Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Miami 7 Fordham
Florida St. South Carolina
Farifield at William & Mary
Davidson 3 at Northeastern
Purdue 13 NC State
Virginia Tech at Dayton
Wofford at Coastal Carolina
at Baylor Villanova
Kansas City at SIU Edwardsville
at New Mexico 1 UTEP
at West Virginia 11 Kent St.
Florida 4 Maryland
at Kansas St. 19 Green Bay
at USC 27 Long Beach St.
at Iona 2 Yale
at Pittsburgh E Monmouth
at Stanford E Oregon
at UC Riverside California Baptist
at Seton Hall 10½ Rutgers
at Seattle UC San Diego

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee (217½) at New York
Brooklyn (212) at Detroit
Dallas (211½) at Okla. City
at San Antonio 3 (220) New Orleans
Minnesota 1 (219) at Portland
at LA Lakers 11½ (220½) Orlando

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at St. Louis -156 Anaheim +130
at N.Y Rangers -154 Nashville +128
at Colorado -140 Florida +116
at Vegas -130 Minnesota +108
Carolina -137 at Vancouver +114

NFL

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas 5 4 (48) at Wash.
at Carolina (42½) Atlanta
at Kansas City (47½) Las Vegas
at Cleveland 1 (42) Baltimore
at Tennessee (43½) Jacksonville
New Orleans (43) at NY Jets
Seattle (41½) at Houston
at Denver (42) Detroit
at LA Chargers 7 10 (43½) NY Giants
at Tampa Bay 3 3 (53½) Buffalo
San Francisco 2 (48½) at Cincinnati
at Green Bay 11 12½ (43½) Chicago

Monday

at Arizona (51½) LA Rams

