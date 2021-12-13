The Journal Gazette
 
GOLF

PGA

QBE SHOOTOUT

At Tiburon Golf Course

At Naples, Fla.

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Final Round

Na / Kokrak 59-64-60—183
Horschel / Burns 61-62-61—184
Kuchar / English 57-66-62—185
Leishman / Day 56-64-65—185
Kisner / Homa 61-66-61—188
McDowell / Conners 57-67-64—188
Zalatoris / O’Hair 62-65-63—190
Poulter / Howell III 61-68-63—192
Watson / Thompson 59-66-68—193
Swafford / Harman 60-71-63—194
Palmer / Jones 61-69-65—195
Snedeker / Lee 62-68-65—195

