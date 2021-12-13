Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
IBCA POLL
|School
|Pts
|Rec
|1. Zionsville (19)
|399
|6-0
|2. Indianapolis Cathedral (1)
|361
|5-1
|3. Homestead
|354
|5-1
|4. Carmel
|316
|4-2
|5. Fishers
|271
|5-1
|6. Lawrence North
|266
|4-1
|7. Brebeuf Jesuit
|247
|4-1
|8. Valparaiso
|236
|5-0
|9. Westfield
|231
|2-2
|10. Mishawaka Marian
|228
|6-0
|11. North Central (Indpls.)
|167
|5-1
|12. Bloomington North
|125
|3-1
|13. Bloomington South
|115
|4-1
|14. Ben Davis
|108
|3-2
|15. Leo
|99
|5-0
|16. Linton-Stockton
|90
|5-0
|17. Indianapolis Tech
|70
|3-2
|18. Lawrence Central
|69
|2-2
|19. Central Noble
|65
|4-0
|20. Connersville
|48
|5-0
Local schools also receivingvotes(in alphabetical order): Blackhawk Christian, Snider
GIRLS
LATE SATURDAY
HUNTINGTON NORTH 49, MARION 14
|Hunt. North
|16
|17
|13
|3
|—
|49
|Marion
|2
|2
|4
|6
|—
|14
Huntington North: Double 18, Bailey 3, Sell 10, Campbell 3, Trout 12, Daugherty 3
Marion: Jones 8, Smith 4, Scott 2
IBCA POLL
|School
|Pts
|Rec
|1. Crown Point (17)
|396
|11-1
|2. Franklin Community (2)
|353
|11-0
|3. Noblesville (1)
|339
|9-1
|4. Homestead
|325
|9-1
|5. South Bend Washington
|320
|12-2
|6. Bedford North Lawrence
|309
|10-1
|7. Fishers
|298
|9-1
|8. North Central (Indpls.)
|246
|11-3
|9. Silver Creek
|217
|11-0
|10. Lake Central
|214
|10-1
|11. Columbus East
|181
|10-1
|12. Westfield
|169
|9-2
|13. Mishawaka Marian
|140
|9-2
|14. Benton Central
|113
|10-0
|15. Zionsville
|111
|7-3
|16. Valparaiso
|88
|9-1
|17. East Central
|78
|6-1
|18. Columbia City
|72
|10-0
|19. Snider
|61
|7-2
|20. Penn
|57
|8-4
Local schools also receivingvotes(in alphabetical order):Garrett, Northrop
Swimming
BOYS
LATE SATURDAY
WAWASEE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Wawasee 511, 2. Culver Academies 348, 3. Columbia City 325, 4. Angola 288, 5. East Noble 266, 6. Plymouth 240, 7. Bremen 237, 8. Fremont 45
200MR—Wawasee 1:44.28; 200Free—Schott (CA) 1:38.83; 200IM—Harper (Waw) 1:59.82; 50Free—Kryder (Waw) 23.43; Diving—Omilian (CA) 275.35; 100Fly—Kryder (Waw) 55.55; 100Free—Miller (Ang) 51.08; 500Free—Powell (Waw) 5:25.48; 200FR—Culver Academies 1:37.00; 100Back—Schott (CA) 50.01; 100Breast—Willis (Bre) 1:06.37; 400FR—Wawasee 3:25.05
NORWELL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Norwell 400, 2. Bluffton 305, 3. Oak Hill 264, 4. Huntington North 164, 5. Adams Central 101, 6. South Adams 19, 7. Bellmont 12
200MR—Norwell 1:49.11; 200Free—Peterson (Nor) 2:02.67; 200IM—Drollinger (OH) 2:10.21; 50Free—Geimer (Blu) 22.59; 100Fly—Page (Nor) 55.07; 100Free—Leal (OH) 52.19; 500Free—Melcher (Nor) 5:40.48; 200FR—Bluffton 1:35.45; 100Back—Page (Nor) 56.76; 100Breast—Zimmer (Nor) 1:05.04; 400FR—Bluffton 3:44.81
GIRLS
LATE SATURDAY
WAWASEE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Wawasee 497, 2. Culver Academies 424.5, 3. Angola 343.5, 4. Plymouth 340, 5. East Noble 305, 6. Bremen 209, 7. Columbia City 145
200MR—Wawasee 1:52.97; 200Free—Mishler (Waw) 1:57.44; 200IM—Beasley (Waw) 2:15.89; 50Free—Mishler (Waw) 23.41; Diving—Feick (CA) 257.40; 100Fly—Podlin (Bre) 57.93; 100Free—Mishler (Waw) 52.58; 500Free—Tyler (Waw) 5:31.40; 200FR—Wawasee 1:44.47; 100Back—Mishler (Waw) 57.73; 100Breast—Podlin (Bre) 1:07.10; 400FR—Wawasee 3:41.74
