Thursday, December 09, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Philadelphia
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Boston
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Toronto
|11
|14
|.440
|6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Atlanta
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Charlotte
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Orlando
|5
|20
|.200
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Milwaukee
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|Cleveland
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Indiana
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|Detroit
|4
|20
|.167
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Dallas
|12
|12
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|8
|15
|.348
|5
|Houston
|8
|16
|.333
|5½
|New Orleans
|7
|20
|.259
|8
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Denver
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Portland
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Minnesota
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|16
|.333
|9
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|Phoenix
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|Sacramento
|10
|14
|.417
|10
Tuesday
Brooklyn 102, Dallas 99
New York 121, San Antonio 109
L.A. Lakers 117, Boston 102
Wednesday
Indiana 122, New York 102
Cleveland 115, Chicago 92
Philadelphia 110, Charlotte 106
Oklahoma City 110, Toronto 109
Washington 119, Detroit 116, OT
Miami 113, Milwaukee 104
Utah 136, Minnesota 104
Dallas 104, Memphis 96
Denver 120, New Orleans 114, OT
Houston 114, Brooklyn 104
Orlando at Sacramento, late
Portland at Golden State, late
Boston at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
INDIANA 122,
N.Y. KNICKS 102
NEW YORK (102): Barrett 5-12 6-7 19, Randle 6-18 4-4 18, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 5-6 15, Fournier 2-6 2-2 7, Knox II 0-2 0-0 0, Toppin 6-9 0-0 13, Robinson 1-1 2-2 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-2 0-0 3, McBride 1-2 2-2 4, Quickley 5-12 0-0 11, Rose 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 36-86 21-23 102.
INDIANA (122): Duarte 9-11 3-4 23, Sabonis 7-8 5-7 21, Turner 8-13 3-4 22, Brogdon 5-11 5-6 16, LeVert 6-12 2-2 15, Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 4-7 0-0 8, Bitadze 1-1 0-0 2, Lamb 1-4 2-2 4, Brissett 2-8 0-0 5, Wanamaker 3-7 0-0 6, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 20-25 122.
|New York
|29
|28
|19
|26
|—
|102
|Indiana
|36
|34
|26
|26
|—
|122
3-Point Goals—New York 9-30 (Barrett 3-5, Randle 2-6, Grimes 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Quickley 1-5, Rose 0-2, Burks 0-3, Knox II 0-1), Indiana 10-27 (Turner 3-7, Duarte 2-2, Sabonis 2-2, LeVert 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, Brissett 1-5, Craig 0-2, Lamb 0-2, Martin 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 36 (Randle 8), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 11). Assists—New York 17 (Rose 7), Indiana 27 (Duarte, LeVert 6). Total Fouls—New York 20, Indiana 19. A—13,167 (20,000).
CLEVELAND 115,
CHICAGO 92
CHICAGO (92): Jones Jr. 4-7 2-2 11, LaVine 9-21 4-7 23, Vucevic 8-23 1-2 18, Ball 6-12 3-3 19, Dosunmu 2-2 1-2 5, Brown Jr. 3-8 1-1 7, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Bradley 1-3 0-0 2, Dotson 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 35-84 15-21 92.
CLEVELAND (115): Markkanen 5-8 2-2 14, Mobley 8-11 0-0 16, Allen 5-9 3-4 13, Garland 9-16 3-3 24, Okoro 4-7 1-2 9, Love 4-11 0-0 11, Osman 2-4 0-0 6, Stevens 1-1 0-0 2, Wade 3-4 0-0 9, Windler 0-1 0-0 0, Pangos 0-1 0-0 0, Rubio 3-7 5-5 11, Valentine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-80 14-16 115.
|Chicago
|24
|19
|23
|26
|—
|92
|Cleveland
|29
|23
|30
|33
|—
|115
3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-26 (Ball 4-9, Jones Jr. 1-2, LaVine 1-3, Vucevic 1-7, Brown Jr. 0-3, Dotson 0-1, Johnson 0-1), Cleveland 13-28 (Wade 3-4, Love 3-6, Garland 3-7, Osman 2-3, Markkanen 2-4, Allen 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Rubio 0-1, Windler 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 37 (Vucevic 12), Cleveland 42 (Allen 12). Assists—Chicago 21 (LaVine 9), Cleveland 28 (Rubio 9). Total Fouls—Chicago 17, Cleveland 22. A—17,707 (19,432).
G League
Tuesday
Motor City 106, Sioux Falls 99
Cleveland 131, Iowa 118
Birmingham 109, Mexico City 107
Memphis 116, Rio Grande Valley 92
Wednesday
Motor City 103, Sioux Falls 98
South Bay 139, Salt Lake City 120
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, late
Today
Delaware at Capital City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 3 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story