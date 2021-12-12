NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 26 18 4 4 40 99 72 Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 93 75 Tampa Bay 27 17 6 4 38 89 74 Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96 Boston 23 13 8 2 28 65 60 Buffalo 27 8 15 4 20 73 97 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 93 Montreal 29 6 20 3 15 62 102

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71 N.Y. Rangers 26 18 5 3 39 79 67 Carolina 25 18 6 1 37 81 55 Pittsburgh 27 14 8 5 33 80 70 Columbus 25 13 11 1 27 81 82 New Jersey 26 10 11 5 25 76 90 Philadelphia 25 9 12 4 22 61 86 N.Y. Islanders 23 7 11 5 19 54 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 26 19 6 1 39 101 74 St. Louis 27 15 8 4 34 94 76 Nashville 27 16 10 1 33 80 75 Colorado 24 15 7 2 32 106 82 Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76 Dallas 24 13 9 2 28 68 68 Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86 Arizona 26 5 19 2 12 46 97

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 27 15 6 6 36 85 58 Anaheim 29 15 9 5 35 91 80 Edmonton 25 16 9 0 32 89 77 Vegas 26 15 11 0 30 89 81 San Jose 27 14 12 1 29 73 76 Los Angeles 25 11 10 4 26 68 67 Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 70 84 Seattle 26 9 15 2 20 73 93

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 2

Nashville 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Detroit 3

Florida 3, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4, Vegas 3

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Saturday

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 4, Montreal 1

Toronto 5, Chicago 4

Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia at Arizona, late

Boston at Calgary, late

Carolina at Edmonton, late

Columbus at Seattle, late

Dallas at San Jose, late

Minnesota at Los Angeles, late

Today

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

TORONTO 5, CHICAGO 4

Chicago 1 1 2 — 4 Toronto 3 1 1 — 5

First Period—1, Chicago, Toews 2 (Johnson, Murphy), 1:53. 2, Toronto, Tavares 13 (Matthews, Nylander), 2:54 (pp). 3, Toronto, Nylander 13 (Liljegren, Tavares), 9:14. 4, Toronto, Matthews 18 (Kase, Nylander), 14:32 (pp). Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 2:24; Rubins, TOR (Interference), 4:38; Stillman, CHI (Interference), 11:21; Stillman, CHI (Tripping), 14:04; Kase, TOR (High Sticking), 17:00.

Second Period—5, Toronto, Engvall 4 (Clifford, Steeves), 3:25. 6, Chicago, Murphy 2 (Hagel), 16:31. Penalties—Bunting, TOR (Interference), 14:21.

Third Period—7, Chicago, Kubalik 5 (McCabe, Kurashev), 1:47. 8, Chicago, McCabe 2 (Stillman, Carpenter), 10:42. 9, Toronto, Kampf 4 (Brodie, Rielly), 18:40. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 12-14-9—35. Toronto 11-3-12—26.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 3; Toronto 2 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 2-5-2 (26 shots-21 saves). Toronto, Mrazek 2-1-0 (35-31).

A—18,934 (18,819). T—2:20.

Referees—Justin St. Pierre, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

LATE FRIDAY

COLORADO 7,

DETROIT 3

Detroit 1 2 0 — 3 Colorado 3 3 1 — 7

First Period—1, Colorado, Compher 6 (Toews, Makar), 5:01. 2, Colorado, Burakovsky 8 (Newhook, J.Johnson), 7:10. 3, Colorado, Helm 4 (Aube-Kubel), 10:49. 4, Detroit, Namestnikov 9 (Suter, Seider), 19:07. Penalties—Seider, DET (Cross Checking), 7:59; Landeskog, COL (Hooking), 12:12.

Second Period—5, Detroit, Veleno 3 (Hronek, Gagner), 3:21. 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Toews, Landeskog), 3:59. 7, Colorado, Burakovsky 9 (Rantanen), 4:22. 8, Colorado, Girard 3 (Jost, E.Johnson), 7:33. 9, Detroit, Hronek 3 (Zadina, Leddy), 13:34 (pp). Penalties—Aube-Kubel, COL (Slashing), 11:45; E.Johnson, COL (Cross Checking), 16:53.

Third Period—10, Colorado, Makar 12 (Toews), 15:30 (en). Penalties—DeKeyser, DET (Tripping), 1:34; Gagner, DET (High Sticking), 3:20; Makar, COL (Cross Checking), 13:11.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 14-11-15—40. Colorado 14-15-18—47.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 4; Colorado 0 of 3.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 8-6-3 (39 shots-36 saves), Detroit, Greiss 5-6-0 (7-4). Colorado, Kuemper 11-5-0 (40-37).

