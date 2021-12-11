The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, December 11, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 18 8 .692
Philadelphia 14 12 .538 4
Boston 13 13 .500 5
Toronto 12 14 .462 6
New York 12 14 .462 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 15 11 .577
Washington 15 11 .577
Charlotte 15 13 .536 1
Atlanta 13 13 .500 2
Orlando 5 21 .192 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 9 .654
Milwaukee 17 10 .630 ½
Cleveland 15 12 .556
Indiana 12 16 .429 6
Detroit 4 21 .160 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 15 11 .577
Dallas 12 13 .480
San Antonio 9 15 .375 5
Houston 8 17 .320
New Orleans 8 20 .286 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 18 7 .720
Denver 12 13 .480 6
Portland 11 15 .423
Minnesota 11 15 .423
Oklahoma City 8 17 .320 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 21 4 .840
Phoenix 20 4 .833 ½
L.A. Clippers 14 12 .538
L.A. Lakers 14 13 .519 8
Sacramento 11 15 .423 10½

Thursday

Utah 118, Philadelphia 96

Memphis 108, L.A. Lakers 95

San Antonio 123, Denver 111

Friday

Indiana 106, Dallas 93

Charlotte 124, Sacramento 123

Brooklyn 113, Atlanta 105

Toronto 90, New York 87

Cleveland 123, Minnesota 106

New Orleans 109, Detroit 95

L.A. Lakers 116, Oklahoma City 95

Milwaukee 123, Houston 114

Boston at Phoenix, late

Today

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Milwaukee at New York, noon

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

INDIANA 106,

DALLAS 93

DALLAS (93): Finney-Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Porzingis 9-17 2-2 22, Powell 1-1 0-1 2, Bullock 0-2 0-0 0, Doncic 11-25 4-4 27, Kleber 0-3 2-2 2, Hardaway Jr. 7-15 0-0 15, M.Brown 2-3 1-1 5, Brunson 7-12 0-0 14, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-84 11-12 93.

INDIANA (106): Duarte 2-10 4-4 8, Sabonis 9-13 5-6 24, Turner 6-11 2-2 17, Brogdon 5-15 0-0 12, LeVert 11-23 0-0 26, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 3-6 0-0 8, Lamb 0-3 0-0 0, Brissett 4-4 0-0 9, Wanamaker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-87 11-12 106.

Dallas 26 28 26 13 93
Indiana 22 34 26 24 106

3-Point Goals—Dallas 4-29 (Porzingis 2-6, Doncic 1-8, Hardaway Jr. 1-9, Bullock 0-2, Kleber 0-2, Brunson 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1), Indiana 13-36 (LeVert 4-7, Turner 3-7, Martin 2-4, Brogdon 2-9, Lamb 0-2, Duarte 0-5, Brissett 1-1, Sabonis 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 38 (Doncic 9), Indiana 43 (Sabonis, Turner 10). Assists—Dallas 18 (Doncic 9), Indiana 28 (Brogdon 8). Total Fouls—Dallas 18, Indiana 19. A—12,618 (20,000).

G League

Thursday

Delaware 114, Capital City 105

College Park 117, Long Island 98

Maine 129, Raptors 103

Austin 125, Texas 98

Birmingham 115, Lakeland 84

Memphis 121, Rio Grande Valley 117

Agua Caliente 115, Santa Cruz 91

Friday

Greensboro 101, Mexico City 96

MAD ANTS 105, Iowa 103

South Bay at Stockton, late

Today

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Capital City, 3 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Mexico City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Cleveland at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 6 p.m.

MAD ANTS 105, WOLVES 103

IOWA (103): Bowen II 6-13 0-0 15, Edwards 2-11 1-1 6, Silva 13-14 4-6 32, Briscoe 3-13 1-1 8, Lewis 3-7 0-0 6, Sampson 6-11 2-2 19, Benlevi 1-4 2-2 5, Tshimanga 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 1-6 1-1 4, Barry 0-5 2-2 4. Totals 37-90 13-15 103.

FORT WAYNE (105): Taylor 12-19 2-4 28, Anderson 2-11 2-3 6, Boatwright 5-13 0-1 12, York 10-19 1-1 29, Sykes 4-8 5-6 18, Hinton 4-6 0-2 8, Domingo 0-5 0-0 0, Vorhees 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 38-85 11-19 105.

Iowa 24 24 20 35 103
Fort Wayne 33 25 19 26 105

3-Point Goals—Iowa 7-31 (Bowen II 3-6, Edwards 1-8, Briscoe 0-1, Lewis 0-3, Smapson 3-7, Benlevi 0-2, Miller 0-1, Barry 0-3), Fort Wayne 14-40 (Taylor 1-2, Anderson 0-7, Boatwright 2-8, York 7-10, Sykes 4-6, Hinton 0-2, Domingo 0-4, Vorhees 0-1). Fouled Out—Briscoe. Rebounds—Iowa 55 (Silva 18), Fort Wayne 45 (Taylor 13). Assists—Iowa 19 (Edwards 6), Fort Wayne 19 (Sykes 6). Total Fouls—Iowa 25, Fort Wayne 21.

