Tuesday, December 14, 2021 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

SCORES

Adams Central 62, Norwell 60

Berrien Springs, MI 83, SB Career Acd 62

Bloomington N. 63, Franklin Central 59

Oldenburg 44, Morristown 27

S. Central 62, Morgan Twp. 29

S. Decatur 45, Knightstown 32

S. Newton 34, Attica 33

W. Unity Hilltop, Ohio 75, Hamilton 64

Swimming

BOYS

NORTHROP 74, DEKALB 66

200MR—Northrop 2:06.98; 200Free—Hunt (N) 2:08.1; 200IM—Baird (N) 2:42.94; 50Free—Gillespie (D) 27.85; 100Fly—Meyer (D) 1:09.25; 100Free—Purnell (N) 55.88; 500Free—Hunt (N) 6:10.47; 200FR—DeKalb 1:59.53; 100Back—Purnell (N) 1:03.13; 100Breast—Meyer (D) 1:21.41; 400FR—Northrop 4:11.97.

GIRLS

DEKALB 91, NORTHROP 64

200MR—DeKalb 2:14.77; 200Free—Rogers (D) 2:27.05; 200IM—Budde (D) 2:41.44; 50Free—Chautie (D) 29.08; 100Fly—Yarian (D) 1:20.59; 100Free—Chautie (D) 1:07.06; 500Free—McEachern (N) 6:36.62; 200FR—DeKalb 2:05.98; 100Back—Shipe (D) 1:18.33; 100Breast—Yarian (D) 1:26.02; 400FR—DeKalb 4:31.55.

