NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 27 18 5 4 40 101 76 Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 93 75 Tampa Bay 27 17 6 4 38 89 74 Boston 24 14 8 2 30 69 62 Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96 Buffalo 27 8 15 4 20 73 97 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 93 Montreal 29 6 20 3 15 62 102

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71 Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 84 56 N.Y. Rangers 27 18 6 3 39 79 68 Pittsburgh 27 14 8 5 33 80 70 Columbus 26 14 11 1 29 86 86 New Jersey 26 10 11 5 25 74 86 Philadelphia 26 10 12 4 24 65 88 N.Y. Islanders 23 7 11 5 19 50 70

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 27 19 7 1 39 105 78 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 St. Louis 28 15 8 5 35 96 79 Colorado 25 16 7 2 34 110 84 Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76 Dallas 25 13 10 2 28 69 70 Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86 Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 26 16 10 0 32 90 80 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 75 77 Vegas 26 15 11 0 30 90 81 Los Angeles 26 12 10 4 28 70 68 Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 70 84 Seattle 27 9 15 3 21 77 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 4, Montreal 1

Toronto 5, Chicago 4

Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3

Columbus 5, Seattle 4, OT

Carolina 3, Edmonton 1

Boston 4, Calgary 2

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1

Sunday

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Colorado 3, Florida 2

Minnesota at Vegas, late

Carolina at Vancouver, late

Today

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 20 12 8 0 0 24 75 65 Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 20 7 9 3 1 18 61 71 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 11 6 2 3 27 73 62 Jacksonville 22 12 8 1 1 26 66 59 Orlando 22 11 10 1 0 23 61 72 Atlanta 21 10 9 2 0 22 58 57 Norfolk 22 10 11 0 1 21 61 72 Greenville 20 9 9 1 1 20 63 64 S. Carolina 20 9 9 2 0 20 51 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 13 6 0 1 27 80 56 KOMETS 20 12 6 2 0 26 62 49 Cincinnati 22 12 10 0 0 24 72 64 Wheeling 20 11 8 1 0 23 71 67 Kalamazoo 19 11 8 0 0 22 61 61 Iowa 22 7 12 2 1 17 57 91 Indy 20 6 11 2 1 15 57 71

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 22 14 7 0 1 29 66 46 Utah 22 13 8 1 0 27 76 67 Tulsa 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 51 Rapid City 23 10 10 1 2 23 75 73 Wichita 20 10 9 1 0 21 64 58 Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 63 80 Kansas City 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

KOMETS 7, Kalamazoo 3

Jacksonville 7, Orlando 2

Worcester 4, Maine 2

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Greenville 4

Florida 4, Norfolk 0

Iowa 3, Toledo 2

Rapid City 5, Kansas City 2

Idaho 4, South Carolina 1

Adirondack at Reading, ppd.

Sunday

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 4, OT

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Allen 4, Wichita 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 1

Maine at Adirondack, ppd.

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.