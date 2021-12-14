The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at North Carolina 11½ Furman
at Wake Forest 16 VMI
at Clemson 8 Miami (Ohio)
at Towson UNC-Greensboro
at South Florida 6 Austin Peay
at Stephen F. Austin 11½ La-Monroe
at Creighton Arizona St.
at Texas Tech 23 Arkansas St.
at Mississippi St Georgia St.
at Houston 23 La-Lafayette
DePaul at UIC
at North Texas 11½ Sam Houston
at S. Alabama Tarleton
Alabama 3 at Memphis
at Boise State 6 Santa Clara
at Oregon State 6 UC Davis

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Brooklyn OFF (OFF) Toronto
Golden State (OFF) at New York
at Portland OFF (OFF) Phoenix

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at Florida -335 Ottawa +265
at Pittsburgh -315 Montreal +250
at Tampa Bay -205 Los Angeles +168
at Boston -137 Vegas +114
at Philadelphia -132 New Jersey +110
New York -120 at Detroit +100
at Minnesota -118 Carolina -102
at Winnipeg -280 Buffalo +225
at Nashville -131 Calgary +110
at Dallas -162 St. Louis +134
at Colorado -210 N.Y Rangers +172
Toronto -130 at Edmonton +108
at Vancouver -162 Columbus +134
at San Jose -154 Seattle +128

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 3 4 (51) at LA Chargers

Saturday

at Cleveland 5 (42½) Las Vegas
at Indianapolis (45½) New Englnd

Sunday

at Buffalo OFF OFF (OFF) Carolina
Dallas 10½ (44½) at NY Giants
at Jacksonville 3 3 (41) Houston
at Philadelphia OFF OFF (OFF) Washington
at Miami OFF OFF (OFF) NY Jets
Arizona 13½ 14 (47½) at Detroit
Tennessee 2 (41½) at Pittsburgh
at San Fran. (46) Atlanta
at Denver 3 1 (43½) Cincinnati
at LA Rams 7 (47½) Seattle
Green Bay (43½) at Baltimore
at Tampa Bay 11½ 10½ (46½) New Orleans

Monday

Minnesota 4 4 (43½) at Chicago

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Friday

Bahamas Bowl

Toledo 10 10½ (53½) Mid. Tenn.

Cure Bowl

Coastal Car. 10 10 (63) N. Illinois

Saturday

Boca Raton Bowl

App. St. (67½) W. Kentucky

New Mexico Bowl

Fresno St. 10½ 10½ (50) UTEP

Independence Bowl

BYU 7 7 (54½) UAB

LendingTree Bowl

Liberty (58½) E. Michgian

LA Bowl

Oregon St. 7 7 (66) Utah St.

New Orleans Bowl

LA-Lafayette 6 6 (53) Marshall

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  