Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
PLAYOFFS
MLS CUP
Sat.: New York City FC at Portland, 3 p.m.
Most Valuable Players
2021: Carles Gil, New England
2020: Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto
2019: Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC
2018: Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
2017: Diego Valeri, Portland
2016: David Villa, New York City
2015: Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto
2014: Robbie Keane, Los Angeles
2013: Mike Magee, Chicago
2012: Chris Wondolowski, San Jose
2011: Dwayne De Rosario, D.C.
2010: David Ferreira, Dallas
