Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 17 8 .680
Philadelphia 14 12 .538
Boston 13 13 .500
New York 12 13 .480 5
Toronto 11 14 .440 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 15 11 .577
Washington 15 11 .577
Atlanta 13 12 .520
Charlotte 14 13 .519
Orlando 5 21 .192 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 9 .654
Milwaukee 16 10 .615 1
Cleveland 14 12 .538 3
Indiana 11 16 .407
Detroit 4 20 .167 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 15 11 .577
Dallas 12 12 .500 2
San Antonio 9 15 .375 5
Houston 8 16 .333 6
New Orleans 7 20 .259

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 18 7 .720
Denver 12 13 .480 6
Minnesota 11 14 .440 7
Portland 11 15 .423
Oklahoma City 8 16 .333

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 21 4 .840
Phoenix 20 4 .833 ½
L.A. Clippers 14 12 .538
L.A. Lakers 13 13 .500
Sacramento 11 14 .440 10

Wednesday

Indiana 122, New York 102

Cleveland 115, Chicago 92

Philadelphia 110, Charlotte 106

Oklahoma City 110, Toronto 109

Washington 119, Detroit 116, OT

Miami 113, Milwaukee 104

Utah 136, Minnesota 104

Dallas 104, Memphis 96

Denver 120, New Orleans 114, OT

Houston 114, Brooklyn 104

Sacramento 142, Orlando 130

Golden State 104, Portland 94

L.A. Clippers 114, Boston 111

Thursday

Utah 118, Philadelphia 96

Memphis 108, L.A. Lakers 95

San Antonio 123, Denver 111

Today

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Milwaukee at New York, 12 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

G League

Wednesday

Motor City 103, Sioux Falls 98

South Bay 139, Salt Lake City 120

Santa Cruz 122, Agua Caliente 121

Thursday

Delaware 114, Capital City 105

College Park 117, Long Island 98

Maine 129, Raptors 103

Austin 125, Texas 98

Birmingham 115, Lakeland 84

Memphis 121, Rio Grande Valley 117

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, late

Today

Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Capital City, 3 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

