Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated TE Hayden Hurst from injured reserve. Signed RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Waived RB Wayne Gallman.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Elevated LBs Keandre Jones and Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Jacob Philips from injured reserve. Waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley. Elevated WR JoJo Natson, CB Herb Miller and S Jovante Moffatt from the practice squad to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Tavante Beckett reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad. Elevated CBs Parnell Motley, Corey Ballentine, Nickell Robey-Coleman, LB Curtis Bolton, DE Bruce Hector and TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the active roster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Randall Cobb on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Elevated WR Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Jaylen Samuels on reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed ILB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Robert Rochell on injured reserve. Placed RB Darrell Henderson on reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Will Compton to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted WR and CB Saivion Smith from the practice squad to the active roster. Elevated RB Brian Hill, S Jarrod Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Trenton Cannon and CB Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WRs Julio Jones, Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank from injured reserve. Waived S Brady Breeze. Placed TE Tommy Hudson on injured reserve. Elevated WR Cody Hollister and DL Kevin Strong from the practice squad to the active roster.
