Monday, December 13, 2021

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 3-4-0 6-0-0 7-1-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 363 229 3-3-0 4-3-0 5-5-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 4-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 10 0 .231 226 397 2-5-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-4-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 324 290 5-2-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 3-4-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 1-3-0 3-2-0
Houston 2 11 0 .154 177 356 1-6-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 2 11 0 .154 180 340 2-5-0 0-6-0 2-6-0 0-5-0 0-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 304 284 5-1-0 3-4-0 5-5-0 3-0-0 1-3-0
Cincinnati 7 6 0 .538 354 293 3-4-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289 5-2-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 272 322 4-2-1 2-4-0 4-4-0 2-2-1 2-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 351 268 6-2-0 3-2-0 4-4-0 5-0-0 3-1-0
L.A. Chargers 8 5 0 .615 351 336 4-3-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0
Denver 7 6 0 .538 275 228 4-3-0 3-3-0 3-5-0 4-1-0 1-2-0
Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360 3-4-0 3-3-0 4-4-0 2-3-0 1-3-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 9 4 0 .692 380 287 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-3-0 7-1-0 3-0-0
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 1-4-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0
Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324 3-4-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 4 9 0 .308 232 310 3-3-0 1-6-0 1-4-0 3-5-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 297 6-0-0 4-3-0 4-0-0 6-3-0 2-1-0
Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 245 353 1-5-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 3-6-0 2-3-0
New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 304 285 2-4-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 257 282 2-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 3-6-0 2-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 328 272 6-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 4-2-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 2-1-0
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332 2-4-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 2-6-0 2-2-0
Detroit 1 11 1 .115 213 354 1-5-0 0-6-1 0-4-1 1-7-0 1-4-0

West

Dec. 9

Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28

Dec. 12

Atlanta 29, Carolina 21

Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22

Dallas 27, Washington 20

Kansas City 48, Las Vegas 9

New Orleans 30, N.Y. Jets 9

Seattle 33, Houston 13

Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0

Denver 38, Detroit 10

L.A. Chargers 37, N.Y. Giants 21

San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 23, OT

Tampa Bay 33, Buffalo 27, OT

Green Bay 45, Chicago 30

Byes: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Today

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

CLEVELAND 24,

BALTIMORE 22

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224 3-2-0 7-0-0 4-0-0 6-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270 4-2-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 5-3-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 7 6 0 .538 329 301 2-4-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 5-5-0 1-4-0
Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262 2-4-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 2-6-0 2-2-0
Baltimore 0 6 3 13 22
Cleveland 10 14 0 0 24

First Quarter

Cle—FG McLaughlin 43, 7:30.

Cle—Landry 9 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :38.

Second Quarter

Cle—Hooper 1 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 8:15.

Bal—FG Tucker 50, 3:30.

Cle—Garrett 15 fumble return (McLaughlin kick), :49.

Bal—FG Tucker 42, :02.

Third Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 55, 2:05.

Fourth Quarter

Bal—Murray 1 run (pass failed), 8:56.

Bal—Andrews 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 1:17.

A—67,431.

Bal Cle
First downs 21 20
Total Net Yards 389 290
Rushes-yards 23-118 29-100
Passing 271 190
Punt Returns 0-0 5-15
Kickoff Returns 3-54 3-40
Interceptions Ret. 1-21 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 31-42-0 22-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 0-0
Punts 5-45.6 5-39.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-0
Penalties-Yards 10-125 4-42
Time of Possession 26:10 33:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Baltimore, Freeman 13-64, Huntley 6-45, L.Jackson 2-5, Duvernay 1-3, Murray 1-1. Cleveland, Chubb 17-59, D.Johnson 4-22, Mayfield 6-14, Hunt 2-5.

PASSING—Baltimore, Huntley 27-38-0-270, L.Jackson 4-4-0-17. Cleveland, Mayfield 22-32-1-190.

RECEIVING—Baltimore, Andrews 11-115, Bateman 7-103, Brown 5-41, Freeman 5-8, Duvernay 2-14, Oliver 1-6. Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 5-90, Landry 5-41, Hooper 5-30, Chubb 3-6, Hunt 2-13, D.Johnson 1-7, Janovich 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cleveland, McLaughlin 41.

SAN FRANCISCO 26, CINCINNATI 23, OT

San Francisco 3 14 3 0 6 26
Cincinnati 3 3 0 14 3 23

First Quarter

SF—FG Gould 33, 6:37.

Cin—FG McPherson 37, :31.

Second Quarter

SF—Samuel 27 run (Gould kick), 12:05.

Cin—FG McPherson 28, 1:42.

SF—Kittle 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :18.

Third Quarter

SF—FG Gould 24, 7:43.

Fourth Quarter

Cin—Chase 17 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:20.

Cin—Chase 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:19.

Overtime

Cin—FG McPherson 41, 6:15.

SF—Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo, 1:53.

A—50,481.

SF Cin
First downs 21 22
Total Net Yards 355 397
Rushes-yards 23-100 26-86
Passing 255 311
Punt Returns 2-4 5-21
Kickoff Returns 3-63 3-40
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-41-0 25-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-41 5-37
Punts 7-41.6 4-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 6-40 2-19
Time of Possession 33:50 34:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—San Francisco, Je.Wilson 13-56, Samuel 8-37, Aiyuk 1-4, Garoppolo 1-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 18-58, Perine 4-11, Boyd 1-8, Chase 1-6, Burrow 2-3.

PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 27-41-0-296. Cincinnati, Burrow 25-34-0-348.

RECEIVING—San Francisco, Kittle 13-151, Aiyuk 6-62, Jennings 3-46, Hasty 3-10, Samuel 1-22, Juszczyk 1-5. Cincinnati, Higgins 5-114, Chase 5-77, Uzomah 4-56, Boyd 4-55, Perine 4-22, Mixon 2-10, D.Sample 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Gould 47. Cincinnati, McPherson 46.

DENVER 38,

DETROIT 10

Detroit 0 10 0 0 10
Denver 14 3 14 7 38

First Quarter

Den—Jav.Williams 5 run (McManus kick), 9:46.

Den—Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), :53.

Second Quarter

Det—Raymond 7 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 12:31.

Det—FG Patterson 36, 6:34.

Den—FG McManus 52, :00.

Third Quarter

Den—Jav.Williams 10 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 11:03.

Den—Gordon 14 run (McManus kick), 6:34.

Fourth Quarter

Den—Okwuegbunam 4 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 1:51.

A—76,211.

Det Den
First downs 17 25
Total Net Yards 316 358
Rushes-yards 21-118 39-184
Passing 198 174
Punt Returns 1-(-4) 2-13
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-39-1 18-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 1-5
Punts 2-53.0 3-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-53 2-18
Time of Possession 27:53 32:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Detroit, C.Reynolds 11-83, Igwebuike 8-25, Goff 2-10. Denver, Gordon 24-111, J.Williams 15-73.

PASSING—Detroit, Goff 24-39-1-215. Denver, Bridgewater 18-25-0-179.

RECEIVING—Detroit, St. Brown 8-73, Raymond 4-31, J.Reynolds 3-52, Wright 3-20, Zylstra 2-18, C.Reynolds 2-16, Kennedy 1-7, Decker 1-(minus 2). Denver, Jeudy 5-47, Okwuegbunam 5-41, Fant 4-51, T.Patrick 2-21, J.Williams 1-10, Sutton 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

