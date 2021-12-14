NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 27 18 5 4 40 101 75 Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 93 75 Tampa Bay 27 17 6 4 38 89 74 Boston 24 14 8 2 30 69 62 Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96 Buffalo 27 8 15 4 20 73 97 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 93 Montreal 29 6 20 3 15 62 102

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71 Carolina 27 19 7 1 39 85 58 N.Y. Rangers 27 18 6 3 39 79 68 Pittsburgh 27 14 8 5 33 80 70 Columbus 26 14 11 1 29 86 86 New Jersey 26 10 11 5 25 74 86 Philadelphia 26 10 12 4 24 65 88 N.Y. Islanders 23 7 11 5 19 50 70

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 28 19 8 1 39 106 82 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 St. Louis 28 15 8 5 35 96 79 Colorado 25 16 7 2 34 109 84 Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76 Dallas 25 13 10 2 28 69 70 Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86 Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 26 16 10 0 32 90 80 Vegas 27 16 11 0 32 95 85 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 75 77 Los Angeles 26 12 10 4 28 70 68 Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 72 85 Seattle 27 9 15 3 21 77 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Colorado 3, Florida 2

Vegas 6, Minnesota 4

Vancouver 2, Carolina 1

Monday

Calgary at Chicago, ppd.

Today

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, ppd.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 20 12 8 0 0 24 75 65 Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 20 7 9 3 1 18 61 71 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 11 6 2 3 27 73 62 Jacksonville 22 12 8 1 1 26 66 59 Orlando 22 11 10 1 0 23 61 72 Atlanta 21 10 9 2 0 22 58 57 Norfolk 22 10 11 0 1 21 61 72 Greenville 20 9 9 1 1 20 63 64 S. Carolina 20 9 9 2 0 20 51 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 13 6 0 1 27 80 56 KOMETS 20 12 6 2 0 26 62 49 Cincinnati 22 12 10 0 0 24 72 64 Wheeling 20 11 8 1 0 23 71 67 Kalamazoo 19 11 8 0 0 22 61 61 Iowa 22 7 12 2 1 17 57 91 Indy 20 6 11 2 1 15 57 71

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 22 14 7 0 1 29 66 46 Utah 22 13 8 1 0 27 76 67 Tulsa 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 51 Rapid City 23 10 10 1 2 23 75 73 Wichita 20 10 9 1 0 21 64 58 Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 63 80 Kansas City 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 4, OT

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Allen 4, Wichita 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 1

Maine at Adirondack, ppd.

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.