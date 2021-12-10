Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
LATE WEDNESDAY
CONCORD 55, WEST NOBLE 52
|West Noble
|13
|11
|13
|15
|—
|52
|Concord
|15
|13
|8
|19
|—
|55
Concord: Individual statistics not available
West Noble: Cripe 26, Phares 8, Nelson 6, Beers 6, Rosales 4, Zavala 2
SCORES
Covenant Christian 62, Greenwood Christian 46
DeKalb 63, Lakeland 48
Glenn 56, S. Bend Riley 42
Highland 63, Whiting 21
Indiana Deaf 64, Fortune 5
Kankakee Valley 65, Morgan Twp. 50
NorthWood 73, Westview 58
Northridge 80, E. Noble 67
S. Bend Adams 58, Elkhart 49
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 78, Jimtown 46
S. Bend Washington 76, S. Bend Clay 35
Greater Indianapolis Tournament
First Round
Christel House Manual 86, Riverside 50
STANDINGS
SAC
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Snider
|0-0
|1-0
|Homestead
|0-0
|3-1
|Northrop
|0-0
|2-1
|Bishop Luers
|0-0
|1-1
|Concordia
|0-0
|1-3
|Bishop Dwenger
|0-0
|0-0
|Carroll
|0-0
|0-2
|South Side
|0-0
|0-2
|Wayne
|0-0
|0-2
|North Side
|0-0
|4-4
NE8
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Leo
|0-0
|4-0
|Columbia City
|0-0
|2-1
|Norwell
|0-0
|1-1
|Bellmont
|0-0
|2-2
|East Noble
|0-0
|2-2
|DeKalb
|0-0
|1-2
|Huntington North
|0-0
|1-2
|New Haven
|0-0
|0-3
ACAC
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Jay County
|1-0
|4-0
|Bluffton
|1-0
|1-2
|Heritage
|0-0
|1-2
|Adams Central
|0-0
|0-0
|Southern Wells
|0-0
|0-2
|Woodlan
|0-1
|3-1
|South Adams
|0-1
|1-3
NECC
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Central Noble
|2-0
|3-0
|Fremont
|1-0
|2-0
|Westview
|1-0
|2-0
|Fairfield
|1-0
|2-1
|Prairie Heights
|1-1
|1-2
|Eastside
|0-0
|3-0
|West Noble
|0-0
|3-0
|Angola
|0-1
|1-2
|Garrett
|0-1
|1-3
|Churubusco
|0-1
|0-1
|Lakeland
|0-1
|0-3
|Hamilton
|0-1
|0-4
Region
|Team
|All
|Blackhawk Christian
|2-0
|Lakeland Christian
|3-1
|Warsaw
|2-1
|Wawasee
|2-2
|Lakewood Park
|1-3
|Canterbury
|0-3
|Smith Academy
|0-3
AREA LEADERS
Points
|Name, School
|Gms.
|Ttl.
|Avg.
|Lambert, Snider
|1
|40
|40.0
|C.Essegian, Central Noble
|3
|96
|32.0
|Loyer, Homestead
|4
|115
|28.8
|Williams, New Haven
|1
|28
|28.0
|Cripe, West Noble
|3
|80
|26.7
|Jenkins, Snider
|1
|26
|26.0
|Reidy, Woodlan
|4
|100
|25.0
|Bontrager, Leo
|4
|94
|23.5
|Brooks, New Haven
|1
|23
|23.0
|Washington, South Side
|1
|22
|22.0
|Lewis, Wayne
|2
|40
|20.0
|Hood, East Noble
|4
|67
|16.8
|Wallace, Luers
|2
|33
|16.5
|Johnson, North Side
|4
|65
|16.3
|Stoppenhagen, Bluffton
|3
|45
|15.0
|Lantz, Angola
|2
|30
|15.0
|Denton, East Noble
|4
|59
|14.8
|Krull, Whitko
|4
|57
|14.3
|Oberlin, Angola
|1
|14
|14.0
|Call, Angola
|2
|27
|13.5
|Ziebarth, Whitko
|4
|54
|13.5
|Gard, Central Noble
|2
|27
|13.5
|Schreiber, Bluffton
|3
|40
|13.3
|Kakone, South Adams
|4
|52
|13.0
|Harris, Southern Wells
|2
|26
|13.0
Rebounds
|Name, School
|Gms.
|Ttl.
|Avg.
