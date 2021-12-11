The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, December 11, 2021 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

MONROE CENTRAL 45,

BLUFFTON 35

Monroe Cntrl 17 10 9 9 45
Bluffton 8 13 11 3 35

Monroe Central: Individual statistics not available

Bluffton: Ball 10, Stoppenhagen 8, Schreiber 6, McConnell 6, Jenkins 4, Wenger 1

SOUTH SIDE 70, NORTH SIDE 53

North Side 13 15 14 11 53
South Side 6 18 21 25 70

South Side: Lattimore 6, Ruch 6, Washington 25, Moore 6, Johnson 27

North Side: Collins 6, Johnson 20, Bra. Bassett 9, Green 10, Woods 8

NORTHROP 85, BISHOP LUERS 61

Northrop 11 24 29 21 85
Bishop Luers 12 19 16 14 61

Northrop: Smith 13, Jackson 25, Schmeak 15, Mallory 1, Mon 2, Clark 5, Lawrence 2, Alexander 12, Maxwell 1, Norfleet 9

Bishop Luers: Thompson 10, Zay 11, Hill 3, wallace 15, Knapke 6, Powell 2, Keller 8, Bates 6

CONCORDIA 50, CARROLL 44

Carroll 14 9 8 13 44
Concordia 14 4 10 22 50

Concordia: Washington 18, C. Hayworth 13, Tapp 6, Cook 4, G. Hayworth 4, Termolen 2

Carroll: Pardon 14, Hauser 13, Sinish 8, Haffner 6, Bane 2, Carcione 1

ANGOLA 44, GARRETT 29

Garrett 5 8 5 11 29
Angola 15 5 14 10 44

Angola: Individual statistics not available

Garrett: Bailey 10, Fugate 6, Smith 5, N/A 8

CROWN POINT 63, WARSAW 60

Crown Point 9 18 16 20 63
Warsaw 11 18 13 18 60

Crown Point: Swan 5, Delich 2, Adzia 15, Lux 21, Mureiko 11, Cotton 5, Buuck 4

Warsaw: Gould 32, T. Katris 2, N. Katris 6, Heckman 7, Kuhn 4, Winchester 9

GOSHEN 43, WAWASEE 40

Wawasee 7 16 7 10 40
Goshen 12 6 12 13 43

Goshen: Garber 2, Hill 14, Cline 9, Collins 4, Eldridge 14

Wawasee: White 9, Shepherd 6, Carter 10, Smith 5, Haines 6, Doss 4

SCORES

Anderson 79, Indpls Tech 69

Bloomington South 43, Southport 41

Carmel 64, Noblesville 49

Carroll (Flora) 70, Caston 38

Castle 52, Ev. Harrison 49

Crawfordsville 48, W. Lafayette 32

Crown Point 63, Warsaw 60

Daleville 61, Centerville 23

Eastside 35, Prairie Hts. 29

Ev. Central 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 43

Ev. North 60, Terre Haute South 40

Ev. Reitz 58, Ev. Mater Dei 42

Fishers 57, Columbus North 40

Franklin 56, Greenwood 34

Frankton 43, Eastbrook 35

Greencastle 42, S. Putnam 26

Hamilton Hts. 63, Cass 52

Homestead 64, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47

Indpls Attucks 63, Indpls Ritter 59

Indpls Ben Davis 66, Franklin Central 56

Indpls Brebeuf 85, Indpls Shortridge 21

Indpls Cathedral 84, Warren Central 68

Indpls Chatard 47, Heritage Christian 42

Indpls Lutheran 75, Cascade 41

Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Whiteland 44

Indpls Pike 66, Center Grove 54

Indpls Roncalli 49, Decatur Central 44

Jac-Cen-Del 70, N. Decatur 58

Jasper 46, Ev. Memorial 45

Kokomo 59, McCutcheon 38

Lafayette Catholic 66, Culver Academy 64

Lafayette Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 46

Lebanon 60, Western Boone 41

Maconaquah 64, Wabash 61

Madison-Grant 75, Elwood 52

Marion 61, Richmond 55

Martinsville 59, Plainfield 57

Mishawaka Marian 59, Plymouth 22

Muncie Central 58, Logansport 33

Munster 53, E. Chicago Central 34

N. Judson 46, Rochester 33

New Castle 58, Shelbyville 53

Penn 58, Concord 40

Speedway 69, Monrovia 52

Triton 53, Pioneer 42

Valparaiso 67, Lowell 22

Wapahani 72, Lapel 56

Western 52, Tipton 44

Winamac 58, LaVille 48

Winchester 72, Union City 40

Yorktown 44, Delta 43

Zionsville 59, Lawrence Central 53

GIRLS

CARROLL 70, CONCORDIA 44

Concordia 2 22 9 11 44
Carroll 22 11 20 17 70

Carroll:Pocock 8, Fordyce 22, Gibbs 9, Castator 7, Anderson 3, Paul 3, Vie 3, Beeman 5, Linnemeier 5, Straley 5

