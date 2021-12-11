Saturday, December 11, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
MONROE CENTRAL 45,
BLUFFTON 35
|Monroe Cntrl
|17
|10
|9
|9
|—
|45
|Bluffton
|8
|13
|11
|3
|—
|35
Monroe Central: Individual statistics not available
Bluffton: Ball 10, Stoppenhagen 8, Schreiber 6, McConnell 6, Jenkins 4, Wenger 1
SOUTH SIDE 70, NORTH SIDE 53
|North Side
|13
|15
|14
|11
|—
|53
|South Side
|6
|18
|21
|25
|—
|70
South Side: Lattimore 6, Ruch 6, Washington 25, Moore 6, Johnson 27
North Side: Collins 6, Johnson 20, Bra. Bassett 9, Green 10, Woods 8
NORTHROP 85, BISHOP LUERS 61
|Northrop
|11
|24
|29
|21
|—
|85
|Bishop Luers
|12
|19
|16
|14
|—
|61
Northrop: Smith 13, Jackson 25, Schmeak 15, Mallory 1, Mon 2, Clark 5, Lawrence 2, Alexander 12, Maxwell 1, Norfleet 9
Bishop Luers: Thompson 10, Zay 11, Hill 3, wallace 15, Knapke 6, Powell 2, Keller 8, Bates 6
CONCORDIA 50, CARROLL 44
|Carroll
|14
|9
|8
|13
|—
|44
|Concordia
|14
|4
|10
|22
|—
|50
Concordia: Washington 18, C. Hayworth 13, Tapp 6, Cook 4, G. Hayworth 4, Termolen 2
Carroll: Pardon 14, Hauser 13, Sinish 8, Haffner 6, Bane 2, Carcione 1
ANGOLA 44, GARRETT 29
|Garrett
|5
|8
|5
|11
|—
|29
|Angola
|15
|5
|14
|10
|—
|44
Angola: Individual statistics not available
Garrett: Bailey 10, Fugate 6, Smith 5, N/A 8
CROWN POINT 63, WARSAW 60
|Crown Point
|9
|18
|16
|20
|—
|63
|Warsaw
|11
|18
|13
|18
|—
|60
Crown Point: Swan 5, Delich 2, Adzia 15, Lux 21, Mureiko 11, Cotton 5, Buuck 4
Warsaw: Gould 32, T. Katris 2, N. Katris 6, Heckman 7, Kuhn 4, Winchester 9
GOSHEN 43, WAWASEE 40
|Wawasee
|7
|16
|7
|10
|—
|40
|Goshen
|12
|6
|12
|13
|—
|43
Goshen: Garber 2, Hill 14, Cline 9, Collins 4, Eldridge 14
Wawasee: White 9, Shepherd 6, Carter 10, Smith 5, Haines 6, Doss 4
SCORES
Anderson 79, Indpls Tech 69
Bloomington South 43, Southport 41
Carmel 64, Noblesville 49
Carroll (Flora) 70, Caston 38
Castle 52, Ev. Harrison 49
Crawfordsville 48, W. Lafayette 32
Crown Point 63, Warsaw 60
Daleville 61, Centerville 23
Eastside 35, Prairie Hts. 29
Ev. Central 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 43
Ev. North 60, Terre Haute South 40
Ev. Reitz 58, Ev. Mater Dei 42
Fishers 57, Columbus North 40
Franklin 56, Greenwood 34
Frankton 43, Eastbrook 35
Greencastle 42, S. Putnam 26
Hamilton Hts. 63, Cass 52
Homestead 64, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47
Indpls Attucks 63, Indpls Ritter 59
Indpls Ben Davis 66, Franklin Central 56
Indpls Brebeuf 85, Indpls Shortridge 21
Indpls Cathedral 84, Warren Central 68
Indpls Chatard 47, Heritage Christian 42
Indpls Lutheran 75, Cascade 41
Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Whiteland 44
Indpls Pike 66, Center Grove 54
Indpls Roncalli 49, Decatur Central 44
Jac-Cen-Del 70, N. Decatur 58
Jasper 46, Ev. Memorial 45
Kokomo 59, McCutcheon 38
Lafayette Catholic 66, Culver Academy 64
Lafayette Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 46
Lebanon 60, Western Boone 41
Maconaquah 64, Wabash 61
Madison-Grant 75, Elwood 52
Marion 61, Richmond 55
Martinsville 59, Plainfield 57
Mishawaka Marian 59, Plymouth 22
Muncie Central 58, Logansport 33
Munster 53, E. Chicago Central 34
