TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Released CB Greg Stroman from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed P Jamie Gillan and LB Anthony Walker Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Bobby Price on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived LC Carson Tinker. Activated LS Trent Sieg from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed C Scott Quessenberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted LB Tuf Borland and DE Kenny Willekes from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB/WR Ty Montgomery on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed DL Malcolm Roach to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Travis Toivonen to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Rashaad Coward and OT Chaz Green from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from Houston.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Chad Krys from Rockford (AHL) and traded to Toronto in exchange for Kurtis Gabriel.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned Ds Jayson Megna and Jacob MacDonald to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic from Utica (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned C Morgan Barron and G Adam Huska to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Atlanta (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL). Recalled D Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL). Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned RW Kole Lind to Charlotte (AHL). Reassigned F Luke Henman from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Roman Schmidt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled F Kurtis Gabriel from Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

ECHL

INDY FUEL — Signed F Jan Mandat to a standard player contract and placed on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Waived F Carter Shinkaruk.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Mitchell Heard. Loaned D Randy Gazzola and F Josh Dickinson to Grand Rapids (AHL).