HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

LATE WEDNESDAY

CONCORD 55, WEST NOBLE 52

West Noble 13 11 13 15 — 52 Concord 15 13 8 19 — 55

Concord: Individual statistics not available

West Noble: Cripe 26, Phares 8, Nelson 6, Beers 6, Rosales 4, Zavala 2

SCORES

Covenant Christian 62, Greenwood Christian 46

DeKalb 63, Lakeland 48

Glenn 56, S. Bend Riley 42

Highland 63, Whiting 21

Indiana Deaf 64, Fortune 5

Kankakee Valley 65, Morgan Twp. 50

NorthWood 73, Westview 58

Northridge 80, E. Noble 67

S. Bend Adams 58, Elkhart 49

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 78, Jimtown 46

S. Bend Washington 76, S. Bend Clay 35

Greater Indianapolis Tournament

First Round

Christel House Manual 86, Riverside 50

STANDINGS

SAC

Team Conf. All Snider 0-0 1-0 Homestead 0-0 3-1 Northrop 0-0 2-1 Bishop Luers 0-0 1-1 Concordia 0-0 1-3 Bishop Dwenger 0-0 0-0 Carroll 0-0 0-2 South Side 0-0 0-2 Wayne 0-0 0-2 North Side 0-0 4-4

NE8

Team Conf. All Leo 0-0 4-0 Columbia City 0-0 2-1 Norwell 0-0 1-1 Bellmont 0-0 2-2 East Noble 0-0 2-2 DeKalb 0-0 1-2 Huntington North 0-0 1-2 New Haven 0-0 0-3

ACAC

Team Conf. All Jay County 1-0 4-0 Bluffton 1-0 1-2 Heritage 0-0 1-2 Adams Central 0-0 0-0 Southern Wells 0-0 0-2 Woodlan 0-1 3-1 South Adams 0-1 1-3

NECC

Team Conf. All Central Noble 2-0 3-0 Fremont 1-0 2-0 Westview 1-0 2-0 Fairfield 1-0 2-1 Prairie Heights 1-1 1-2 Eastside 0-0 3-0 West Noble 0-0 3-0 Angola 0-1 1-2 Garrett 0-1 1-3 Churubusco 0-1 0-1 Lakeland 0-1 0-3 Hamilton 0-1 0-4

Region

Team All Blackhawk Christian 2-0 Lakeland Christian 3-1 Warsaw 2-1 Wawasee 2-2 Lakewood Park 1-3 Canterbury 0-3 Smith Academy 0-3

AREA LEADERS

Points

Name, School Gms. Ttl. Avg. Lambert, Snider 1 40 40.0 C.Essegian, Central Noble 3 96 32.0 Loyer, Homestead 4 115 28.8 Williams, New Haven 1 28 28.0 Cripe, West Noble 3 80 26.7 Jenkins, Snider 1 26 26.0 Reidy, Woodlan 4 100 25.0 Bontrager, Leo 4 94 23.5 Brooks, New Haven 1 23 23.0 Washington, South Side 1 22 22.0 Lewis, Wayne 2 40 20.0 Hood, East Noble 4 67 16.8 Wallace, Luers 2 33 16.5 Johnson, North Side 4 65 16.3 Stoppenhagen, Bluffton 3 45 15.0 Lantz, Angola 2 30 15.0 Denton, East Noble 4 59 14.8 Krull, Whitko 4 57 14.3 Oberlin, Angola 1 14 14.0 Call, Angola 2 27 13.5 Ziebarth, Whitko 4 54 13.5 Gard, Central Noble 2 27 13.5 Schreiber, Bluffton 3 40 13.3 Kakone, South Adams 4 52 13.0 Harris, Southern Wells 2 26 13.0

Rebounds

Name, School Gms. Ttl. Avg. Reidy, Woodlan 4 52 13.0 Williams, New Haven 1 12 12.0 Allen, Leo 4 40 10.0 Bontrager, Leo 4 38 9.5 McConnell, Bluffton 3 28 9.3 Hood, East Noble 4 36 9.0 Lattimore, South Side 2 17 8.5 Oberlin, Angola 1 8 8.0 Davis, Snider 1 7 7.0 Harris, Southern Wells 2 14 7.0 Johnson, North Side 4 27 6.8 Cripe, West Noble 3 20 6.7 Bates, Luers 2 12 6.0 Ke’rBillingsley, Snider 1 6 6.0 Johnson, South Side 2 12 6.0 Cottrell, New Haven 1 6 6.0 Hinshaw, South Adams 4 24 6.0 SEssegian, Central Noble 3 18 6.0

