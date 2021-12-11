Saturday, December 11, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Philadelphia
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Boston
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|12
|14
|.462
|6
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Charlotte
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Atlanta
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Orlando
|5
|21
|.192
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Milwaukee
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Cleveland
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|Indiana
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Detroit
|4
|21
|.160
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Dallas
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|San Antonio
|9
|15
|.375
|5
|Houston
|8
|17
|.320
|6½
|New Orleans
|8
|20
|.286
|8
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Denver
|12
|13
|.480
|6
|Portland
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Minnesota
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|17
|.320
|10
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Phoenix
|20
|4
|.833
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|12
|.538
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|14
|13
|.519
|8
|Sacramento
|11
|15
|.423
|10½
Thursday
Utah 118, Philadelphia 96
Memphis 108, L.A. Lakers 95
San Antonio 123, Denver 111
Friday
Indiana 106, Dallas 93
Charlotte 124, Sacramento 123
Brooklyn 113, Atlanta 105
Toronto 90, New York 87
Cleveland 123, Minnesota 106
New Orleans 109, Detroit 95
L.A. Lakers 116, Oklahoma City 95
Milwaukee 123, Houston 114
Boston at Phoenix, late
Today
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Milwaukee at New York, noon
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
INDIANA 106,
DALLAS 93
DALLAS (93): Finney-Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Porzingis 9-17 2-2 22, Powell 1-1 0-1 2, Bullock 0-2 0-0 0, Doncic 11-25 4-4 27, Kleber 0-3 2-2 2, Hardaway Jr. 7-15 0-0 15, M.Brown 2-3 1-1 5, Brunson 7-12 0-0 14, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-84 11-12 93.
INDIANA (106): Duarte 2-10 4-4 8, Sabonis 9-13 5-6 24, Turner 6-11 2-2 17, Brogdon 5-15 0-0 12, LeVert 11-23 0-0 26, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 3-6 0-0 8, Lamb 0-3 0-0 0, Brissett 4-4 0-0 9, Wanamaker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-87 11-12 106.
|Dallas
|26
|28
|26
|13
|—
|93
|Indiana
|22
|34
|26
|24
|—
|106
3-Point Goals—Dallas 4-29 (Porzingis 2-6, Doncic 1-8, Hardaway Jr. 1-9, Bullock 0-2, Kleber 0-2, Brunson 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1), Indiana 13-36 (LeVert 4-7, Turner 3-7, Martin 2-4, Brogdon 2-9, Lamb 0-2, Duarte 0-5, Brissett 1-1, Sabonis 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 38 (Doncic 9), Indiana 43 (Sabonis, Turner 10). Assists—Dallas 18 (Doncic 9), Indiana 28 (Brogdon 8). Total Fouls—Dallas 18, Indiana 19. A—12,618 (20,000).
G League
Thursday
Delaware 114, Capital City 105
College Park 117, Long Island 98
Maine 129, Raptors 103
Austin 125, Texas 98
Birmingham 115, Lakeland 84
Memphis 121, Rio Grande Valley 117
Agua Caliente 115, Santa Cruz 91
Friday
Greensboro 101, Mexico City 96
MAD ANTS 105, Iowa 103
South Bay at Stockton, late
Today
Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 3 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Windy City, 6 p.m.
MAD ANTS 105, WOLVES 103
IOWA (103): Bowen II 6-13 0-0 15, Edwards 2-11 1-1 6, Silva 13-14 4-6 32, Briscoe 3-13 1-1 8, Lewis 3-7 0-0 6, Sampson 6-11 2-2 19, Benlevi 1-4 2-2 5, Tshimanga 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 1-6 1-1 4, Barry 0-5 2-2 4. Totals 37-90 13-15 103.
FORT WAYNE (105): Taylor 12-19 2-4 28, Anderson 2-11 2-3 6, Boatwright 5-13 0-1 12, York 10-19 1-1 29, Sykes 4-8 5-6 18, Hinton 4-6 0-2 8, Domingo 0-5 0-0 0, Vorhees 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 38-85 11-19 105.
|Iowa
|24
|24
|20
|35
|—
|103
|Fort Wayne
|33
|25
|19
|26
|—
|105
3-Point Goals—Iowa 7-31 (Bowen II 3-6, Edwards 1-8, Briscoe 0-1, Lewis 0-3, Smapson 3-7, Benlevi 0-2, Miller 0-1, Barry 0-3), Fort Wayne 14-40 (Taylor 1-2, Anderson 0-7, Boatwright 2-8, York 7-10, Sykes 4-6, Hinton 0-2, Domingo 0-4, Vorhees 0-1). Fouled Out—Briscoe. Rebounds—Iowa 55 (Silva 18), Fort Wayne 45 (Taylor 13). Assists—Iowa 19 (Edwards 6), Fort Wayne 19 (Sykes 6). Total Fouls—Iowa 25, Fort Wayne 21.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story