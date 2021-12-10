Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|25
|17
|4
|4
|38
|96
|71
|Tampa Bay
|26
|17
|5
|4
|38
|89
|70
|Toronto
|28
|18
|8
|2
|38
|88
|71
|Detroit
|27
|13
|11
|3
|29
|77
|94
|Boston
|22
|12
|8
|2
|26
|64
|58
|Buffalo
|25
|8
|14
|3
|19
|70
|92
|Ottawa
|24
|7
|16
|1
|15
|63
|93
|Montreal
|28
|6
|19
|3
|15
|61
|98
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|26
|16
|4
|6
|38
|92
|65
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|17
|5
|3
|37
|77
|66
|Carolina
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|80
|54
|Pittsburgh
|25
|12
|8
|5
|29
|75
|68
|Columbus
|25
|13
|11
|1
|27
|81
|82
|New Jersey
|24
|10
|9
|5
|25
|70
|79
|Philadelphia
|24
|8
|12
|4
|20
|56
|82
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|6
|11
|5
|17
|46
|68
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|25
|18
|6
|1
|37
|96
|72
|St. Louis
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|95
|77
|Nashville
|26
|15
|10
|1
|31
|77
|73
|Colorado
|23
|14
|7
|2
|30
|99
|79
|Dallas
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|68
|64
|Winnipeg
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|77
|72
|Chicago
|26
|10
|14
|2
|22
|58
|81
|Arizona
|25
|5
|18
|2
|12
|44
|93
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|26
|15
|6
|5
|35
|84
|57
|Anaheim
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|91
|79
|Edmonton
|24
|16
|8
|0
|32
|87
|76
|Vegas
|25
|15
|10
|0
|30
|86
|77
|San Jose
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|71
|71
|Los Angeles
|24
|10
|10
|4
|24
|64
|67
|Vancouver
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|66
|81
|Seattle
|25
|9
|14
|2
|20
|73
|91
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Colorado 7, N.Y. Rangers 3
New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0
Vancouver 2, Boston 1, so
Vegas 5, Dallas 4
Thursday
Anaheim 2, Columbus 1, SO
Chicago 2, Montreal 0
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
St. Louis 6, Detroit 2
Boston at Edmonton, late
Carolina at Calgary, late
Winnipeg at Seattle, late
Dallas at Los Angeles, late
Minnesota at San Jose, late
Today
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
CHICAGO 2,
MONTREAL 0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period—None. Penalties—Dach, CHI (Tripping), 5:55.
Second Period—1, Chicago, Toews 1 (Kane, S.Jones), 13:48 (pp). Penalties—Kulak, MTL (Holding), 6:09; Clague, MTL (Hooking), 13:11.
Third Period—2, Chicago, Borgstrom 2, 12:00. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 13-8-4—25. Montreal 12-6-12—30.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 2; Montreal 0 of 1.
Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 8-10-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Montreal, Allen 5-13-2 (25-23).
A—20,447 (21,288). T—2:14.
Referees—Brandon Blandina, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen—Jonathan Deschamps, James Tobias.
ST. LOUIS 6,
DETROIT 2
|Detroit
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|3
|—
|6
First Period—1, St. Louis, Walker 1 (Joshua, Schenn), 6:17. 2, St. Louis, Walker 2 (Mikkola, O’Reilly), 16:47. Penalties—Leddy, DET (Holding), 12:04; Larkin, DET (Holding), 14:25.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Fabbri 7 (Raymond, Larkin), 4:17. 4, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (Joshua, Mikkola), 16:01. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 13:04.
Third Period—5, St. Louis, Walker 3 (Krug, Scandella), 9:27. 6, St. Louis, Barbashev 9 (Krug, Buchnevich), 10:11. 7, Detroit, Fabbri 8 (Raymond, Hronek), 15:27. 8, St. Louis, Scandella 1, 19:54 (en). Penalties—Tarasenko, STL (Tripping), 2:01.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 9-9-13—31. St. Louis 10-8-8—26.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 3.
Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 5-6-0 (7 shots-5 saves), Detroit, Nedeljkovic 8-5-3 (18-15). St. Louis, Lindgren 2-0-0 (31-29).
A—18,096 (18,096). T—2:17.
Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Ian Walsh. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, Justin Johnson.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|18
|14
|4
|0
|0
|28
|67
|41
|Reading
|18
|8
|5
|4
|1
|21
|51
|58
|Trois-Rivieres
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|63
|54
|Adirondack
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|51
|61
|Maine
|18
|6
|8
|3
|1
|16
|56
|65
|Worcester
|17
|7
|9
|0
|1
|15
|54
|62
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|59
|61
|Florida
|20
|9
|6
|2
|3
|23
|62
|59
|Jacksonville
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|53
|53
|Norfolk
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|58
|61
|S. Carolina
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|49
|54
|Greenville
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|52
|50
|Atlanta
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|46
|50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|18
|13
|5
|0
|0
|26
|76
|50
|KOMETS
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|52
|44
|Wheeling
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|66
|62
|Kalamazoo
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|51
|49
|Cincinnati
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|61
|57
|Indy
|18
|6
|9
|2
|1
|15
|53
|60
|Iowa
|20
|5
|12
|2
|1
|13
|51
|87
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|20
|12
|7
|0
|1
|25
|59
|44
|Utah
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|73
|66
|Tulsa
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|59
|48
|Wichita
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|58
|49
|Rapid City
|21
|8
|10
|1
|2
|19
|63
|68
|Kansas City
|19
|8
|10
|1
|0
|17
|53
|63
|Allen
|17
|6
|8
|3
|0
|15
|54
|74
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Worcester 7, Maine 6, OT
Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 1
Greenville 4, Orlando 2
Florida 4, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 6, Wheeling 5
Toledo 4, Iowa 0
Tulsa 7, Utah 3
Kansas City 2, Rapid City 1
Idaho 3, South Carolina 0
Thursday
Allen 5, Wichita 4
Utah 4, Tulsa 3
Today
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