Concordia:Bollinger 12, Reynolds 2, Hoffman 4, Nelson 15, Bryant 6, Lee 5

NORTHROP 46, BISHOP LUERS 38

Northrop 14 8 13 11 46
Bishop Luers 9 13 3 13 38

Northrop: Robinson 6, Thatcher 7, A. Jackson 8, S. Jackson 20, Johnson 2, Pepple 3

Bishop Luers: M. Parent 3, Barton 3, Rhodenhamel 4, Shank 11, A. Parent 17

SOUTH SIDE 58, NORTH SIDE 42

North Side 10 7 13 12 42
South Side 10 20 14 14 58

South Side: Smith 31, Billingsley 18, Pearson 3, Easley 6

North Side: Individual statistics not available

WOODLAN 54, BLUFFTON 21

Bluffton 5 7 2 7 21
Woodlan 12 16 12 14 54

Woodlan: Individual statistics not available

Bluffton: Schreiber 6, Drayer 6, Renner 5, Heller 2, Johnson 2

HUNTINGTON NORTH 59,

NEW HAVEN 11

New Haven 3 0 3 5 11
Huntington N. 17 19 17 6 59

Huntington North: Double 11, Campbell 11, M. Daugherty 9, Bailey 9, Trout 8, Martz 4, Sell 4, E. Daugherty 3

New Haven: Johnson 4, Keele 7

CENTRAL NOBLE 45, WESTVIEW 25

Central Noble 6 17 15 7 45
Westview 10 6 7 2 25

Central Noble: Vice 12, Kiebel 13, C. Gray 13, A. Gray 2, Hile 5

Westview: Antal 4, A. Miller 4, H. Miller 2, Springer 2, Lapp 6, Bortner 7

INDIANAPOLIS HOMESCHOOL 61,

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 56

Indy Hmschl 16 16 19 10 61
Blackhawk Ch. 17 11 15 13 56

Indianapolis Homeschool: Barnes 6, Woodard 4, Roshe 3, Rubble 12, Brewer 25, N/A 9

Blackhawk Christian: Helmuth 7, E. Kline 3, H. Kline 18, Kramer 2, Swain 9, Boyer 16

SCORES

Anderson 58, Indpls Tech 20

Bellmont 68, E. Noble 32

Bremen 60, New Prairie 40

Chesterton 50, Portage 42

Columbia City 55, Norwell 34

Corydon 48, Salem 44

Crown Point 43, Valparaiso 35

Eastbrook 62, Frankton 37

Eastside 35, Prairie Hts. 29

Elkhart 62, S. Bend Adams 43

Fairfield 62, Lakeland 52

Fishers 57, Noblesville 45

Glenn 61, S. Bend Riley 13

Goshen 43, Wawasee 40

Hagerstown 29, Connersville 25

Hamilton Southeastern 75, Avon 46

Heritage Christian 53, Indpls Chatard 48

Homestead 69, Bishop Dwenger 28

Huntington North 59, New Haven 11

Jay Co. 76, Adams Central 34

Knox 65, Oregon-Davis 50

Lebanon 52, Western Boone 29

Leo 54, DeKalb 39

Manchester 59, Whitko 48

McCutcheon 55, Kokomo 50

Merrillville 62, LaPorte 29

Mishawaka Marian 54, Penn 47

Muncie Central 52, Logansport 33

New Castle 58, Shelbyville 53

New Palestine 43, Greenfield 32

Northfield 55, Southwood 44

Northview 54, W. Vigo 22

Northwestern 79, Taylor 44

S. Bend Washington 43, Valparaiso 35

S. Bend Washington 80, S. Bend Clay 12

Sheridan 54, Clinton Central 50

Speedway 52, Monrovia 38

Tippecanoe Valley 47, N. Miami 30

Tri-West 68, Frankfort 23

University 66, Muncie Burris 8

Westfield 57, Zionsville 37

Winamac 44, LaVille 33

