Thursday, December 09, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Purdue 11½ at Rutgers
at Kent St. Detroit Mercy
at San Jose St. 9 Monmouth
Iowa 3 at Iowa St.
at New Mexico 12 Denver
at Arizona St. Grand Canyon

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Philadelphia OFF (OFF) Utah
LA Lakers 3 (221) at Memphis
at San Antonio OFF (OFF) Denver

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago -115 at Montreal -104
at Toronto -138 Tampa Bay +115
at Columbus -114 Anaheim -105
at N.Y Islanders -120 Nashville +100
at St. Louis -196 Detroit +162
at Calgary -115 Carolina -104
Boston -111 at Edmonton -108
Winnipeg -118 at Seattle -102
Dallas -137 at Los Angeles +114
Minnesota -150 at San Jose +126

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Army (34) at Navy

NFL

Today

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at Minnesota 3 (43½) Pittsburgh

Sunday

Dallas 5 4 (48) at Wash.
at Carolina (42½) Atlanta
at Kansas City (47½) Las Vegas
at Cleveland 1 (42) Baltimore
at Tennessee (43½) Jacksonville
New Orleans (43) at NY Jets
Seattle (41½) at Houston
at Denver (42) Detroit
at LA Chargers 7 10 (43½) NY Giants
at Tampa Bay 3 3 (53½) Buffalo
San Francisco 2 (48½) at Cincinnati
at Green Bay 11 12½ (43½) Chicago

Monday

at Arizona (51½) LA Rams

