
|Utah
|1
|at TCU
|at SMU
|4
|Dayton
|at Kansas State
|3½
|Marquette
|at BYU
|8
|Utah State
|South Dakota State
|20
|at Idaho
|Michigan State
|5½
|at Minnesota
|Drake
|17½
|at Omaha
|at Virginia Tech
|18
|Cornell
|at Ohio State
|15½
|Towson
|at San Francisco
|10½
|Fresno State
|at CAL
|13
|Idaho State
|at Washington State
|8
|Weber State
|at UNLV
|4
|Seattle
|at Arizona
|14½
|Wyoming
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Indiana
|4½
|(212½)
|New York
|Philadelphia
|7
|(OFF)
|at Charlotte
|at Cleveland
|2½
|(210)
|Chicago
|Washington
|5½
|(209)
|at Detroit
|at Toronto
|7
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma City
|Denver
|2½
|(215)
|at New Orleans
|Brooklyn
|6½
|(225)
|at Houston
|at Sacramento
|7
|(OFF)
|Orlando
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at New Jersey
|-128
|Philadelphia
|+106
|Colorado
|-146
|at N.Y. Rangers
|+122
|Boston
|-151
|at Vancouver
|+128
|at Vegas
|-138
|Dallas
|+115
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Army
|7½
|7½
|(34)
|at Navy
NFL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Minnesota
|4½
|3
|(44½)
|Pittsburgh
Sunday
|at Tennessee
|9½
|8½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|at Cleveland
|1
|2½
|(42½)
|Baltimore
|Dallas
|5
|4½
|(49½)
|at Washington
|at Kansas City
|9½
|9½
|(48½)
|Las Vegas
|Seattle
|6½
|7½
|(42½)
|at Houston
|New Orleans
|6½
|6
|(43½)
|at NY Jets
|at Carolina
|2½
|3
|(43½)
|Atlanta
|at Denver
|8½
|8
|(42)
|Detroit
|at LA Chargers
|7
|10½
|(45½)
|NY Giants
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|(47½)
|at Cincinnati
|at Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|(52½)
|Buffalo
|at Green Bay
|11
|12½
|(44)
|Chicago
Monday
|at Arizona
|2½
|2½
|(51½)
|LA Rams
