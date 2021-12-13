HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

IBCA POLL

School Pts Rec 1. Zionsville (19) 399 6-0 2. Indianapolis Cathedral (1) 361 5-1 3. Homestead 354 5-1 4. Carmel 316 4-2 5. Fishers 271 5-1 6. Lawrence North 266 4-1 7. Brebeuf Jesuit 247 4-1 8. Valparaiso 236 5-0 9. Westfield 231 2-2 10. Mishawaka Marian 228 6-0 11. North Central (Indpls.) 167 5-1 12. Bloomington North 125 3-1 13. Bloomington South 115 4-1 14. Ben Davis 108 3-2 15. Leo 99 5-0 16. Linton-Stockton 90 5-0 17. Indianapolis Tech 70 3-2 18. Lawrence Central 69 2-2 19. Central Noble 65 4-0 20. Connersville 48 5-0

Local schools also receivingvotes(in alphabetical order): Blackhawk Christian, Snider

GIRLS

LATE SATURDAY

HUNTINGTON NORTH 49, MARION 14

Hunt. North 16 17 13 3 — 49 Marion 2 2 4 6 — 14

Huntington North: Double 18, Bailey 3, Sell 10, Campbell 3, Trout 12, Daugherty 3

Marion: Jones 8, Smith 4, Scott 2

IBCA POLL

School Pts Rec 1. Crown Point (17) 396 11-1 2. Franklin Community (2) 353 11-0 3. Noblesville (1) 339 9-1 4. Homestead 325 9-1 5. South Bend Washington 320 12-2 6. Bedford North Lawrence 309 10-1 7. Fishers 298 9-1 8. North Central (Indpls.) 246 11-3 9. Silver Creek 217 11-0 10. Lake Central 214 10-1 11. Columbus East 181 10-1 12. Westfield 169 9-2 13. Mishawaka Marian 140 9-2 14. Benton Central 113 10-0 15. Zionsville 111 7-3 16. Valparaiso 88 9-1 17. East Central 78 6-1 18. Columbia City 72 10-0 19. Snider 61 7-2 20. Penn 57 8-4

Local schools also receivingvotes(in alphabetical order):Garrett, Northrop

Swimming

BOYS

LATE SATURDAY

WAWASEE INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Wawasee 511, 2. Culver Academies 348, 3. Columbia City 325, 4. Angola 288, 5. East Noble 266, 6. Plymouth 240, 7. Bremen 237, 8. Fremont 45

200MR—Wawasee 1:44.28; 200Free—Schott (CA) 1:38.83; 200IM—Harper (Waw) 1:59.82; 50Free—Kryder (Waw) 23.43; Diving—Omilian (CA) 275.35; 100Fly—Kryder (Waw) 55.55; 100Free—Miller (Ang) 51.08; 500Free—Powell (Waw) 5:25.48; 200FR—Culver Academies 1:37.00; 100Back—Schott (CA) 50.01; 100Breast—Willis (Bre) 1:06.37; 400FR—Wawasee 3:25.05

NORWELL INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Norwell 400, 2. Bluffton 305, 3. Oak Hill 264, 4. Huntington North 164, 5. Adams Central 101, 6. South Adams 19, 7. Bellmont 12

200MR—Norwell 1:49.11; 200Free—Peterson (Nor) 2:02.67; 200IM—Drollinger (OH) 2:10.21; 50Free—Geimer (Blu) 22.59; 100Fly—Page (Nor) 55.07; 100Free—Leal (OH) 52.19; 500Free—Melcher (Nor) 5:40.48; 200FR—Bluffton 1:35.45; 100Back—Page (Nor) 56.76; 100Breast—Zimmer (Nor) 1:05.04; 400FR—Bluffton 3:44.81

GIRLS

LATE SATURDAY

WAWASEE INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Wawasee 497, 2. Culver Academies 424.5, 3. Angola 343.5, 4. Plymouth 340, 5. East Noble 305, 6. Bremen 209, 7. Columbia City 145

200MR—Wawasee 1:52.97; 200Free—Mishler (Waw) 1:57.44; 200IM—Beasley (Waw) 2:15.89; 50Free—Mishler (Waw) 23.41; Diving—Feick (CA) 257.40; 100Fly—Podlin (Bre) 57.93; 100Free—Mishler (Waw) 52.58; 500Free—Tyler (Waw) 5:31.40; 200FR—Wawasee 1:44.47; 100Back—Mishler (Waw) 57.73; 100Breast—Podlin (Bre) 1:07.10; 400FR—Wawasee 3:41.74