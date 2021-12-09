NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 25 17 4 4 38 96 71 Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 85 66 Tampa Bay 25 16 5 4 36 84 67 Detroit 26 13 10 3 29 73 83 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 Buffalo 25 8 14 3 19 70 92 Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93 Montreal 27 6 18 3 15 61 96

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65 N.Y. Rangers 25 17 5 3 37 77 66 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 79 54 Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68 Columbus 24 13 11 0 26 80 80 New Jersey 24 10 9 5 25 70 79 Philadelphia 24 8 12 4 20 56 82 N.Y. Islanders 21 6 10 5 17 43 64

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 25 18 6 1 37 96 72 Colorado 23 14 7 2 30 99 79 St. Louis 25 13 8 4 30 84 73 Nashville 25 14 10 1 29 73 70 Dallas 22 13 7 2 28 64 59 Winnipeg 25 12 9 4 28 76 72 Chicago 25 9 14 2 20 56 81 Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 26 15 6 5 35 84 56 Anaheim 27 14 8 5 33 89 78 Edmonton 24 16 8 0 32 87 74 San Jose 26 14 11 1 29 71 71 Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 81 73 Los Angeles 24 10 10 4 24 64 67 Seattle 25 9 14 2 20 73 90 Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 64 80

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3

Nashville 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 5, Columbus 4

Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2

Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1

San Jose 5, Calgary 3

Wednesday

Colorado 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

Boston at Vancouver, late

Dallas at Vegas, late

Today

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 18 14 4 0 0 28 67 41 Reading 18 8 5 4 1 21 51 58 Trois-Rivieres 17 10 7 0 0 20 63 54 Adirondack 18 9 8 1 0 19 51 61 Maine 18 6 8 3 1 16 56 65 Worcester 17 7 9 0 1 15 54 62

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 20 11 8 1 0 23 59 61 Florida 20 9 6 2 3 23 62 59 Jacksonville 20 10 8 1 1 22 53 53 Norfolk 20 10 9 0 1 21 58 61 S. Carolina 17 9 6 2 0 20 49 51 Greenville 17 8 7 1 1 18 52 50 Atlanta 18 8 8 2 0 18 46 50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 18 13 5 0 0 26 76 50 KOMETS 18 10 6 2 0 22 52 44 Wheeling 18 10 7 1 0 21 66 62 Kalamazoo 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 49 Cincinnati 19 10 9 0 0 20 61 57 Indy 18 6 9 2 1 15 53 60 Iowa 20 5 12 2 1 13 51 87

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 17 11 5 0 1 23 56 44 Idaho 19 11 7 0 1 23 56 44 Utah 20 11 8 1 0 23 69 63 Wichita 17 10 6 1 0 21 54 44 Rapid City 20 8 9 1 2 19 62 66 Kansas City 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 62 Allen 16 5 8 3 0 13 49 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Worcester 7, Maine 6, OT

Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 1

Greenville 4, Orlando 2

Florida 4, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 6, Wheeling 5

Toledo 4, Iowa 0

Tulsa 7, Utah 3

Kansas City at Rapid City, late

South Carolina at Idaho, late

Today

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.