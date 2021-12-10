The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Indiana 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Minnesota 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Maryland 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Penn St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

Wednesday

Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59

Penn St. 74, Wagner 54

Michigan St. 75, Minnesota 67

Ohio St. 85, Towson 74

Thursday

Rutgers 70, Purdue 68

Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53

Today

No games scheduled

Saturday

Nebraska at Auburn, 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., noon

Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Miami 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 3 6 .333

Wednesday

Miami 76, Lipscomb 59

Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60

Thursday

NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48

Pittsburgh 71, Colgate 68

Today

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Syracuse at Georgetown, noon

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UConn 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Butler 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

Wednesday

Xavier 96, Ball St. 50

West Virginia 56, UConn 53

Georgetown 100, UMBC 71

Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63

Thursday

Seton Hall 64, Texas 60

St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83

Today

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

BYU vs Creighton at Sioux Falls, SD, noon

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, NJ, 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Detroit 2 0 1.000 2 7 .222
PFW 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 7 .125

Wednesday

N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62

Robert Morris 99, Lancaster Bible 51

Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77

SIU-Edwardsville 80, PFW 59

Thursday

Kent St. 69, Detroit 52

Today

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Southeast Missouri St. at PFW, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Florida G.C. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Ohio 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Akron 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Buffalo 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Wednesday

Xavier 96, Ball St. 50

E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58

Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77

Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67

Thursday

Kent St. 69, Detroit 52

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday

St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

RUTGERS 70,

No. 1 PURDUE 68

PURDUE (8-1): Furst 0-0 0-0 0, Edey 5-8 3-5 13, Ivey 5-9 3-4 15, Stefanovic 3-10 1-2 9, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 2-6 0-0 6, Morton 0-2 1-2 1, Williams 9-17 3-3 21, Newman 1-6 0-0 3, Gillis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-16 68.

RUTGERS (5-4): Mag 4-6 3-4 12, Omoruyi 5-10 1-2 11, McConnell 4-8 4-4 12, Mulcahy 0-5 0-0 0, Harper 10-15 5-5 30, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Palmquist 1-2 0-0 3, Gonzales-Agee 1-1 0-1 2, Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Hyatt 0-0 0-0 0, Reiber 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 13-18 70.

Halftime—Rutgers 36-35. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 7-26 (Hunter 2-4, Ivey 2-5, Stefanovic 2-7, Newman 1-5, Gillis 0-1, Morton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Rutgers 7-14 (Harper 5-7, Mag 1-2, Palmquist 1-2, Jones 0-1, Mulcahy 0-2). Fouled Out—McConnell. Rebounds—Purdue 30 (Williams 11), Rutgers 22 (Harper 10). Assists—Purdue 10 (Ivey 3), Rutgers 18 (Mulcahy 8). Total Fouls—Purdue 17, Rutgers 20.

HUNTINGTON 79, INDIANA TECH 76

Huntington 39 40 79
Indiana Tech 38 38 76

Huntington: West 9, Humrichous 16, Middleton 11, Pulver 8, Goodline 24, Wilson 5, Sparks 4, Ballinger 2

Indiana Tech: Smith 21, Stein 15, McKinney 7, Kline 7, Helm 12, Lehrman 7, Davison 3, Luciani 4

WOMEN

No. 10 INDIANA 91,

FAIRFIELD 58

FAIRFIELD (3-5): Cavanaugh 3-8 0-0 6, Hernangomez 2-8 0-2 4, Lopez-Senechal 7-16 0-0 15, Hakes 2-4 0-0 4, Lowery 4-12 8-8 16, Lewis 1-4 1-2 3, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-2 2-4 2, Daleba 1-1 0-0 2, Rubino 0-0 2-2 2, Tatarian 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 14-20 58

INDIANA (7-2): Gulbe 8-12 2-3 21, Holmes 9-10 5-5 23, Berger 7-10 4-4 19, Cardano-Hillary 3-5 2-2 8, Patberg 2-5 1-2 5, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 1-2 2-3 4, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-1 2-2 2, Moore-McNeil 1-4 2-3 4, Peterson 2-5 1-3 5, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-54 21-27 91

Fairfield 8 19 11 20 58
Indiana 26 25 20 20 91

3-Point Goals—Fairfield 2-9 (Hernangomez 0-3, Lopez-Senechal 1-1, Lowery 0-2, Lewis 0-2, Martin 1-1), Indiana 4-12 (Gulbe 3-4, Berger 1-2, Patberg 0-2, Browne 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-2, Peterson 0-1). Assists—Fairfield 8 (Brown 3), Indiana 11 (Gulbe 3). Fouled Out—Fairfield Hernangomez, Brown. Rebounds—Fairfield 19 (Hakes 4), Indiana 44 (Gulbe 9). Total Fouls—Fairfield 27, Indiana 23. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,091.

