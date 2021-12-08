TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived OT Bobby Hart. Activated OT Tommy Doyle from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Rashad Smith from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster. Activated LS Charley Hughlett to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE David Njoku on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Ross Travis to the practice squad. Activated RB Johnny Stanton IV from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Tristen Hoge from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB LeVante Bellamy from injured reserve. Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted QB Kurt Benkert from the practice to the active roster. Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB B.J. Emmons to the practice squad. Released RB Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR J.J. Koski.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C Cameron Tom to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Patrick Peterson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Kenny Stills and DT Malcolm Roach. Signed WR Kevin White to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Ka’dar Hollman on the practice squad injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANNEERS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Kevin Byard from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON — Placed LB Khaleke Hudson on injured reserve. Signed LB Milo Eifler.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser and C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned F Mike Hardman to Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford.

DALLAS STARS — Sent G Ben Bishop to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Luke Witkowski and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent Cs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and T.J. Tynan to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL). Returned D Mattias Norlinder to Laval.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL). Reassigned G Zachary Edmund to San Jose (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL). Claimed F Riley Nash off waivers from Winnipeg. Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Alex Biega, Kristians Rubins, G Petr Mrazek and LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL). Sent RW Joey Anderson to Toronto.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah D Andrew Nielsen one game for game misconduct in the final five minutes of regulation in a game against Kalamazoo on Dec. 6.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Wyatt Ege and F Partrick Polino to Providence (AHL). Signed G Sean Bonar.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Luke Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Jack Berry. Claimed F Jake Smith from Kansas City.