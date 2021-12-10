Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Philadelphia
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Boston
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Toronto
|11
|14
|.440
|6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Atlanta
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Charlotte
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Orlando
|5
|21
|.192
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Milwaukee
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|Cleveland
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Indiana
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|Detroit
|4
|20
|.167
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Dallas
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|San Antonio
|9
|15
|.375
|5
|Houston
|8
|16
|.333
|6
|New Orleans
|7
|20
|.259
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Denver
|12
|13
|.480
|6
|Minnesota
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Portland
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|16
|.333
|9½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Phoenix
|20
|4
|.833
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|12
|.538
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|13
|.500
|8½
|Sacramento
|11
|14
|.440
|10
Wednesday
Indiana 122, New York 102
Cleveland 115, Chicago 92
Philadelphia 110, Charlotte 106
Oklahoma City 110, Toronto 109
Washington 119, Detroit 116, OT
Miami 113, Milwaukee 104
Utah 136, Minnesota 104
Dallas 104, Memphis 96
Denver 120, New Orleans 114, OT
Houston 114, Brooklyn 104
Sacramento 142, Orlando 130
Golden State 104, Portland 94
L.A. Clippers 114, Boston 111
Thursday
Utah 118, Philadelphia 96
Memphis 108, L.A. Lakers 95
San Antonio 123, Denver 111
Today
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Milwaukee at New York, 12 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
G League
Wednesday
Motor City 103, Sioux Falls 98
South Bay 139, Salt Lake City 120
Santa Cruz 122, Agua Caliente 121
Thursday
Delaware 114, Capital City 105
College Park 117, Long Island 98
Maine 129, Raptors 103
Austin 125, Texas 98
Birmingham 115, Lakeland 84
Memphis 121, Rio Grande Valley 117
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, late
Today
Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 3 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
