Thursday, December 09, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|25
|17
|4
|4
|38
|96
|71
|Toronto
|27
|18
|7
|2
|38
|85
|66
|Tampa Bay
|25
|16
|5
|4
|36
|84
|67
|Detroit
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|73
|83
|Boston
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|61
|56
|Buffalo
|25
|8
|14
|3
|19
|70
|92
|Ottawa
|24
|7
|16
|1
|15
|63
|93
|Montreal
|27
|6
|18
|3
|15
|61
|96
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|26
|16
|4
|6
|38
|92
|65
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|17
|5
|3
|37
|77
|66
|Carolina
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|79
|54
|Pittsburgh
|25
|12
|8
|5
|29
|75
|68
|Columbus
|24
|13
|11
|0
|26
|80
|80
|New Jersey
|24
|10
|9
|5
|25
|70
|79
|Philadelphia
|24
|8
|12
|4
|20
|56
|82
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|6
|10
|5
|17
|43
|64
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|25
|18
|6
|1
|37
|96
|72
|Colorado
|23
|14
|7
|2
|30
|99
|79
|St. Louis
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|84
|73
|Nashville
|25
|14
|10
|1
|29
|73
|70
|Dallas
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|64
|59
|Winnipeg
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|76
|72
|Chicago
|25
|9
|14
|2
|20
|56
|81
|Arizona
|25
|5
|18
|2
|12
|44
|93
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|26
|15
|6
|5
|35
|84
|56
|Anaheim
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|89
|78
|Edmonton
|24
|16
|8
|0
|32
|87
|74
|San Jose
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|71
|71
|Vegas
|24
|14
|10
|0
|28
|81
|73
|Los Angeles
|24
|10
|10
|4
|24
|64
|67
|Seattle
|25
|9
|14
|2
|20
|73
|90
|Vancouver
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|64
|80
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3
Nashville 5, Detroit 2
Toronto 5, Columbus 4
Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2
Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1
San Jose 5, Calgary 3
Wednesday
Colorado 7, N.Y. Rangers 3
New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0
Boston at Vancouver, late
Dallas at Vegas, late
Today
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|18
|14
|4
|0
|0
|28
|67
|41
|Reading
|18
|8
|5
|4
|1
|21
|51
|58
|Trois-Rivieres
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|63
|54
|Adirondack
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|51
|61
|Maine
|18
|6
|8
|3
|1
|16
|56
|65
|Worcester
|17
|7
|9
|0
|1
|15
|54
|62
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|59
|61
|Florida
|20
|9
|6
|2
|3
|23
|62
|59
|Jacksonville
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|53
|53
|Norfolk
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|58
|61
|S. Carolina
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|49
|51
|Greenville
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|52
|50
|Atlanta
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|46
|50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|18
|13
|5
|0
|0
|26
|76
|50
|KOMETS
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|52
|44
|Wheeling
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|66
|62
|Kalamazoo
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|51
|49
|Cincinnati
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|61
|57
|Indy
|18
|6
|9
|2
|1
|15
|53
|60
|Iowa
|20
|5
|12
|2
|1
|13
|51
|87
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|17
|11
|5
|0
|1
|23
|56
|44
|Idaho
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|56
|44
|Utah
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|69
|63
|Wichita
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|54
|44
|Rapid City
|20
|8
|9
|1
|2
|19
|62
|66
|Kansas City
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|51
|62
|Allen
|16
|5
|8
|3
|0
|13
|49
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Worcester 7, Maine 6, OT
Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 1
Greenville 4, Orlando 2
Florida 4, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 6, Wheeling 5
Toledo 4, Iowa 0
Tulsa 7, Utah 3
Kansas City at Rapid City, late
South Carolina at Idaho, late
Today
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Friday
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
