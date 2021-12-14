Tuesday, December 14, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|27
|18
|5
|4
|40
|101
|75
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|93
|75
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|89
|74
|Boston
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|69
|62
|Detroit
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|78
|96
|Buffalo
|27
|8
|15
|4
|20
|73
|97
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|93
|Montreal
|29
|6
|20
|3
|15
|62
|102
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|97
|71
|Carolina
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|85
|58
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|18
|6
|3
|39
|79
|68
|Pittsburgh
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|80
|70
|Columbus
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|86
|86
|New Jersey
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|74
|86
|Philadelphia
|26
|10
|12
|4
|24
|65
|88
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|7
|11
|5
|19
|50
|70
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|8
|1
|39
|106
|82
|Nashville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|81
|75
|St. Louis
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|96
|79
|Colorado
|25
|16
|7
|2
|34
|109
|84
|Winnipeg
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|82
|76
|Dallas
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|69
|70
|Chicago
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|62
|86
|Arizona
|27
|5
|20
|2
|12
|48
|101
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|30
|16
|9
|5
|37
|94
|82
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|26
|16
|10
|0
|32
|90
|80
|Vegas
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|95
|85
|San Jose
|28
|15
|12
|1
|31
|75
|77
|Los Angeles
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|70
|68
|Vancouver
|29
|12
|15
|2
|26
|72
|85
|Seattle
|27
|9
|15
|3
|21
|77
|98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Colorado 3, Florida 2
Vegas 6, Minnesota 4
Vancouver 2, Carolina 1
Monday
Calgary at Chicago, ppd.
Today
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, ppd.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|24
|75
|65
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|20
|7
|9
|3
|1
|18
|61
|71
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|11
|6
|2
|3
|27
|73
|62
|Jacksonville
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|66
|59
|Orlando
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|23
|61
|72
|Atlanta
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|58
|57
|Norfolk
|22
|10
|11
|0
|1
|21
|61
|72
|Greenville
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|63
|64
|S. Carolina
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|51
|61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|6
|0
|1
|27
|80
|56
|KOMETS
|20
|12
|6
|2
|0
|26
|62
|49
|Cincinnati
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|72
|64
|Wheeling
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|71
|67
|Kalamazoo
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|61
|61
|Iowa
|22
|7
|12
|2
|1
|17
|57
|91
|Indy
|20
|6
|11
|2
|1
|15
|57
|71
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|22
|14
|7
|0
|1
|29
|66
|46
|Utah
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|76
|67
|Tulsa
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|60
|51
|Rapid City
|23
|10
|10
|1
|2
|23
|75
|73
|Wichita
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|64
|58
|Allen
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|63
|80
|Kansas City
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|58
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 4, OT
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1
Allen 4, Wichita 2
Utah 3, Tulsa 1
Maine at Adirondack, ppd.
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
