Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at Furman Appalachian State
at Tennessee State IUPUI
at UMKC Green Bay
Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt
at N. Dakota State CSU Northridge
at Memphis 10 Murray St.
at Louisville 9 DePaul
at Colorado 13 Milwaukee

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Indiana OFF (OFF) Dallas
Sacramento (227½) at Charlotte
at Atlanta 1 (OFF) Brooklyn
at Toronto OFF (OFF) New York
at New Orleans 6 (212½) Detroit
Milwaukee (OFF) at Houston
at Minnesota OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at Okla. City OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at Phoenix OFF (OFF) Boston

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at Washington -142 Pittsburgh +118
New York -182 at Buffalo +150
Nashville -134 at New Jersey +112
at Colorado -335 Detroit +265
Florida -260 at Arizona +210
at Vegas -210 Philadelphia +172
at Vancouver -118 Winnipeg -102

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Army (34) at Navy

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas 5 4 (48) at Wash.
at Carolina (42½) Atlanta
at Kansas City (47½) Las Vegas
at Cleveland 1 (42) Baltimore
at Tennessee (43½) Jacksonville
New Orleans (43) at NY Jets
Seattle (41½) at Houston
at Denver (42) Detroit
at LA Chargers 7 10 (43½) NY Giants
at Tampa Bay 3 3 (53½) Buffalo
San Francisco 2 (48½) at Cincinnati
at Green Bay 11 12½ (43½) Chicago

Monday

at Arizona (51½) LA Rams