|Reidy, Woodlan
|4
|52
|13.0
|Williams, New Haven
|1
|12
|12.0
|Allen, Leo
|4
|40
|10.0
|Bontrager, Leo
|4
|38
|9.5
|McConnell, Bluffton
|3
|28
|9.3
|Hood, East Noble
|4
|36
|9.0
|Lattimore, South Side
|2
|17
|8.5
|Oberlin, Angola
|1
|8
|8.0
|Davis, Snider
|1
|7
|7.0
|Harris, Southern Wells
|2
|14
|7.0
|Johnson, North Side
|4
|27
|6.8
|Cripe, West Noble
|3
|20
|6.7
|Bates, Luers
|2
|12
|6.0
|Ke’rBillingsley, Snider
|1
|6
|6.0
|Johnson, South Side
|2
|12
|6.0
|Cottrell, New Haven
|1
|6
|6.0
|Hinshaw, South Adams
|4
|24
|6.0
|SEssegian, Central Noble
|3
|18
|6.0
Assists
|Name, School
|Gms.
|Ttl.
|Avg.
|Ke’rBillingsley, Snider
|1
|6
|6.0
|Ruble, Leo
|4
|22
|5.5
|Lemmon, Central Noble
|3
|16
|5.3
|Jenkins, Snider
|1
|5
|5.0
|Call, Angola
|2
|10
|5.0
|Johnson, North Side
|4
|18
|4.5
|Denton, East Noble
|4
|18
|4.5
|Stoppenhagen, Bluffton
|3
|13
|4.3
|Kakone, South Adams
|4
|17
|4.3
|Schoch, South Adams
|4
|17
|4.3
|Cripe, West Noble
|3
|13
|4.3
|Davis, Snider
|1
|4
|4.0
|Knapke, Heritage
|3
|12
|4.0
|Saylor, Heritage
|3
|12
|4.0
|Schroeder, Central Noble
|3
|12
|4.0
|Kline, East Noble
|4
|15
|3.8
|Foster, East Noble
|3
|11
|3.7
|Zavala, West Noble
|3
|11
|3.7
|Ousley, Whitko
|4
|14
|3.5
|Loyer, Homestead
|4
|13
|3.3
|Coffman, Garrett
|4
|13
|3.3
|Turnwald, New Haven
|1
|3
|3.0
|Harding, New Haven
|1
|3
|3.0
|Pennington, So. Wells
|2
|6
|3.0
|Miller, Woodlan
|4
|12
|3.0
|Russell, Canterbury
|3
|9
|3.0
|Hiteshew, Leo
|4
|11
|2.8
Steals
|Name, School
|Gms.
|Ttl.
|Avg.
|Jenkins, Snider
|1
|7
|7.0
|Ke’rBillingsley, Snider
|1
|5
|5.0
|Thompson, Luers
|2
|9
|4.5
|Cripe, West Noble
|3
|11
|3.7
|CEssegian, Central Noble
|3
|11
|3.7
|Schoch, South Adams
|4
|14
|3.5
|Brown, Snider
|1
|3
|3.0
|Lambert, Snider
|1
|3
|3.0
|Washington, South Side
|1
|3
|3.0
|Williams, New Haven
|1
|3
|3.0
|Cottrell, New Haven
|1
|3
|3.0
|Brooks, New Haven
|1
|3
|3.0
|Johnson, North Side
|4
|11
|2.8
|Kakone, South Adams
|4
|11
|2.8
|Saylor, Heritage
|3
|8
|2.7
|Zay, Luers
|2
|5
|2.5
|Lewis, Wayne
|2
|5
|2.5
|Smith, Wayne
|2
|5
|2.5
|Sonnigsen, So. Wells
|2
|5
|2.5
|Reidy, Woodlan
|4
|9
|2.3
|Lemmon, Central Noble
|3
|7
|2.3
|Lewis, Canterbury
|3
|7
|2.3
GIRLS
SCORES
Austin 63, Switzerland Co. 30
Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Seymour 26
Cass 53, Peru 36
Castle 64, Ev. Mater Dei 53
Caston 45, N. Judson 38
Center Grove 48, Bloomington South 33
E. Central 47, Columbus North 31
Ev. Memorial 65, Ev. Bosse 18
Lakewood Park 52, Canterbury 10
Linton 52, Clay City 14
Maconaquah 50, Tri-Central 21
Monroe Central 40, Yorktown 37
Pendleton Hts. 56, Delta 28
Rochester 36, Argos 30
Southridge 40, Pike Central 16
Triton 58, Elkhart Christian 29