Assists

Name, School Gms. Ttl. Avg. Ke’rBillingsley, Snider 1 6 6.0 Ruble, Leo 4 22 5.5 Lemmon, Central Noble 3 16 5.3 Jenkins, Snider 1 5 5.0 Call, Angola 2 10 5.0 Johnson, North Side 4 18 4.5 Denton, East Noble 4 18 4.5 Stoppenhagen, Bluffton 3 13 4.3 Kakone, South Adams 4 17 4.3 Schoch, South Adams 4 17 4.3 Cripe, West Noble 3 13 4.3 Davis, Snider 1 4 4.0 Knapke, Heritage 3 12 4.0 Saylor, Heritage 3 12 4.0 Schroeder, Central Noble 3 12 4.0 Kline, East Noble 4 15 3.8 Foster, East Noble 3 11 3.7 Zavala, West Noble 3 11 3.7 Ousley, Whitko 4 14 3.5 Loyer, Homestead 4 13 3.3 Coffman, Garrett 4 13 3.3 Turnwald, New Haven 1 3 3.0 Harding, New Haven 1 3 3.0 Pennington, So. Wells 2 6 3.0 Miller, Woodlan 4 12 3.0 Russell, Canterbury 3 9 3.0 Hiteshew, Leo 4 11 2.8

Steals

Name, School Gms. Ttl. Avg. Jenkins, Snider 1 7 7.0 Ke’rBillingsley, Snider 1 5 5.0 Thompson, Luers 2 9 4.5 Cripe, West Noble 3 11 3.7 CEssegian, Central Noble 3 11 3.7 Schoch, South Adams 4 14 3.5 Brown, Snider 1 3 3.0 Lambert, Snider 1 3 3.0 Washington, South Side 1 3 3.0 Williams, New Haven 1 3 3.0 Cottrell, New Haven 1 3 3.0 Brooks, New Haven 1 3 3.0 Johnson, North Side 4 11 2.8 Kakone, South Adams 4 11 2.8 Saylor, Heritage 3 8 2.7 Zay, Luers 2 5 2.5 Lewis, Wayne 2 5 2.5 Smith, Wayne 2 5 2.5 Sonnigsen, So. Wells 2 5 2.5 Reidy, Woodlan 4 9 2.3 Lemmon, Central Noble 3 7 2.3 Lewis, Canterbury 3 7 2.3

GIRLS

SCORES

Austin 63, Switzerland Co. 30

Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Seymour 26

Cass 53, Peru 36

Castle 64, Ev. Mater Dei 53

Caston 45, N. Judson 38

Center Grove 48, Bloomington South 33

E. Central 47, Columbus North 31

Ev. Memorial 65, Ev. Bosse 18

Lakewood Park 52, Canterbury 10

Linton 52, Clay City 14

Maconaquah 50, Tri-Central 21

Monroe Central 40, Yorktown 37

Pendleton Hts. 56, Delta 28

Rochester 36, Argos 30

Southridge 40, Pike Central 16

Triton 58, Elkhart Christian 29

Winchester 60, Wapahani 40

Marion County Tournament

Quarterfinal

N. Central 62, Lawrence North 23

Roncalli 51, Decatur Central 18

Lawrence Central 55, Warren Central 46

Southport 49, Perry Meridian 43

STANDINGS

SAC

Team Conf. All Homestead 3-0 6-1 Snider 2-0 5-2 Bishop Luers 2-0 7-3 Northrop 2-1 4-1 Wayne 1-1 5-3 Carroll 1-1 5-5 Bishop Dwenger 1-2 4-5 Concordia 0-2 3-5 North Side 0-2 0-9 South Side 0-3 0-7

NE8

Team Conf. All Columbia City 1-0 9-0 Norwell 1-0 8-1 Bellmont 1-0 6-3 East Noble 1-0 2-6 Huntington North 0-1 3-3 DeKalb 0-1 3-6 Leo 0-1 3-8 New Haven 0-1 0-7

ACAC

Team Conf. All Jay County 1-0 6-2 Heritage 1-0 7-3 South Adams 1-1 5-1 Woodlan 1-1 6-2 Bluffton 1-1 4-4 Adams Central 1-1 4-5 Southern Wells 0-2 3-8

NECC

Team Conf. All Fairfield 3-0 9-0 Garrett 3-0 7-1 Central Noble 3-1 6-4 Churubusco 2-1 4-4 Angola 3-2 5-4 Prairie Heights 2-3 4-4 Eastside 1-2 4-4 Lakeland 1-2 5-5 Westview 1-2 2-7 Fremont 1-3 3-7 Hamilton 0-1 1-3 West Noble 0-3 2-6

Region

Team All Blackhawk Christian 8-1 Warsaw 7-2 Wawasee 6-3 Lakeland Christian 3-4 Lakewood Park 2-6 Canterbury 1-7

AREA LEADERS

Points

Name, School Gms. Ttl. Avg. Leach, Angola 1 24 24.0 Smith, South Side 1 17 17.0 Billingsley, South Side 1 17 17.0 Caswell, Angola 1 17 17.0 Vice, Central Noble 9 152 16.9 Kelham, Garrett 9 151 16.8 Smith, West Noble 5 82 16.4 Lovett, Snider 7 110 15.7 Easley, South Side 1 15 15.0 Sanner, Warsaw 9 133 14.8 Craig, Snider 7 103 14.7 Krohn, Woodlan 8 116 14.5 EBickel, Heritage 10 140 14.0 Harrison, Whitko 3 41 13.7 PPries, South Adams 7 95 13.6 Rhonehouse, Fremont 10 136 13.6 Krieg, Whitko 8 108 13.5 Fordyce, Carroll 10 131 13.1 LParent, Luers 10 131 13.1 Ostrowski, Garrett 9 117 13.0

