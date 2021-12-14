Tuesday, December 14, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
SCORES
Adams Central 62, Norwell 60
Berrien Springs, MI 83, SB Career Acd 62
Bloomington N. 63, Franklin Central 59
Oldenburg 44, Morristown 27
S. Central 62, Morgan Twp. 29
S. Decatur 45, Knightstown 32
S. Newton 34, Attica 33
W. Unity Hilltop, Ohio 75, Hamilton 64
Swimming
BOYS
NORTHROP 74, DEKALB 66
200MR—Northrop 2:06.98; 200Free—Hunt (N) 2:08.1; 200IM—Baird (N) 2:42.94; 50Free—Gillespie (D) 27.85; 100Fly—Meyer (D) 1:09.25; 100Free—Purnell (N) 55.88; 500Free—Hunt (N) 6:10.47; 200FR—DeKalb 1:59.53; 100Back—Purnell (N) 1:03.13; 100Breast—Meyer (D) 1:21.41; 400FR—Northrop 4:11.97.
GIRLS
DEKALB 91, NORTHROP 64
200MR—DeKalb 2:14.77; 200Free—Rogers (D) 2:27.05; 200IM—Budde (D) 2:41.44; 50Free—Chautie (D) 29.08; 100Fly—Yarian (D) 1:20.59; 100Free—Chautie (D) 1:07.06; 500Free—McEachern (N) 6:36.62; 200FR—DeKalb 2:05.98; 100Back—Shipe (D) 1:18.33; 100Breast—Yarian (D) 1:26.02; 400FR—DeKalb 4:31.55.
