Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|26
|18
|4
|4
|40
|99
|72
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|93
|75
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|89
|74
|Detroit
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|78
|96
|Boston
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|65
|60
|Buffalo
|27
|8
|15
|4
|20
|73
|97
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|93
|Montreal
|29
|6
|20
|3
|15
|62
|102
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|97
|71
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|18
|5
|3
|39
|79
|67
|Carolina
|25
|18
|6
|1
|37
|81
|55
|Pittsburgh
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|80
|70
|Columbus
|25
|13
|11
|1
|27
|81
|82
|New Jersey
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|76
|90
|Philadelphia
|25
|9
|12
|4
|22
|61
|86
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|7
|11
|5
|19
|54
|72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|101
|74
|St. Louis
|27
|15
|8
|4
|34
|94
|76
|Nashville
|27
|16
|10
|1
|33
|80
|75
|Colorado
|24
|15
|7
|2
|32
|106
|82
|Winnipeg
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|82
|76
|Dallas
|24
|13
|9
|2
|28
|68
|68
|Chicago
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|62
|86
|Arizona
|26
|5
|19
|2
|12
|46
|97
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|27
|15
|6
|6
|36
|85
|58
|Anaheim
|29
|15
|9
|5
|35
|91
|80
|Edmonton
|25
|16
|9
|0
|32
|89
|77
|Vegas
|26
|15
|11
|0
|30
|89
|81
|San Jose
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|73
|76
|Los Angeles
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|68
|67
|Vancouver
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|70
|84
|Seattle
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|73
|93
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 2
Nashville 3, New Jersey 2
Colorado 7, Detroit 3
Florida 3, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 4, Vegas 3
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Saturday
Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0
St. Louis 4, Montreal 1
Toronto 5, Chicago 4
Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia at Arizona, late
Boston at Calgary, late
Carolina at Edmonton, late
Columbus at Seattle, late
Dallas at San Jose, late
Minnesota at Los Angeles, late
Today
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
TORONTO 5, CHICAGO 4
|Chicago
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Toronto
|3
|1
|1
|—
|5
First Period—1, Chicago, Toews 2 (Johnson, Murphy), 1:53. 2, Toronto, Tavares 13 (Matthews, Nylander), 2:54 (pp). 3, Toronto, Nylander 13 (Liljegren, Tavares), 9:14. 4, Toronto, Matthews 18 (Kase, Nylander), 14:32 (pp). Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 2:24; Rubins, TOR (Interference), 4:38; Stillman, CHI (Interference), 11:21; Stillman, CHI (Tripping), 14:04; Kase, TOR (High Sticking), 17:00.
Second Period—5, Toronto, Engvall 4 (Clifford, Steeves), 3:25. 6, Chicago, Murphy 2 (Hagel), 16:31. Penalties—Bunting, TOR (Interference), 14:21.
Third Period—7, Chicago, Kubalik 5 (McCabe, Kurashev), 1:47. 8, Chicago, McCabe 2 (Stillman, Carpenter), 10:42. 9, Toronto, Kampf 4 (Brodie, Rielly), 18:40. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 12-14-9—35. Toronto 11-3-12—26.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 3; Toronto 2 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 2-5-2 (26 shots-21 saves). Toronto, Mrazek 2-1-0 (35-31).
A—18,934 (18,819). T—2:20.
Referees—Justin St. Pierre, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.
LATE FRIDAY
COLORADO 7,
DETROIT 3
|Detroit
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
|Colorado
|3
|3
|1
|—
|7
First Period—1, Colorado, Compher 6 (Toews, Makar), 5:01. 2, Colorado, Burakovsky 8 (Newhook, J.Johnson), 7:10. 3, Colorado, Helm 4 (Aube-Kubel), 10:49. 4, Detroit, Namestnikov 9 (Suter, Seider), 19:07. Penalties—Seider, DET (Cross Checking), 7:59; Landeskog, COL (Hooking), 12:12.
Second Period—5, Detroit, Veleno 3 (Hronek, Gagner), 3:21. 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Toews, Landeskog), 3:59. 7, Colorado, Burakovsky 9 (Rantanen), 4:22. 8, Colorado, Girard 3 (Jost, E.Johnson), 7:33. 9, Detroit, Hronek 3 (Zadina, Leddy), 13:34 (pp). Penalties—Aube-Kubel, COL (Slashing), 11:45; E.Johnson, COL (Cross Checking), 16:53.