Winchester 60, Wapahani 40
Marion County Tournament
Quarterfinal
N. Central 62, Lawrence North 23
Roncalli 51, Decatur Central 18
Lawrence Central 55, Warren Central 46
Southport 49, Perry Meridian 43
STANDINGS
SAC
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Homestead
|3-0
|6-1
|Snider
|2-0
|5-2
|Bishop Luers
|2-0
|7-3
|Northrop
|2-1
|4-1
|Wayne
|1-1
|5-3
|Carroll
|1-1
|5-5
|Bishop Dwenger
|1-2
|4-5
|Concordia
|0-2
|3-5
|North Side
|0-2
|0-9
|South Side
|0-3
|0-7
NE8
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Columbia City
|1-0
|9-0
|Norwell
|1-0
|8-1
|Bellmont
|1-0
|6-3
|East Noble
|1-0
|2-6
|Huntington North
|0-1
|3-3
|DeKalb
|0-1
|3-6
|Leo
|0-1
|3-8
|New Haven
|0-1
|0-7
ACAC
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Jay County
|1-0
|6-2
|Heritage
|1-0
|7-3
|South Adams
|1-1
|5-1
|Woodlan
|1-1
|6-2
|Bluffton
|1-1
|4-4
|Adams Central
|1-1
|4-5
|Southern Wells
|0-2
|3-8
NECC
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Fairfield
|3-0
|9-0
|Garrett
|3-0
|7-1
|Central Noble
|3-1
|6-4
|Churubusco
|2-1
|4-4
|Angola
|3-2
|5-4
|Prairie Heights
|2-3
|4-4
|Eastside
|1-2
|4-4
|Lakeland
|1-2
|5-5
|Westview
|1-2
|2-7
|Fremont
|1-3
|3-7
|Hamilton
|0-1
|1-3
|West Noble
|0-3
|2-6
Region
|Team
|All
|Blackhawk Christian
|8-1
|Warsaw
|7-2
|Wawasee
|6-3
|Lakeland Christian
|3-4
|Lakewood Park
|2-6
|Canterbury
|1-7
.
AREA LEADERS
Points
|Name, School
|Gms.
|Ttl.
|Avg.
|Leach, Angola
|1
|24
|24.0
|Smith, South Side
|1
|17
|17.0
|Billingsley, South Side
|1
|17
|17.0
|Caswell, Angola
|1
|17
|17.0
|Vice, Central Noble
|9
|152
|16.9
|Kelham, Garrett
|9
|151
|16.8
|Smith, West Noble
|5
|82
|16.4
|Lovett, Snider
|7
|110
|15.7
|Easley, South Side
|1
|15
|15.0
|Sanner, Warsaw
|9
|133
|14.8
|Craig, Snider
|7
|103
|14.7
|Krohn, Woodlan
|8
|116
|14.5
|EBickel, Heritage
|10
|140
|14.0
|Harrison, Whitko
|3
|41
|13.7
|PPries, South Adams
|7
|95
|13.6
|Rhonehouse, Fremont
|10
|136
|13.6
|Krieg, Whitko
|8
|108
|13.5
|Fordyce, Carroll
|10
|131
|13.1
|LParent, Luers
|10
|131
|13.1
|Ostrowski, Garrett
|9
|117
|13.0
Rebounds
|Name, School
|Gms.
|Ttl.
|Avg.
|Shank, Luers
|9
|114
|12.7
|Nokour, North Side
|10
|113
|11.3
|Leach, Angola
|1
|11
|11.0
|Smith, Woodlan
|8
|81
|10.1
|Sanner, Warsaw
|9
|80
|8.9
|Ostrowski, Garrett
|9
|76
|8.4
|LParent, Luers
|10
|83
|8.3
|Van De Weg, Adams Cent.
|9
|71
|7.9
|Rhonehouse, Fremont
|10
|77
|7.7
|Hamman, Churubusco
|8
|59
|7.4
|Fordyce, Carroll
|10
|70
|7.0
|EBickel, Heritage
|10
|68
|6.8
|Horn, Wawasee
|5
|34
|6.8
|Howard, Whitko
|8
|54
|6.8
|Anderson, Carroll
|9
|59
|6.6
|Rhodehamel, Luers
|10
|66
|6.6
|Smith, Wawasee
|5
|33
|6.6
|Schreiber, Bluffton
|8
|52
|6.5
Assists
|Name, School
|Gms.
|Ttl.
|Avg.