A—18,021 (18,007). T—2:27.

Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Ian Walsh. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, Dan Kelly.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 20 15 5 0 0 30 74 48 Trois-Rivieres 19 11 8 0 0 22 70 61 Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 20 7 9 3 1 18 61 71 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 11 6 2 3 27 73 62 Jacksonville 22 12 8 1 1 26 66 59 Orlando 22 11 10 1 0 23 61 72 Atlanta 20 10 8 2 0 22 56 54 Norfolk 22 10 11 0 1 21 61 72 S. Carolina 19 9 8 2 0 20 50 57 Greenville 19 8 9 1 1 18 60 62

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 13 6 0 1 27 80 56 KOMETS 20 12 6 2 0 26 62 49 Wheeling 19 11 7 1 0 23 70 63 Cincinnati 21 11 10 0 0 22 68 63 Kalamazoo 18 10 8 0 0 20 56 59 Iowa 22 7 12 2 1 17 57 91 Indy 19 6 10 2 1 15 55 66

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 21 13 7 0 1 27 62 45 Utah 21 12 8 1 0 25 73 66 Tulsa 18 11 6 0 1 23 59 48 Wichita 19 10 8 1 0 21 62 54 Rapid City 22 9 10 1 2 21 70 71 Allen 18 7 8 3 0 17 59 78 Kansas City 20 8 11 1 0 17 56 70

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

KOMETS 3, Kalamazoo 2

Jacksonville 6, Greenville 4

Adirondack 4, Reading 1

Maine 3, Worcester 2

Florida 7, Norfolk 3

Atlanta 4, Orlando 0

Cincinnati 6, Indy 2

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Iowa 3, Toledo 2, SO

Rapid City 7, Kansas City 3

Idaho 3, South Carolina 1

Saturday

Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

KOMETS 7, Kalamazoo 3

Jacksonville 7, Orlando 2

Worcester 4, Maine 2

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Greenville 4

Florida 4, Norfolk 0

Iowa 3, Toledo 2

Kansas City at Rapid City, late

South Carolina at Idaho, late

Adirondack at Reading, ppd.

Today

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

KOMETS 7, WINGS 3

Fort Wayne 0 2 5 — 7 Kalamazoo 1 1 1 — 3

1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Bradford 6 (Miller, Sorenson), 2:42 (SH). Penalties-DeBrincat Kal (tripping), 1:36; Cooper Fw (high-sticking), 7:03; Bradford Kal (hooking), 8:05; Tolkinen Fw (tripping), 19:00.

2nd Period—2, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 5 (Blaney, Davies), 8:51. 3, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 4 (Szydlowski, Harvey), 12:18 (PP). 4, Fort Wayne, Siebenaler 4 (Jones, Graber), 16:45. Penalties-McIvor Fw (cross-checking), 3:11; Jones Fw (roughing), 6:45; Ruddy Fw (roughing), 6:45; Taylor Kal (roughing), 6:45; DeBrincat Kal (slashing), 10:31; Jordan Kal (holding), 11:15; Graber Fw (roughing), 20:00; McIvor Fw (roughing), 20:00; Tolkinen Fw (roughing), 20:00; Miller Kal (roughing), 20:00; Taylor Kal (roughing), 20:00.

3rd Period—5, Kalamazoo, Jordan 4 (Blaney, Iacopelli), 6:04 (PP). 6, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 1 (Graber), 8:35. 7, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 4 (Graber, Cooper), 10:11. 8, Fort Wayne, Tolkinen 1 10:54. 9, Fort Wayne, McIvor 3 (Jones, Szydlowski), 13:10. 10, Fort Wayne, Jones 3 (Conger), 19:39. Penalties-McIvor Fw (cross-checking), 1:27; Cooper Fw (hooking), 13:39; Ruddy Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct, roughing), 13:39.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 6-13-13-32. Kalamazoo 15-15-14-44.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 4; Kalamazoo 1 / 9.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 7-0-1-0 (44 shots-41 saves). Kalamazoo, Gorsuch 4-5-0-0 (32 shots-25 saves).

A—3,936. Referee—Trevor Wohlford. Linesmen—Cameron Dykstra, Christopher Williams.