Rebounds

Name, School Gms. Ttl. Avg. Shank, Luers 9 114 12.7 Nokour, North Side 10 113 11.3 Leach, Angola 1 11 11.0 Smith, Woodlan 8 81 10.1 Sanner, Warsaw 9 80 8.9 Ostrowski, Garrett 9 76 8.4 LParent, Luers 10 83 8.3 Van De Weg, Adams Cent. 9 71 7.9 Rhonehouse, Fremont 10 77 7.7 Hamman, Churubusco 8 59 7.4 Fordyce, Carroll 10 70 7.0 EBickel, Heritage 10 68 6.8 Horn, Wawasee 5 34 6.8 Howard, Whitko 8 54 6.8 Anderson, Carroll 9 59 6.6 Rhodehamel, Luers 10 66 6.6 Smith, Wawasee 5 33 6.6 Schreiber, Bluffton 8 52 6.5

Assists

Name, School Gms. Ttl. Avg. Armstrong, Garrett 9 88 9.8 Scrogham, Leo 9 47 5.2 LParent, Luers 10 41 4.1 Smith, South Side 1 4 4.0 Krohn, Woodlan 8 39 4.9 Poole, Snider 7 25 3.6 Carter, Wawasee 5 16 3.2 Caswell, Angola 1 3 3.0 Torres, West Noble 8 23 2.9 Fordyce, Carroll 10 28 2.8 Schwartz, Adams Central 9 25 2.8 Debolt, Churubusco 8 21 2.6 Haines, Wawasee 5 13 2.6

Steals

Name, School Gms. Ttl. Avg. Calizo, Lakeland Christian 5 27 5.4 Woodson, North Side 10 50 5.0 Smith, South Side 1 5 5.0 White, Wawasee 5 20 4.0 Armstrong, Garrett 9 35 3.9 Van De Weg, Adams Cent. 9 34 3.8 Hosted, Churubusco 4 15 3.8 Mabie, West Noble 8 30 3.8 Craig, Snider 7 25 3.6 Vice, Central Noble 9 32 3.6 PPries, South Adams 7 24 3.4 Williams, North Side 10 32 3.2 Kiebel, Central Noble 9 29 3.2 Wynn, South Adams 7 22 3.1 Rhonehouse, Fremont 10 31 3.1 Fordyce, Carroll 10 28 2.8 Debolt, Churubusco 8 22 2.8 Lovett, Snider 7 19 2.7 Kelham, Garrett 9 24 2.7 Harrison, Whitko 3 8 2.7 Schwartz, Adams Central 9 23 2.6 Gochenour, Fremont 10 26 2.6

Swimming

BOYS

CONCORDIA 127, SOUTH SIDE 9

200MR—Concordia 2:03.05; 200Free—Chandler (C) 2:14.52; 200IM—Imler (C) 2:23.69; 50Free—Bieberich (C) 26.26; Diving—Wild (C) 183.7; 100Fly—Gleave (C) 57.26; 100Free—Chanlder (C) 57.28; 500Free—Hendrickson (C) 5:58.9; 200FR—Concordia 1:43.13; 100Back—Massey (SS) 1:19.56; 100Breast—Gleave (C) 1:14.34; 400FR—Concordia 4:02.07.

EAST NOBLE 111, BISHOP DWENGER 50

200MR—East Noble 1:56.41; 200Free—Chambers (EN) 2:13.27; 200IM—Bergeron (BD) 2:24.43; 50Free—Cole (EN) 25.17; Diving—Fleck (EN) 167.7; 100Fly—Eddy (BD) 1:00.1; 100Free—Cole (EN) 55.77; 500Free—Eddy (BD) 5:24.81; 200FR—East Noble 1:52.28; 100Back—Richards (EN) 1:06.22; 100Breast—Bolinger (EN) 1:11.15; 400FR—East Noble 4:03.68.

GIRLS

CONCORDIA 89, SOUTH SIDE 57

200MR—Concordia 2:18.33; 200Free—Harris (C) 2:10.96; 200IM—Risley (C) 2:42.94; 50Free—Dubay (C) 28.38; 100Fly—Germann (C) 1:01.69; 100Free—Embry (SS) 1:05.98; 500Free—Harris (C) 5:55.42; 200FR—Concordia 2:00.26; 100Back—McKay (C) 1:06.91; 100Breast—Germann (C) 1:21.87; 400FR—Concordia 4:15.02.

BISHOP DWENGER 96, EAST NOBLE 90

200MR—Bishop Dwenger 2:06.47; 200Free—Anderson (EN) 2:20.95; 200IM—Weadick (BD) 2:35.89; 50Free—Wells (EN) 28.73; Diving—Meyer (EN) 231.1; 100Fly—Peters (BD) 1:07.9; 100Free—Wright (BD) 1:02.21; 500Free—Kabrich (EN) 6:19.37; 200FR—East Noble 2:02.96; 100Back—DeWald (BD) 1:06.63; 100Breast—Pankop (EN) 1:20.28; 400FR—Bishop Dwenger 4:25.87.