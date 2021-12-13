Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|27
|18
|5
|4
|40
|101
|76
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|93
|75
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|89
|74
|Boston
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|69
|62
|Detroit
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|78
|96
|Buffalo
|27
|8
|15
|4
|20
|73
|97
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|93
|Montreal
|29
|6
|20
|3
|15
|62
|102
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|97
|71
|Carolina
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|84
|56
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|18
|6
|3
|39
|79
|68
|Pittsburgh
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|80
|70
|Columbus
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|86
|86
|New Jersey
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|74
|86
|Philadelphia
|26
|10
|12
|4
|24
|65
|88
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|7
|11
|5
|19
|50
|70
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|105
|78
|Nashville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|81
|75
|St. Louis
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|96
|79
|Colorado
|25
|16
|7
|2
|34
|110
|84
|Winnipeg
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|82
|76
|Dallas
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|69
|70
|Chicago
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|62
|86
|Arizona
|27
|5
|20
|2
|12
|48
|101
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|30
|16
|9
|5
|37
|94
|82
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|26
|16
|10
|0
|32
|90
|80
|San Jose
|28
|15
|12
|1
|31
|75
|77
|Vegas
|26
|15
|11
|0
|30
|90
|81
|Los Angeles
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|70
|68
|Vancouver
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|70
|84
|Seattle
|27
|9
|15
|3
|21
|77
|98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0
St. Louis 4, Montreal 1
Toronto 5, Chicago 4
Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3
Columbus 5, Seattle 4, OT
Carolina 3, Edmonton 1
Boston 4, Calgary 2
San Jose 2, Dallas 1
Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1
Sunday
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Colorado 3, Florida 2
Minnesota at Vegas, late
Carolina at Vancouver, late
Today
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|24
|75
|65
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|20
|7
|9
|3
|1
|18
|61
|71
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|11
|6
|2
|3
|27
|73
|62
|Jacksonville
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|66
|59
|Orlando
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|23
|61
|72
|Atlanta
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|58
|57
|Norfolk
|22
|10
|11
|0
|1
|21
|61
|72
|Greenville
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|63
|64
|S. Carolina
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|51
|61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|6
|0
|1
|27
|80
|56
|KOMETS
|20
|12
|6
|2
|0
|26
|62
|49
|Cincinnati
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|72
|64
|Wheeling
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|71
|67
|Kalamazoo
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|61
|61
|Iowa
|22
|7
|12
|2
|1
|17
|57
|91
|Indy
|20
|6
|11
|2
|1
|15
|57
|71
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|22
|14
|7
|0
|1
|29
|66
|46
|Utah
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|76
|67
|Tulsa
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|60
|51
|Rapid City
|23
|10
|10
|1
|2
|23
|75
|73
|Wichita
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|64
|58
|Allen
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|63
|80
|Kansas City
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|58
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
KOMETS 7, Kalamazoo 3
Jacksonville 7, Orlando 2
Worcester 4, Maine 2
Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 6, Greenville 4
Florida 4, Norfolk 0
Iowa 3, Toledo 2
Rapid City 5, Kansas City 2
Idaho 4, South Carolina 1
Adirondack at Reading, ppd.
Sunday
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 4, OT
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1
Allen 4, Wichita 2
Utah 3, Tulsa 1
Maine at Adirondack, ppd.
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story