N. Judson 46, Rochester 33
New Castle 58, Shelbyville 53
Penn 58, Concord 40
Speedway 69, Monrovia 52
Triton 53, Pioneer 42
Valparaiso 67, Lowell 22
Wapahani 72, Lapel 56
Western 52, Tipton 44
Winamac 58, LaVille 48
Winchester 72, Union City 40
Yorktown 44, Delta 43
Zionsville 59, Lawrence Central 53
GIRLS
CARROLL 70, CONCORDIA 44
|Concordia
|2
|22
|9
|11
|—
|44
|Carroll
|22
|11
|20
|17
|—
|70
Carroll:Pocock 8, Fordyce 22, Gibbs 9, Castator 7, Anderson 3, Paul 3, Vie 3, Beeman 5, Linnemeier 5, Straley 5
Concordia:Bollinger 12, Reynolds 2, Hoffman 4, Nelson 15, Bryant 6, Lee 5
NORTHROP 46, BISHOP LUERS 38
|Northrop
|14
|8
|13
|11
|—
|46
|Bishop Luers
|9
|13
|3
|13
|—
|38
Northrop: Robinson 6, Thatcher 7, A. Jackson 8, S. Jackson 20, Johnson 2, Pepple 3
Bishop Luers: M. Parent 3, Barton 3, Rhodenhamel 4, Shank 11, A. Parent 17
SOUTH SIDE 58, NORTH SIDE 42
|North Side
|10
|7
|13
|12
|—
|42
|South Side
|10
|20
|14
|14
|—
|58
South Side: Smith 31, Billingsley 18, Pearson 3, Easley 6
North Side: Individual statistics not available
WOODLAN 54, BLUFFTON 21
|Bluffton
|5
|7
|2
|7
|—
|21
|Woodlan
|12
|16
|12
|14
|—
|54
Woodlan: Individual statistics not available
Bluffton: Schreiber 6, Drayer 6, Renner 5, Heller 2, Johnson 2
HUNTINGTON NORTH 59,
NEW HAVEN 11
|New Haven
|3
|0
|3
|5
|—
|11
|Huntington N.
|17
|19
|17
|6
|—
|59
Huntington North: Double 11, Campbell 11, M. Daugherty 9, Bailey 9, Trout 8, Martz 4, Sell 4, E. Daugherty 3
New Haven: Johnson 4, Keele 7
CENTRAL NOBLE 45, WESTVIEW 25
|Central Noble
|6
|17
|15
|7
|—
|45
|Westview
|10
|6
|7
|2
|—
|25
Central Noble: Vice 12, Kiebel 13, C. Gray 13, A. Gray 2, Hile 5
Westview: Antal 4, A. Miller 4, H. Miller 2, Springer 2, Lapp 6, Bortner 7
INDIANAPOLIS HOMESCHOOL 61,
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 56
|Indy Hmschl
|16
|16
|19
|10
|—
|61
|Blackhawk Ch.
|17
|11
|15
|13
|—
|56
Indianapolis Homeschool: Barnes 6, Woodard 4, Roshe 3, Rubble 12, Brewer 25, N/A 9
Blackhawk Christian: Helmuth 7, E. Kline 3, H. Kline 18, Kramer 2, Swain 9, Boyer 16
SCORES
Anderson 58, Indpls Tech 20
Bellmont 68, E. Noble 32
Bremen 60, New Prairie 40
Chesterton 50, Portage 42
Columbia City 55, Norwell 34
Corydon 48, Salem 44
Crown Point 43, Valparaiso 35
Eastbrook 62, Frankton 37
Eastside 35, Prairie Hts. 29
Elkhart 62, S. Bend Adams 43
Fairfield 62, Lakeland 52
Fishers 57, Noblesville 45
Glenn 61, S. Bend Riley 13
Goshen 43, Wawasee 40
Hagerstown 29, Connersville 25
Hamilton Southeastern 75, Avon 46
Heritage Christian 53, Indpls Chatard 48
Homestead 69, Bishop Dwenger 28
Huntington North 59, New Haven 11
Jay Co. 76, Adams Central 34
Knox 65, Oregon-Davis 50
Lebanon 52, Western Boone 29
Leo 54, DeKalb 39
Manchester 59, Whitko 48
McCutcheon 55, Kokomo 50
Merrillville 62, LaPorte 29
Mishawaka Marian 54, Penn 47
Muncie Central 52, Logansport 33
New Castle 58, Shelbyville 53
New Palestine 43, Greenfield 32
Northfield 55, Southwood 44
Northview 54, W. Vigo 22
Northwestern 79, Taylor 44
S. Bend Washington 43, Valparaiso 35
S. Bend Washington 80, S. Bend Clay 12
Sheridan 54, Clinton Central 50
Speedway 52, Monrovia 38
Tippecanoe Valley 47, N. Miami 30
Tri-West 68, Frankfort 23
University 66, Muncie Burris 8
Westfield 57, Zionsville 37
Winamac 44, LaVille 33
