Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
Wednesday
Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59
Penn St. 74, Wagner 54
Michigan St. 75, Minnesota 67
Ohio St. 85, Towson 74
Thursday
Rutgers 70, Purdue 68
Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53
Today
No games scheduled
Saturday
Nebraska at Auburn, 11:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., noon
Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.
Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Wednesday
Miami 76, Lipscomb 59
Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60
Thursday
NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48
Pittsburgh 71, Colgate 68
Today
DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Syracuse at Georgetown, noon
Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.
LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Wednesday
Xavier 96, Ball St. 50
West Virginia 56, UConn 53
Georgetown 100, UMBC 71
Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63
Thursday
Seton Hall 64, Texas 60
St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83
Today
DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon
BYU vs Creighton at Sioux Falls, SD, noon
CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.
UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, NJ, 3:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|7
|.222
|PFW
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Wednesday
N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62
Robert Morris 99, Lancaster Bible 51
Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77
SIU-Edwardsville 80, PFW 59
Thursday
Kent St. 69, Detroit 52
Today
IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Southeast Missouri St. at PFW, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Florida G.C. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Wednesday
Xavier 96, Ball St. 50
E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58
Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77
Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67
Thursday
Kent St. 69, Detroit 52
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday
St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.
RUTGERS 70,
No. 1 PURDUE 68
PURDUE (8-1): Furst 0-0 0-0 0, Edey 5-8 3-5 13, Ivey 5-9 3-4 15, Stefanovic 3-10 1-2 9, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 2-6 0-0 6, Morton 0-2 1-2 1, Williams 9-17 3-3 21, Newman 1-6 0-0 3, Gillis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-16 68.
RUTGERS (5-4): Mag 4-6 3-4 12, Omoruyi 5-10 1-2 11, McConnell 4-8 4-4 12, Mulcahy 0-5 0-0 0, Harper 10-15 5-5 30, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Palmquist 1-2 0-0 3, Gonzales-Agee 1-1 0-1 2, Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Hyatt 0-0 0-0 0, Reiber 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 13-18 70.
Halftime—Rutgers 36-35. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 7-26 (Hunter 2-4, Ivey 2-5, Stefanovic 2-7, Newman 1-5, Gillis 0-1, Morton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Rutgers 7-14 (Harper 5-7, Mag 1-2, Palmquist 1-2, Jones 0-1, Mulcahy 0-2). Fouled Out—McConnell. Rebounds—Purdue 30 (Williams 11), Rutgers 22 (Harper 10). Assists—Purdue 10 (Ivey 3), Rutgers 18 (Mulcahy 8). Total Fouls—Purdue 17, Rutgers 20.
HUNTINGTON 79, INDIANA TECH 76
|Huntington
|39
|40
|—
|79
|Indiana Tech
|38
|38
|—
|76
Huntington: West 9, Humrichous 16, Middleton 11, Pulver 8, Goodline 24, Wilson 5, Sparks 4, Ballinger 2
Indiana Tech: Smith 21, Stein 15, McKinney 7, Kline 7, Helm 12, Lehrman 7, Davison 3, Luciani 4
WOMEN
No. 10 INDIANA 91,
FAIRFIELD 58
FAIRFIELD (3-5): Cavanaugh 3-8 0-0 6, Hernangomez 2-8 0-2 4, Lopez-Senechal 7-16 0-0 15, Hakes 2-4 0-0 4, Lowery 4-12 8-8 16, Lewis 1-4 1-2 3, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-2 2-4 2, Daleba 1-1 0-0 2, Rubino 0-0 2-2 2, Tatarian 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 14-20 58
INDIANA (7-2): Gulbe 8-12 2-3 21, Holmes 9-10 5-5 23, Berger 7-10 4-4 19, Cardano-Hillary 3-5 2-2 8, Patberg 2-5 1-2 5, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 1-2 2-3 4, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-1 2-2 2, Moore-McNeil 1-4 2-3 4, Peterson 2-5 1-3 5, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-54 21-27 91
|Fairfield
|8
|19
|11
|20
|—
|58
|Indiana
|26
|25
|20
|20
|—
|91
3-Point Goals—Fairfield 2-9 (Hernangomez 0-3, Lopez-Senechal 1-1, Lowery 0-2, Lewis 0-2, Martin 1-1), Indiana 4-12 (Gulbe 3-4, Berger 1-2, Patberg 0-2, Browne 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-2, Peterson 0-1). Assists—Fairfield 8 (Brown 3), Indiana 11 (Gulbe 3). Fouled Out—Fairfield Hernangomez, Brown. Rebounds—Fairfield 19 (Hakes 4), Indiana 44 (Gulbe 9). Total Fouls—Fairfield 27, Indiana 23. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,091.
