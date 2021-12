TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DE Randy Gregory to return from injured reserve to practice.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated CB Jaire Alexander to return from injured reserve to practice.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

NHL

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Connor Jones from commissioner’s exempt list. Traded D Corey Baldwin to Greenville.