NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 25 17 4 4 38 96 71 Tampa Bay 26 17 5 4 38 89 70 Toronto 28 18 8 2 38 88 71 Detroit 27 13 11 3 29 77 94 Boston 22 12 8 2 26 64 58 Buffalo 25 8 14 3 19 70 92 Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93 Montreal 28 6 19 3 15 61 98

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65 N.Y. Rangers 25 17 5 3 37 77 66 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 80 54 Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68 Columbus 25 13 11 1 27 81 82 New Jersey 24 10 9 5 25 70 79 Philadelphia 24 8 12 4 20 56 82 N.Y. Islanders 22 6 11 5 17 46 68

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 25 18 6 1 37 96 72 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 95 77 Nashville 26 15 10 1 31 77 73 Colorado 23 14 7 2 30 99 79 Dallas 23 13 8 2 28 68 64 Winnipeg 25 12 9 4 28 77 72 Chicago 26 10 14 2 22 58 81 Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 26 15 6 5 35 84 57 Anaheim 28 15 8 5 35 91 79 Edmonton 24 16 8 0 32 87 76 Vegas 25 15 10 0 30 86 77 San Jose 26 14 11 1 29 71 71 Los Angeles 24 10 10 4 24 64 67 Vancouver 27 10 15 2 22 66 81 Seattle 25 9 14 2 20 73 91

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Colorado 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Boston 1, so

Vegas 5, Dallas 4

Thursday

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1, SO

Chicago 2, Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 6, Detroit 2

Boston at Edmonton, late

Carolina at Calgary, late

Winnipeg at Seattle, late

Dallas at Los Angeles, late

Minnesota at San Jose, late

Today

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

CHICAGO 2,

MONTREAL 0

Chicago 0 1 1 — 2 Montreal 0 0 0 — 0

First Period—None. Penalties—Dach, CHI (Tripping), 5:55.

Second Period—1, Chicago, Toews 1 (Kane, S.Jones), 13:48 (pp). Penalties—Kulak, MTL (Holding), 6:09; Clague, MTL (Hooking), 13:11.

Third Period—2, Chicago, Borgstrom 2, 12:00. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 13-8-4—25. Montreal 12-6-12—30.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 2; Montreal 0 of 1.

Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 8-10-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Montreal, Allen 5-13-2 (25-23).

A—20,447 (21,288). T—2:14.

Referees—Brandon Blandina, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen—Jonathan Deschamps, James Tobias.

ST. LOUIS 6,

DETROIT 2

Detroit 0 1 1 — 2 St. Louis 2 1 3 — 6

First Period—1, St. Louis, Walker 1 (Joshua, Schenn), 6:17. 2, St. Louis, Walker 2 (Mikkola, O’Reilly), 16:47. Penalties—Leddy, DET (Holding), 12:04; Larkin, DET (Holding), 14:25.

Second Period—3, Detroit, Fabbri 7 (Raymond, Larkin), 4:17. 4, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (Joshua, Mikkola), 16:01. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 13:04.

Third Period—5, St. Louis, Walker 3 (Krug, Scandella), 9:27. 6, St. Louis, Barbashev 9 (Krug, Buchnevich), 10:11. 7, Detroit, Fabbri 8 (Raymond, Hronek), 15:27. 8, St. Louis, Scandella 1, 19:54 (en). Penalties—Tarasenko, STL (Tripping), 2:01.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 9-9-13—31. St. Louis 10-8-8—26.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 5-6-0 (7 shots-5 saves), Detroit, Nedeljkovic 8-5-3 (18-15). St. Louis, Lindgren 2-0-0 (31-29).

A—18,096 (18,096). T—2:17.

Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Ian Walsh. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, Justin Johnson.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 18 14 4 0 0 28 67 41 Reading 18 8 5 4 1 21 51 58 Trois-Rivieres 17 10 7 0 0 20 63 54 Adirondack 18 9 8 1 0 19 51 61 Maine 18 6 8 3 1 16 56 65 Worcester 17 7 9 0 1 15 54 62

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 20 11 8 1 0 23 59 61 Florida 20 9 6 2 3 23 62 59 Jacksonville 20 10 8 1 1 22 53 53 Norfolk 20 10 9 0 1 21 58 61 S. Carolina 18 9 7 2 0 20 49 54 Greenville 17 8 7 1 1 18 52 50 Atlanta 18 8 8 2 0 18 46 50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 18 13 5 0 0 26 76 50 KOMETS 18 10 6 2 0 22 52 44 Wheeling 18 10 7 1 0 21 66 62 Kalamazoo 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 49 Cincinnati 19 10 9 0 0 20 61 57 Indy 18 6 9 2 1 15 53 60 Iowa 20 5 12 2 1 13 51 87

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 20 12 7 0 1 25 59 44 Utah 21 12 8 1 0 25 73 66 Tulsa 18 11 6 0 1 23 59 48 Wichita 18 10 7 1 0 21 58 49 Rapid City 21 8 10 1 2 19 63 68 Kansas City 19 8 10 1 0 17 53 63 Allen 17 6 8 3 0 15 54 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Worcester 7, Maine 6, OT

Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 1

Greenville 4, Orlando 2

Florida 4, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 6, Wheeling 5

Toledo 4, Iowa 0

Tulsa 7, Utah 3

Kansas City 2, Rapid City 1

Idaho 3, South Carolina 0

Thursday

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Utah 4, Tulsa 3

Today

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.