|Armstrong, Garrett
|9
|88
|9.8
|Scrogham, Leo
|9
|47
|5.2
|LParent, Luers
|10
|41
|4.1
|Smith, South Side
|1
|4
|4.0
|Krohn, Woodlan
|8
|39
|4.9
|Poole, Snider
|7
|25
|3.6
|Carter, Wawasee
|5
|16
|3.2
|Caswell, Angola
|1
|3
|3.0
|Torres, West Noble
|8
|23
|2.9
|Fordyce, Carroll
|10
|28
|2.8
|Schwartz, Adams Central
|9
|25
|2.8
|Debolt, Churubusco
|8
|21
|2.6
|Haines, Wawasee
|5
|13
|2.6
Steals
|Name, School
|Gms.
|Ttl.
|Avg.
|Calizo, Lakeland Christian
|5
|27
|5.4
|Woodson, North Side
|10
|50
|5.0
|Smith, South Side
|1
|5
|5.0
|White, Wawasee
|5
|20
|4.0
|Armstrong, Garrett
|9
|35
|3.9
|Van De Weg, Adams Cent.
|9
|34
|3.8
|Hosted, Churubusco
|4
|15
|3.8
|Mabie, West Noble
|8
|30
|3.8
|Craig, Snider
|7
|25
|3.6
|Vice, Central Noble
|9
|32
|3.6
|PPries, South Adams
|7
|24
|3.4
|Williams, North Side
|10
|32
|3.2
|Kiebel, Central Noble
|9
|29
|3.2
|Wynn, South Adams
|7
|22
|3.1
|Rhonehouse, Fremont
|10
|31
|3.1
|Fordyce, Carroll
|10
|28
|2.8
|Debolt, Churubusco
|8
|22
|2.8
|Lovett, Snider
|7
|19
|2.7
|Kelham, Garrett
|9
|24
|2.7
|Harrison, Whitko
|3
|8
|2.7
|Schwartz, Adams Central
|9
|23
|2.6
|Gochenour, Fremont
|10
|26
|2.6
Swimming
BOYS
CONCORDIA 127, SOUTH SIDE 9
200MR—Concordia 2:03.05; 200Free—Chandler (C) 2:14.52; 200IM—Imler (C) 2:23.69; 50Free—Bieberich (C) 26.26; Diving—Wild (C) 183.7; 100Fly—Gleave (C) 57.26; 100Free—Chanlder (C) 57.28; 500Free—Hendrickson (C) 5:58.9; 200FR—Concordia 1:43.13; 100Back—Massey (SS) 1:19.56; 100Breast—Gleave (C) 1:14.34; 400FR—Concordia 4:02.07.
EAST NOBLE 111, BISHOP DWENGER 50
200MR—East Noble 1:56.41; 200Free—Chambers (EN) 2:13.27; 200IM—Bergeron (BD) 2:24.43; 50Free—Cole (EN) 25.17; Diving—Fleck (EN) 167.7; 100Fly—Eddy (BD) 1:00.1; 100Free—Cole (EN) 55.77; 500Free—Eddy (BD) 5:24.81; 200FR—East Noble 1:52.28; 100Back—Richards (EN) 1:06.22; 100Breast—Bolinger (EN) 1:11.15; 400FR—East Noble 4:03.68.
GIRLS
CONCORDIA 89, SOUTH SIDE 57
200MR—Concordia 2:18.33; 200Free—Harris (C) 2:10.96; 200IM—Risley (C) 2:42.94; 50Free—Dubay (C) 28.38; 100Fly—Germann (C) 1:01.69; 100Free—Embry (SS) 1:05.98; 500Free—Harris (C) 5:55.42; 200FR—Concordia 2:00.26; 100Back—McKay (C) 1:06.91; 100Breast—Germann (C) 1:21.87; 400FR—Concordia 4:15.02.
BISHOP DWENGER 96, EAST NOBLE 90
200MR—Bishop Dwenger 2:06.47; 200Free—Anderson (EN) 2:20.95; 200IM—Weadick (BD) 2:35.89; 50Free—Wells (EN) 28.73; Diving—Meyer (EN) 231.1; 100Fly—Peters (BD) 1:07.9; 100Free—Wright (BD) 1:02.21; 500Free—Kabrich (EN) 6:19.37; 200FR—East Noble 2:02.96; 100Back—DeWald (BD) 1:06.63; 100Breast—Pankop (EN) 1:20.28; 400FR—Bishop Dwenger 4:25.87.
