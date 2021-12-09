The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, December 09, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 17 8 .680
Philadelphia 14 11 .560 3
Boston 13 12 .520 4
New York 12 13 .480 5
Toronto 11 14 .440 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 15 11 .577
Washington 15 11 .577
Atlanta 13 12 .520
Charlotte 14 13 .519
Orlando 5 20 .200

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 9 .654
Milwaukee 16 10 .615 1
Cleveland 14 12 .538 3
Indiana 11 16 .407
Detroit 4 20 .167 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 14 11 .560
Dallas 12 12 .500
San Antonio 8 15 .348 5
Houston 8 16 .333
New Orleans 7 20 .259 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 17 7 .708
Denver 12 12 .500 5
Portland 11 14 .440
Minnesota 11 14 .440
Oklahoma City 8 16 .333 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 20 4 .833
Phoenix 20 4 .833
L.A. Clippers 13 12 .520
L.A. Lakers 13 12 .520
Sacramento 10 14 .417 10

Tuesday

Brooklyn 102, Dallas 99

New York 121, San Antonio 109

L.A. Lakers 117, Boston 102

Wednesday

Indiana 122, New York 102

Cleveland 115, Chicago 92

Philadelphia 110, Charlotte 106

Oklahoma City 110, Toronto 109

Washington 119, Detroit 116, OT

Miami 113, Milwaukee 104

Utah 136, Minnesota 104

Dallas 104, Memphis 96

Denver 120, New Orleans 114, OT

Houston 114, Brooklyn 104

Orlando at Sacramento, late

Portland at Golden State, late

Boston at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

INDIANA 122,

N.Y. KNICKS 102

NEW YORK (102): Barrett 5-12 6-7 19, Randle 6-18 4-4 18, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 5-6 15, Fournier 2-6 2-2 7, Knox II 0-2 0-0 0, Toppin 6-9 0-0 13, Robinson 1-1 2-2 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-2 0-0 3, McBride 1-2 2-2 4, Quickley 5-12 0-0 11, Rose 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 36-86 21-23 102.

INDIANA (122): Duarte 9-11 3-4 23, Sabonis 7-8 5-7 21, Turner 8-13 3-4 22, Brogdon 5-11 5-6 16, LeVert 6-12 2-2 15, Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 4-7 0-0 8, Bitadze 1-1 0-0 2, Lamb 1-4 2-2 4, Brissett 2-8 0-0 5, Wanamaker 3-7 0-0 6, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 20-25 122.

New York 29 28 19 26 102
Indiana 36 34 26 26 122

3-Point Goals—New York 9-30 (Barrett 3-5, Randle 2-6, Grimes 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Quickley 1-5, Rose 0-2, Burks 0-3, Knox II 0-1), Indiana 10-27 (Turner 3-7, Duarte 2-2, Sabonis 2-2, LeVert 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, Brissett 1-5, Craig 0-2, Lamb 0-2, Martin 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 36 (Randle 8), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 11). Assists—New York 17 (Rose 7), Indiana 27 (Duarte, LeVert 6). Total Fouls—New York 20, Indiana 19. A—13,167 (20,000).

CLEVELAND 115,

CHICAGO 92

CHICAGO (92): Jones Jr. 4-7 2-2 11, LaVine 9-21 4-7 23, Vucevic 8-23 1-2 18, Ball 6-12 3-3 19, Dosunmu 2-2 1-2 5, Brown Jr. 3-8 1-1 7, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Bradley 1-3 0-0 2, Dotson 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 35-84 15-21 92.

CLEVELAND (115): Markkanen 5-8 2-2 14, Mobley 8-11 0-0 16, Allen 5-9 3-4 13, Garland 9-16 3-3 24, Okoro 4-7 1-2 9, Love 4-11 0-0 11, Osman 2-4 0-0 6, Stevens 1-1 0-0 2, Wade 3-4 0-0 9, Windler 0-1 0-0 0, Pangos 0-1 0-0 0, Rubio 3-7 5-5 11, Valentine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-80 14-16 115.

Chicago 24 19 23 26 92
Cleveland 29 23 30 33 115

3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-26 (Ball 4-9, Jones Jr. 1-2, LaVine 1-3, Vucevic 1-7, Brown Jr. 0-3, Dotson 0-1, Johnson 0-1), Cleveland 13-28 (Wade 3-4, Love 3-6, Garland 3-7, Osman 2-3, Markkanen 2-4, Allen 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Rubio 0-1, Windler 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 37 (Vucevic 12), Cleveland 42 (Allen 12). Assists—Chicago 21 (LaVine 9), Cleveland 28 (Rubio 9). Total Fouls—Chicago 17, Cleveland 22. A—17,707 (19,432).

G League

Tuesday

Motor City 106, Sioux Falls 99

Cleveland 131, Iowa 118

Birmingham 109, Mexico City 107

Memphis 116, Rio Grande Valley 92

Wednesday

Motor City 103, Sioux Falls 98

South Bay 139, Salt Lake City 120

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, late

Today

Delaware at Capital City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Capital City, 3 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

