Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at Xavier 20 Ball State
at Youngstown St. Central Michigan
at No. Kentucky 8 Canisius
at Wisconsin Indiana
at West Virginia 2 UConn
at Colorado 15 E. Washington
Buffalo 2 at W. Kentucky
Utah 1 at TCU
at SMU 4 Dayton
at Kansas State Marquette
at BYU 8 Utah State
South Dakota State 20 at Idaho
Michigan State at Minnesota
Drake 17½ at Omaha
at Virginia Tech 18 Cornell
at Ohio State 15½ Towson
at San Francisco 10½ Fresno State
at CAL 13 Idaho State
at Washington State 8 Weber State
at UNLV 4 Seattle
at Arizona 14½ Wyoming

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Indiana (212½) New York
Philadelphia 7 (OFF) at Charlotte
at Cleveland (210) Chicago
Washington (209) at Detroit
at Toronto 7 (OFF) Oklahoma City
Denver (215) at New Orleans
Brooklyn (225) at Houston
at Sacramento 7 (OFF) Orlando

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at New Jersey -128 Philadelphia +106
Colorado -146 at N.Y. Rangers +122
Boston -151 at Vancouver +128
at Vegas -138 Dallas +115

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Army (34) at Navy

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at Minnesota 3 (44½) Pittsburgh

Sunday

at Tennessee (43½) Jacksonville
at Cleveland 1 (42½) Baltimore
Dallas 5 (49½) at Washington
at Kansas City (48½) Las Vegas
Seattle (42½) at Houston
New Orleans 6 (43½) at NY Jets
at Carolina 3 (43½) Atlanta
at Denver 8 (42) Detroit
at LA Chargers 7 10½ (45½) NY Giants
San Francisco 2 1 (47½) at Cincinnati
at Tampa Bay 3 3 (52½) Buffalo
at Green Bay 11 12½ (44) Chicago

Monday

at Arizona (51½) LA Rams

