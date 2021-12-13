Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|3-4-0
|6-0-0
|7-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|363
|229
|3-3-0
|4-3-0
|5-5-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|226
|397
|2-5-0
|1-5-0
|3-6-0
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|324
|290
|5-2-0
|4-2-0
|6-3-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|6-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|Houston
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|177
|356
|1-6-0
|1-5-0
|2-7-0
|0-4-0
|2-2-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|180
|340
|2-5-0
|0-6-0
|2-6-0
|0-5-0
|0-4-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|304
|284
|5-1-0
|3-4-0
|5-5-0
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|354
|293
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|278
|289
|5-2-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|1
|.500
|272
|322
|4-2-1
|2-4-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-1
|2-2-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|351
|268
|6-2-0
|3-2-0
|4-4-0
|5-0-0
|3-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|351
|336
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Denver
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|275
|228
|4-3-0
|3-3-0
|3-5-0
|4-1-0
|1-2-0
|Las Vegas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|283
|360
|3-4-0
|3-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|380
|287
|4-2-0
|5-2-0
|2-3-0
|7-1-0
|3-0-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|1-4-0
|5-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|266
|324
|3-4-0
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|5-3-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|232
|310
|3-3-0
|1-6-0
|1-4-0
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|410
|297
|6-0-0
|4-3-0
|4-0-0
|6-3-0
|2-1-0
|Atlanta
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|245
|353
|1-5-0
|5-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-6-0
|2-3-0
|New Orleans
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|304
|285
|2-4-0
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-5-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|282
|2-5-0
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-6-0
|2-1-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|328
|272
|6-0-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|8-2-0
|3-1-0
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|344
|333
|4-2-0
|2-5-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-1-0
|Chicago
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|231
|332
|2-4-0
|2-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
|Detroit
|1
|11
|1
|.115
|213
|354
|1-5-0
|0-6-1
|0-4-1
|1-7-0
|1-4-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|343
|224
|3-2-0
|7-0-0
|4-0-0
|6-2-0
|4-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|270
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|San Francisco
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|301
|2-4-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|5-5-0
|1-4-0
|Seattle
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|272
|262
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
|Baltimore
|0
|6
|3
|13
|—
|22
|Cleveland
|10
|14
|0
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
Cle—FG McLaughlin 43, 7:30.
Cle—Landry 9 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :38.
Second Quarter
Cle—Hooper 1 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 8:15.
Bal—FG Tucker 50, 3:30.
Cle—Garrett 15 fumble return (McLaughlin kick), :49.
Bal—FG Tucker 42, :02.
Third Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 55, 2:05.
Fourth Quarter
Bal—Murray 1 run (pass failed), 8:56.
Bal—Andrews 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 1:17.
A—67,431.
|Bal
|Cle
|First downs
|21
|20
|Total Net Yards
|389
|290
|Rushes-yards
|23-118
|29-100
|Passing
|271
|190
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|5-15
|Kickoff Returns
|3-54
|3-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-42-0
|22-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-16
|0-0
|Punts
|5-45.6
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-125
|4-42
|Time of Possession
|26:10
|33:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Baltimore, Freeman 13-64, Huntley 6-45, L.Jackson 2-5, Duvernay 1-3, Murray 1-1. Cleveland, Chubb 17-59, D.Johnson 4-22, Mayfield 6-14, Hunt 2-5.
PASSING—Baltimore, Huntley 27-38-0-270, L.Jackson 4-4-0-17. Cleveland, Mayfield 22-32-1-190.
RECEIVING—Baltimore, Andrews 11-115, Bateman 7-103, Brown 5-41, Freeman 5-8, Duvernay 2-14, Oliver 1-6. Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 5-90, Landry 5-41, Hooper 5-30, Chubb 3-6, Hunt 2-13, D.Johnson 1-7, Janovich 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cleveland, McLaughlin 41.
SAN FRANCISCO 26, CINCINNATI 23, OT
|San Francisco
|3
|14
|3
|0
|6
|—
|26
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|0
|14
|3
|—
|23
First Quarter
SF—FG Gould 33, 6:37.
Cin—FG McPherson 37, :31.
Second Quarter
SF—Samuel 27 run (Gould kick), 12:05.
Cin—FG McPherson 28, 1:42.
SF—Kittle 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :18.
Third Quarter
SF—FG Gould 24, 7:43.
Fourth Quarter
Cin—Chase 17 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:20.
Cin—Chase 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:19.
Overtime
Cin—FG McPherson 41, 6:15.
SF—Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo, 1:53.
A—50,481.
|SF
|Cin
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|355
|397
|Rushes-yards
|23-100
|26-86
|Passing
|255
|311
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|5-21
|Kickoff Returns
|3-63
|3-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-41-0
|25-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-41
|5-37
|Punts
|7-41.6
|4-43.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|2-19
|Time of Possession
|33:50
|34:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—San Francisco, Je.Wilson 13-56, Samuel 8-37, Aiyuk 1-4, Garoppolo 1-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 18-58, Perine 4-11, Boyd 1-8, Chase 1-6, Burrow 2-3.
PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 27-41-0-296. Cincinnati, Burrow 25-34-0-348.
RECEIVING—San Francisco, Kittle 13-151, Aiyuk 6-62, Jennings 3-46, Hasty 3-10, Samuel 1-22, Juszczyk 1-5. Cincinnati, Higgins 5-114, Chase 5-77, Uzomah 4-56, Boyd 4-55, Perine 4-22, Mixon 2-10, D.Sample 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Gould 47. Cincinnati, McPherson 46.
DENVER 38,
DETROIT 10
|Detroit
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Denver
|14
|3
|14
|7
|—
|38
First Quarter
Den—Jav.Williams 5 run (McManus kick), 9:46.
Den—Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), :53.
Second Quarter
Det—Raymond 7 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 12:31.
Det—FG Patterson 36, 6:34.
Den—FG McManus 52, :00.
Third Quarter
Den—Jav.Williams 10 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 11:03.
Den—Gordon 14 run (McManus kick), 6:34.
Fourth Quarter
Den—Okwuegbunam 4 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 1:51.
A—76,211.
|Det
|Den
|First downs
|17
|25
|Total Net Yards
|316
|358
|Rushes-yards
|21-118
|39-184
|Passing
|198
|174
|Punt Returns
|1-(-4)
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-39-1
|18-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-5
|Punts
|2-53.0
|3-43.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-53
|2-18
|Time of Possession
|27:53
|32:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Detroit, C.Reynolds 11-83, Igwebuike 8-25, Goff 2-10. Denver, Gordon 24-111, J.Williams 15-73.
PASSING—Detroit, Goff 24-39-1-215. Denver, Bridgewater 18-25-0-179.
RECEIVING—Detroit, St. Brown 8-73, Raymond 4-31, J.Reynolds 3-52, Wright 3-20, Zylstra 2-18, C.Reynolds 2-16, Kennedy 1-7, Decker 1-(minus 2). Denver, Jeudy 5-47, Okwuegbunam 5-41, Fant 4-51, T.Patrick 2-21, J.Williams 1-10, Sutton 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story