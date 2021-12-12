Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|7
|Fordham
|Florida St.
|4½
|South Carolina
|Farifield
|5½
|at William & Mary
|Davidson
|3
|at Northeastern
|Purdue
|13
|NC State
|Virginia Tech
|3½
|at Dayton
|Wofford
|3½
|at Coastal Carolina
|at Baylor
|3½
|Villanova
|Kansas City
|1½
|at SIU Edwardsville
|at New Mexico
|1
|UTEP
|at West Virginia
|11
|Kent St.
|Florida
|4
|Maryland
|at Kansas St.
|19
|Green Bay
|at USC
|27
|Long Beach St.
|at Iona
|2
|Yale
|at Pittsburgh
|E
|Monmouth
|at Stanford
|E
|Oregon
|at UC Riverside
|6½
|California Baptist
|at Seton Hall
|10½
|Rutgers
|at Seattle
|4½
|UC San Diego
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(217½)
|at New York
|Brooklyn
|9½
|(212)
|at Detroit
|Dallas
|5½
|(211½)
|at Okla. City
|at San Antonio
|3
|(220)
|New Orleans
|Minnesota
|1
|(219)
|at Portland
|at LA Lakers
|11½
|(220½)
|Orlando
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at St. Louis
|-156
|Anaheim
|+130
|at N.Y Rangers
|-154
|Nashville
|+128
|at Colorado
|-140
|Florida
|+116
|at Vegas
|-130
|Minnesota
|+108
|Carolina
|-137
|at Vancouver
|+114
NFL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|5
|4
|(48)
|at Wash.
|at Carolina
|2½
|2½
|(42½)
|Atlanta
|at Kansas City
|9½
|8½
|(47½)
|Las Vegas
|at Cleveland
|1
|2½
|(42)
|Baltimore
|at Tennessee
|9½
|8½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|New Orleans
|6½
|5½
|(43)
|at NY Jets
|Seattle
|6½
|7½
|(41½)
|at Houston
|at Denver
|8½
|9½
|(42)
|Detroit
|at LA Chargers
|7
|10
|(43½)
|NY Giants
|at Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|(53½)
|Buffalo
|San Francisco
|2
|1½
|(48½)
|at Cincinnati
|at Green Bay
|11
|12½
|(43½)
|Chicago
Monday
|at Arizona
|2½
|2½
|(51½)
|LA Rams