SE MISSOURI 68,

PFW 51

PFW (4-5): Sellers 0-1 0-0 0; Ry. Ott 0-4 0-0 0, Ri. Ott 3-11 1-2 8, Starks 5-17 0-0 12, Stupp 0-5 2-2 2, Emmerson 3-9 0-0 9, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Bromenschenkel 5-10 0-0 12, Linbo 4-6 0-0 8, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 3-4 51.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (3-6): Smith 5-7 3-4 15, Tomlin 1-4 0-0 3, Scott 6-16 2-3 14, Watson 5-11 0-0 10, Christopher 2-7 0-0 4, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Pruitt 4-10 6-6 16, Mayfield 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 25-57 13-15 68.

PFW 12 14 11 14 51
SE Missouri 16 10 25 17 68

3-Point Goals—PFW 8-32 (Seller 0-1, Ry. Ott 0-2, Ri. Ott 1-4, Stakrs 2-10, Stupp 0-4, Emmerson 3-6, Bromenschenkel 2-5), Southeast Missouri 5-13 (Smith 2-2, Tomlin 1-3, Scott 0-3, Pruitt 2-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—PFW 38 (Bromenschenkel 9), Southeast Missouri 40 (Watson 9). Assists—PFW 13 (Ri. Ott, Linbo 4), Southeast Missouri 16 (Tomlin, Pruitt 4). Total Fouls—PFW 18, Southeast Missouri 10.

GRACE 91, OLIVET NAZARENE 54

Olivet Naz. 18 17 12 7 54
Grace 30 18 20 23 91

Grace: M. Ryman 21, Feldman 17, Poor 12, McMahon 11, Patton 8, K. Ryman 9, Murphy 7, Lukasiewicz 5, Weigman 1

Olivet Nazarene: Myers 15, Johnson 10, Rolison 3, Cora 2, Boehne 2, Demosthenes 7, Finn 6, Clark 4, Engle 3, Allen 2

SCORES

MIDWEST

Michigan 93, Wisconsin 81

Michigan St. 75, Illinois 60

SIU-Edwardsville 63, Saint Louis 57

EAST

Georgetown 68, George Washington 63

Penn St. 52, Rutgers 48

St. Bonaventure 61, Colgate 56

SOUTH

DePaul 94, Kentucky 85

Georgia Tech 57, UConn 44

Villanova 76, James Madison 67

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 66, Jackson St. 62

Houston 72, Jacksonville St. 65

Texas A&M 88, Texas Southern 43

FAR WEST

Arizona 59, N. Dakota St. 47

Football

AWARD WINNERS

Winners of the 2021 college football awards, presented Thursday:

Walter Camp National Player of the Year

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Maxwell Award (best all-around player)

Bryce Young, Alabama

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback

Bryce Young, Alabama

Doak Walker (outstanding running back)

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Fred Biletnikoff (outstanding receiver)

Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

Chuck Bednarik (best defensive player)

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Outland (outstanding interior lineman)

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker)

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back)

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Bronko Nagurski (outstanding defensive player)

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Lou Groza Award (outstanding kicker)

Jake Moody, Michigan

John Mackey (best tight end)

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Ray Guy Award (best punter)

Matt Araiza , San Diego State

Sports Spirit Award

Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh

Coach of the Year Award

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

NCFAA Contribution to College Football

Lou Holtz, Notre Dame

Soccer

MEN

NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

At Cary, N.C.

Semifinals

Today

Notre Dame vs. Clemson, 6 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Sunday

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

WOMEN

NCAA TOURNAMENT

Third Round

Thursday

Purdue 3, BYU 2

Louisville 3, Florida 0

Pittsburgh 3, Kansas 0

Georgia Tech 3, Ohio St. 0

Minnesota 3, Baylor 2

Wisconsin 3, UCLA 0

Texas 3, Washington 2

Illinois vs. Nebraska, late

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, TBD

Pittsburgh vs. Purdue, 4 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, TBD

Texas vs. Nebraska/Illinois winner, TBD