Third Period—10, Colorado, Makar 12 (Toews), 15:30 (en). Penalties—DeKeyser, DET (Tripping), 1:34; Gagner, DET (High Sticking), 3:20; Makar, COL (Cross Checking), 13:11.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 14-11-15—40. Colorado 14-15-18—47.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 4; Colorado 0 of 3.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 8-6-3 (39 shots-36 saves), Detroit, Greiss 5-6-0 (7-4). Colorado, Kuemper 11-5-0 (40-37).
A—18,021 (18,007). T—2:27.
Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Ian Walsh. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, Dan Kelly.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|20
|15
|5
|0
|0
|30
|74
|48
|Trois-Rivieres
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|70
|61
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|20
|7
|9
|3
|1
|18
|61
|71
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|11
|6
|2
|3
|27
|73
|62
|Jacksonville
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|66
|59
|Orlando
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|23
|61
|72
|Atlanta
|20
|10
|8
|2
|0
|22
|56
|54
|Norfolk
|22
|10
|11
|0
|1
|21
|61
|72
|S. Carolina
|19
|9
|8
|2
|0
|20
|50
|57
|Greenville
|19
|8
|9
|1
|1
|18
|60
|62
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|6
|0
|1
|27
|80
|56
|KOMETS
|20
|12
|6
|2
|0
|26
|62
|49
|Wheeling
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|70
|63
|Cincinnati
|21
|11
|10
|0
|0
|22
|68
|63
|Kalamazoo
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|56
|59
|Iowa
|22
|7
|12
|2
|1
|17
|57
|91
|Indy
|19
|6
|10
|2
|1
|15
|55
|66
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|21
|13
|7
|0
|1
|27
|62
|45
|Utah
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|73
|66
|Tulsa
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|59
|48
|Wichita
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|62
|54
|Rapid City
|22
|9
|10
|1
|2
|21
|70
|71
|Allen
|18
|7
|8
|3
|0
|17
|59
|78
|Kansas City
|20
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|56
|70
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2
KOMETS 3, Kalamazoo 2
Jacksonville 6, Greenville 4
Adirondack 4, Reading 1
Maine 3, Worcester 2
Florida 7, Norfolk 3
Atlanta 4, Orlando 0
Cincinnati 6, Indy 2
Allen 5, Wichita 4
Iowa 3, Toledo 2, SO
Rapid City 7, Kansas City 3
Idaho 3, South Carolina 1
Saturday
Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
KOMETS 7, Kalamazoo 3
Jacksonville 7, Orlando 2
Worcester 4, Maine 2
Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 6, Greenville 4
Florida 4, Norfolk 0
Iowa 3, Toledo 2
Kansas City at Rapid City, late
South Carolina at Idaho, late
Adirondack at Reading, ppd.
Today
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
KOMETS 7, WINGS 3
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|5
|—
|7
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Bradford 6 (Miller, Sorenson), 2:42 (SH). Penalties-DeBrincat Kal (tripping), 1:36; Cooper Fw (high-sticking), 7:03; Bradford Kal (hooking), 8:05; Tolkinen Fw (tripping), 19:00.
2nd Period—2, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 5 (Blaney, Davies), 8:51. 3, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 4 (Szydlowski, Harvey), 12:18 (PP). 4, Fort Wayne, Siebenaler 4 (Jones, Graber), 16:45. Penalties-McIvor Fw (cross-checking), 3:11; Jones Fw (roughing), 6:45; Ruddy Fw (roughing), 6:45; Taylor Kal (roughing), 6:45; DeBrincat Kal (slashing), 10:31; Jordan Kal (holding), 11:15; Graber Fw (roughing), 20:00; McIvor Fw (roughing), 20:00; Tolkinen Fw (roughing), 20:00; Miller Kal (roughing), 20:00; Taylor Kal (roughing), 20:00.
3rd Period—5, Kalamazoo, Jordan 4 (Blaney, Iacopelli), 6:04 (PP). 6, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 1 (Graber), 8:35. 7, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 4 (Graber, Cooper), 10:11. 8, Fort Wayne, Tolkinen 1 10:54. 9, Fort Wayne, McIvor 3 (Jones, Szydlowski), 13:10. 10, Fort Wayne, Jones 3 (Conger), 19:39. Penalties-McIvor Fw (cross-checking), 1:27; Cooper Fw (hooking), 13:39; Ruddy Fw (unsportsmanlike conduct, roughing), 13:39.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 6-13-13-32. Kalamazoo 15-15-14-44.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 4; Kalamazoo 1 / 9.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 7-0-1-0 (44 shots-41 saves). Kalamazoo, Gorsuch 4-5-0-0 (32 shots-25 saves).
A—3,936. Referee—Trevor Wohlford. Linesmen—Cameron Dykstra, Christopher Williams.
