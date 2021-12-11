TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Memphis F Dillon Brooks an undisclosed amount for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection in a game against Dallas on Dec. 8. Fined Washington F Kyle Kuzma an undisclosed amount for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan during a game against Detroit on Dec. 8.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Bruce Irvin to the active roster. Placed LB Cassius Marsh on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone and DB P.J. Locke on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Jamaal Williams and S Tracy Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Joe Fortson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed WR Kenny Stills.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Jeff Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Linden Stephens and WR Tyler Vaughns to the practice squad. Released P Drue Chrisman and LS Rex Sunahara from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LS Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Richard Sherman from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON — Placed LB Khaleke Hudson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Jarred Tinordi to Hartford (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Zachary Emond from San Jose (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

AHL

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Eric Williams from Norfolk (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Samuel Harvey and D Chays Ruddy from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from injured reserve. Placed D Joshua Owings on injured reserve. Placed F Shawn Boudrias on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Zach White to a standard player contract.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Connor Walters from reserve.