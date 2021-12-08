The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

PLAYOFFS

MLS CUP

Sat.: New York City FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Most Valuable Players

2021: Carles Gil, New England

2020: Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto

2019: Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC

2018: Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

2017: Diego Valeri, Portland

2016: David Villa, New York City

2015: Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto

2014: Robbie Keane, Los Angeles

2013: Mike Magee, Chicago

2012: Chris Wondolowski, San Jose

2011: Dwayne De Rosario, D.C.

2010: David Ferreira, Dallas

