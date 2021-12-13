The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 19 8 .704
Philadelphia 15 12 .556 4
Boston 13 14 .481 6
Toronto 12 14 .462
New York 12 15 .444 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 16 11 .593
Washington 15 12 .556 1
Charlotte 15 13 .536
Atlanta 13 13 .500
Orlando 5 22 .185 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 10 .643
Chicago 17 10 .630 ½
Cleveland 16 12 .571 2
Indiana 12 16 .429 6
Detroit 4 22 .154 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 16 11 .593
Dallas 13 13 .500
San Antonio 10 16 .385
Houston 8 18 .308
New Orleans 8 21 .276 9

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 19 7 .731
Denver 13 13 .500 6
Portland 11 15 .423 8
Minnesota 11 15 .423 8
Oklahoma City 8 18 .308 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 21 4 .840
Golden State 21 5 .808 ½
L.A. Clippers 15 12 .556 7
L.A. Lakers 14 13 .519 8
Sacramento 11 16 .407 11

Saturday

L.A. Clippers 106, Orlando 104

Utah 123, Washington 98

Miami 118, Chicago 92

Cleveland 117, Sacramento 103

Memphis 113, Houston 106

Denver 127, San Antonio 112

Philadelphia 102, Golden State 93

Sunday

Milwaukee 112, New York 97

Brooklyn 116, Detroit 104

Dallas 103, Oklahoma City 84

San Antonio 112, New Orleans 97

Minnesota at Portland, late

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

LATE SATURDAY

MIAMI 118,

CHICAGO 92

CHICAGO (92): Brown Jr. 4-11 2-2 10, Caruso 2-5 0-0 6, Vucevic 3-15 3-4 10, Ball 5-15 1-3 15, LaVine 11-20 4-5 33, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, McKinnie 2-6 0-0 6, Bradley 2-3 0-0 4, Simonovic 0-4 2-2 2, Dotson 2-3 1-4 6. Totals 31-83 13-20 92.

MIAMI (118): Robinson 9-13 3-3 26, Tucker 3-7 0-0 8, Dedmon 8-13 2-2 20, Lowry 6-10 0-0 16, Vincent 4-9 0-0 8, Strus 4-11 0-0 9, Okpala 4-10 0-0 10, Yurtseven 1-2 2-2 4, Garrett 0-0 0-2 0, Herro 7-18 0-0 17. Totals 46-93 7-9 118.

Chicago 25 27 18 22 92
Miami 39 26 21 32 118

3-Point Goals—Chicago 17-40 (LaVine 7-11, Ball 4-12, Caruso 2-3, McKinnie 2-3, Dotson 1-2, Vucevic 1-4, Simonovic 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3), Miami 19-43 (Robinson 5-9, Lowry 4-5, Herro 3-9, Dedmon 2-2, Tucker 2-4, Okpala 2-5, Strus 1-5, Vincent 0-3, Yurtseven 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 34 (Vucevic 8), Miami 50 (Dedmon 12). Assists—Chicago 22 (Caruso 5), Miami 37 (Lowry 14). Total Fouls—Chicago 15, Miami 21. A—19,731 (19,600).

G League

Saturday

Delaware 107, Capital City 93

Long Island 117, College Park 110

Mexico City 108, Greensboro 99

Iowa 110, MAD ANTS 105

Maine 134, Raptors 106

Birmingham 97, Lakeland 88

Austin 116, Texas 105

Stockton 112, South Bay 109

Sioux Falls at Windy City, ppd.

Sunday

Wisconsin 110, Cleveland 107

Delaware 120, Westchester 109

Sioux Falls at Windy City, ppd.

Today

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at G League Ignite, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at G League Ignite, 10 p.m.

