Thursday, December 09, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Purdue
|11½
|at Rutgers
|at Kent St.
|5½
|Detroit Mercy
|at San Jose St.
|9
|Monmouth
|Iowa
|3
|at Iowa St.
|at New Mexico
|12
|Denver
|at Arizona St.
|4½
|Grand Canyon
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Philadelphia
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|LA Lakers
|3
|(221)
|at Memphis
|at San Antonio
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago
|-115
|at Montreal
|-104
|at Toronto
|-138
|Tampa Bay
|+115
|at Columbus
|-114
|Anaheim
|-105
|at N.Y Islanders
|-120
|Nashville
|+100
|at St. Louis
|-196
|Detroit
|+162
|at Calgary
|-115
|Carolina
|-104
|Boston
|-111
|at Edmonton
|-108
|Winnipeg
|-118
|at Seattle
|-102
|Dallas
|-137
|at Los Angeles
|+114
|Minnesota
|-150
|at San Jose
|+126
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Army
|7½
|7½
|(34)
|at Navy
NFL
Today
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Minnesota
|4½
|3
|(43½)
|Pittsburgh
Sunday
|Dallas
|5
|4
|(48)
|at Wash.
|at Carolina
|2½
|2½
|(42½)
|Atlanta
|at Kansas City
|9½
|8½
|(47½)
|Las Vegas
|at Cleveland
|1
|2½
|(42)
|Baltimore
|at Tennessee
|9½
|8½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|New Orleans
|6½
|5½
|(43)
|at NY Jets
|Seattle
|6½
|7½
|(41½)
|at Houston
|at Denver
|8½
|9½
|(42)
|Detroit
|at LA Chargers
|7
|10
|(43½)
|NY Giants
|at Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|(53½)
|Buffalo
|San Francisco
|2
|1½
|(48½)
|at Cincinnati
|at Green Bay
|11
|12½
|(43½)
|Chicago
Monday
|at Arizona
|2½
|2½
|(51½)
|LA Rams
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story