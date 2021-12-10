Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at Furman
|8½
|Appalachian State
|at Tennessee State
|8½
|IUPUI
|at UMKC
|8½
|Green Bay
|Loyola Chicago
|3½
|at Vanderbilt
|at N. Dakota State
|9½
|CSU Northridge
|at Memphis
|10
|Murray St.
|at Louisville
|9
|DePaul
|at Colorado
|13
|Milwaukee
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Indiana
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|Sacramento
|1½
|(227½)
|at Charlotte
|at Atlanta
|1
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at Toronto
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New York
|at New Orleans
|6
|(212½)
|Detroit
|Milwaukee
|7½
|(OFF)
|at Houston
|at Minnesota
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at Okla. City
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA Lakers
|at Phoenix
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at Washington
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+118
|New York
|-182
|at Buffalo
|+150
|Nashville
|-134
|at New Jersey
|+112
|at Colorado
|-335
|Detroit
|+265
|Florida
|-260
|at Arizona
|+210
|at Vegas
|-210
|Philadelphia
|+172
|at Vancouver
|-118
|Winnipeg
|-102
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Army
|7½
|7½
|(34)
|at Navy
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|5
|4
|(48)
|at Wash.
|at Carolina
|2½
|2½
|(42½)
|Atlanta
|at Kansas City
|9½
|8½
|(47½)
|Las Vegas
|at Cleveland
|1
|2½
|(42)
|Baltimore
|at Tennessee
|9½
|8½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|New Orleans
|6½
|5½
|(43)
|at NY Jets
|Seattle
|6½
|7½
|(41½)
|at Houston
|at Denver
|8½
|9½
|(42)
|Detroit
|at LA Chargers
|7
|10
|(43½)
|NY Giants
|at Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|(53½)
|Buffalo
|San Francisco
|2
|1½
|(48½)
|at Cincinnati
|at Green Bay
|11
|12½
|(43½)
|Chicago
Monday
|at Arizona
|2½
|2½
|(51½)
|LA Rams