SE MISSOURI 68,
PFW 51
PFW (4-5): Sellers 0-1 0-0 0; Ry. Ott 0-4 0-0 0, Ri. Ott 3-11 1-2 8, Starks 5-17 0-0 12, Stupp 0-5 2-2 2, Emmerson 3-9 0-0 9, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Bromenschenkel 5-10 0-0 12, Linbo 4-6 0-0 8, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 3-4 51.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (3-6): Smith 5-7 3-4 15, Tomlin 1-4 0-0 3, Scott 6-16 2-3 14, Watson 5-11 0-0 10, Christopher 2-7 0-0 4, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Pruitt 4-10 6-6 16, Mayfield 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 25-57 13-15 68.
|PFW
|12
|14
|11
|14
|—
|51
|SE Missouri
|16
|10
|25
|17
|—
|68
3-Point Goals—PFW 8-32 (Seller 0-1, Ry. Ott 0-2, Ri. Ott 1-4, Stakrs 2-10, Stupp 0-4, Emmerson 3-6, Bromenschenkel 2-5), Southeast Missouri 5-13 (Smith 2-2, Tomlin 1-3, Scott 0-3, Pruitt 2-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—PFW 38 (Bromenschenkel 9), Southeast Missouri 40 (Watson 9). Assists—PFW 13 (Ri. Ott, Linbo 4), Southeast Missouri 16 (Tomlin, Pruitt 4). Total Fouls—PFW 18, Southeast Missouri 10.
GRACE 91, OLIVET NAZARENE 54
|Olivet Naz.
|18
|17
|12
|7
|—
|54
|Grace
|30
|18
|20
|23
|—
|91
Grace: M. Ryman 21, Feldman 17, Poor 12, McMahon 11, Patton 8, K. Ryman 9, Murphy 7, Lukasiewicz 5, Weigman 1
Olivet Nazarene: Myers 15, Johnson 10, Rolison 3, Cora 2, Boehne 2, Demosthenes 7, Finn 6, Clark 4, Engle 3, Allen 2
SCORES
MIDWEST
Michigan 93, Wisconsin 81
Michigan St. 75, Illinois 60
SIU-Edwardsville 63, Saint Louis 57
EAST
Georgetown 68, George Washington 63
Penn St. 52, Rutgers 48
St. Bonaventure 61, Colgate 56
SOUTH
DePaul 94, Kentucky 85
Georgia Tech 57, UConn 44
Villanova 76, James Madison 67
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 66, Jackson St. 62
Houston 72, Jacksonville St. 65
Texas A&M 88, Texas Southern 43
FAR WEST
Arizona 59, N. Dakota St. 47
Football
AWARD WINNERS
Winners of the 2021 college football awards, presented Thursday:
Walter Camp National Player of the Year
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Maxwell Award (best all-around player)
Bryce Young, Alabama
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback
Bryce Young, Alabama
Doak Walker (outstanding running back)
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Fred Biletnikoff (outstanding receiver)
Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
Chuck Bednarik (best defensive player)
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Outland (outstanding interior lineman)
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker)
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back)
Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Bronko Nagurski (outstanding defensive player)
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Lou Groza Award (outstanding kicker)
Jake Moody, Michigan
John Mackey (best tight end)
Trey McBride, Colorado State
Ray Guy Award (best punter)
Matt Araiza , San Diego State
Sports Spirit Award
Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh
Coach of the Year Award
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
NCFAA Contribution to College Football
Lou Holtz, Notre Dame
Soccer
MEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
At Cary, N.C.
Semifinals
Today
Notre Dame vs. Clemson, 6 p.m.
Georgetown vs. Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
WOMEN
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Third Round
Thursday
Purdue 3, BYU 2
Louisville 3, Florida 0
Pittsburgh 3, Kansas 0
Georgia Tech 3, Ohio St. 0
Minnesota 3, Baylor 2
Wisconsin 3, UCLA 0
Texas 3, Washington 2
Illinois vs. Nebraska, late
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, TBD
Pittsburgh vs. Purdue, 4 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, TBD
Texas vs. Nebraska/Illinois winner, TBD
