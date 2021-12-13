Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am
GOLF
PGA
QBE SHOOTOUT
At Tiburon Golf Course
At Naples, Fla.
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Final Round
|Na / Kokrak
|59-64-60—183
|Horschel / Burns
|61-62-61—184
|Kuchar / English
|57-66-62—185
|Leishman / Day
|56-64-65—185
|Kisner / Homa
|61-66-61—188
|McDowell / Conners
|57-67-64—188
|Zalatoris / O’Hair
|62-65-63—190
|Poulter / Howell III
|61-68-63—192
|Watson / Thompson
|59-66-68—193
|Swafford / Harman
|60-71-63—194
|Palmer / Jones
|61-69-65—195
|Snedeker / Lee
|62-68-65—195
