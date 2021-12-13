Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Boston
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Toronto
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|New York
|12
|15
|.444
|7
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Washington
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Charlotte
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Atlanta
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Orlando
|5
|22
|.185
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Cleveland
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Indiana
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Detroit
|4
|22
|.154
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Dallas
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|San Antonio
|10
|16
|.385
|5½
|Houston
|8
|18
|.308
|7½
|New Orleans
|8
|21
|.276
|9
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Denver
|13
|13
|.500
|6
|Portland
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Minnesota
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Oklahoma City
|8
|18
|.308
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Golden State
|21
|5
|.808
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|15
|12
|.556
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|14
|13
|.519
|8
|Sacramento
|11
|16
|.407
|11
Saturday
L.A. Clippers 106, Orlando 104
Utah 123, Washington 98
Miami 118, Chicago 92
Cleveland 117, Sacramento 103
Memphis 113, Houston 106
Denver 127, San Antonio 112
Philadelphia 102, Golden State 93
Sunday
Milwaukee 112, New York 97
Brooklyn 116, Detroit 104
Dallas 103, Oklahoma City 84
San Antonio 112, New Orleans 97
Minnesota at Portland, late
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
LATE SATURDAY
MIAMI 118,
CHICAGO 92
CHICAGO (92): Brown Jr. 4-11 2-2 10, Caruso 2-5 0-0 6, Vucevic 3-15 3-4 10, Ball 5-15 1-3 15, LaVine 11-20 4-5 33, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, McKinnie 2-6 0-0 6, Bradley 2-3 0-0 4, Simonovic 0-4 2-2 2, Dotson 2-3 1-4 6. Totals 31-83 13-20 92.
MIAMI (118): Robinson 9-13 3-3 26, Tucker 3-7 0-0 8, Dedmon 8-13 2-2 20, Lowry 6-10 0-0 16, Vincent 4-9 0-0 8, Strus 4-11 0-0 9, Okpala 4-10 0-0 10, Yurtseven 1-2 2-2 4, Garrett 0-0 0-2 0, Herro 7-18 0-0 17. Totals 46-93 7-9 118.
|Chicago
|25
|27
|18
|22
|—
|92
|Miami
|39
|26
|21
|32
|—
|118
3-Point Goals—Chicago 17-40 (LaVine 7-11, Ball 4-12, Caruso 2-3, McKinnie 2-3, Dotson 1-2, Vucevic 1-4, Simonovic 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3), Miami 19-43 (Robinson 5-9, Lowry 4-5, Herro 3-9, Dedmon 2-2, Tucker 2-4, Okpala 2-5, Strus 1-5, Vincent 0-3, Yurtseven 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 34 (Vucevic 8), Miami 50 (Dedmon 12). Assists—Chicago 22 (Caruso 5), Miami 37 (Lowry 14). Total Fouls—Chicago 15, Miami 21. A—19,731 (19,600).
G League
Saturday
Delaware 107, Capital City 93
Long Island 117, College Park 110
Mexico City 108, Greensboro 99
Iowa 110, MAD ANTS 105
Maine 134, Raptors 106
Birmingham 97, Lakeland 88
Austin 116, Texas 105
Stockton 112, South Bay 109
Sioux Falls at Windy City, ppd.
Sunday
Wisconsin 110, Cleveland 107
Delaware 120, Westchester 109
Sioux Falls at Windy City, ppd.
Today
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at G League Ignite, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at G League Ignite, 10 p.m.
