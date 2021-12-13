The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 27 18 5 4 40 101 76
Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 93 75
Tampa Bay 27 17 6 4 38 89 74
Boston 24 14 8 2 30 69 62
Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96
Buffalo 27 8 15 4 20 73 97
Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 93
Montreal 29 6 20 3 15 62 102

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71
Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 84 56
N.Y. Rangers 27 18 6 3 39 79 68
Pittsburgh 27 14 8 5 33 80 70
Columbus 26 14 11 1 29 86 86
New Jersey 26 10 11 5 25 74 86
Philadelphia 26 10 12 4 24 65 88
N.Y. Islanders 23 7 11 5 19 50 70

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 27 19 7 1 39 105 78
Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75
St. Louis 28 15 8 5 35 96 79
Colorado 25 16 7 2 34 110 84
Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76
Dallas 25 13 10 2 28 69 70
Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86
Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82
Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62
Edmonton 26 16 10 0 32 90 80
San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 75 77
Vegas 26 15 11 0 30 90 81
Los Angeles 26 12 10 4 28 70 68
Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 70 84
Seattle 27 9 15 3 21 77 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 4, Montreal 1

Toronto 5, Chicago 4

Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3

Columbus 5, Seattle 4, OT

Carolina 3, Edmonton 1

Boston 4, Calgary 2

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1

Sunday

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Colorado 3, Florida 2

Minnesota at Vegas, late

Carolina at Vancouver, late

Today

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53
Trois-Rivieres 20 12 8 0 0 24 75 65
Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 20 7 9 3 1 18 61 71
Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 22 11 6 2 3 27 73 62
Jacksonville 22 12 8 1 1 26 66 59
Orlando 22 11 10 1 0 23 61 72
Atlanta 21 10 9 2 0 22 58 57
Norfolk 22 10 11 0 1 21 61 72
Greenville 20 9 9 1 1 20 63 64
S. Carolina 20 9 9 2 0 20 51 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 20 13 6 0 1 27 80 56
KOMETS 20 12 6 2 0 26 62 49
Cincinnati 22 12 10 0 0 24 72 64
Wheeling 20 11 8 1 0 23 71 67
Kalamazoo 19 11 8 0 0 22 61 61
Iowa 22 7 12 2 1 17 57 91
Indy 20 6 11 2 1 15 57 71

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 22 14 7 0 1 29 66 46
Utah 22 13 8 1 0 27 76 67
Tulsa 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 51
Rapid City 23 10 10 1 2 23 75 73
Wichita 20 10 9 1 0 21 64 58
Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 63 80
Kansas City 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

KOMETS 7, Kalamazoo 3

Jacksonville 7, Orlando 2

Worcester 4, Maine 2

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Greenville 4

Florida 4, Norfolk 0

Iowa 3, Toledo 2

Rapid City 5, Kansas City 2

Idaho 4, South Carolina 1

Adirondack at Reading, ppd.

Sunday

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 4, OT

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Allen 4, Wichita 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 1

Maine at Adirondack, ppd.

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  