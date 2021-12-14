TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LS Aaron Brewer and DL Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, CB Cornell Armstrong and LB Quinton Bell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Tony Jefferson to the practice squad. Placed WR Binjimen Victor on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Tyrel Dodson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve. Placed DE Mario Edwards Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Clay Johnston on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Cedrick Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Nahshon Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated C Brett Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Seth Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed S Brady Breeze off waivers from Tenessee. Placed CB Jerry Jacobs on injured reserve. Placed CB Corey Ballantine on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QB Danny Etling from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed RB David Johnson and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB David Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Zaire Franklin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Josh Gordon on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LT Rashawn Slater on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Tyler Higbee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Justin Hollins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RT Rob Havenstein and CB Donte Deayon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Jeremiah Kolone, DBs Grant Haley, Kareem Orr, TE Jared Pinkney, RB Javian Hawkins and WR Brandon Powell from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed S Jevon Holland and RB Phillip Lindsay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Duke Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Tommylee Lewis and RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed RB Wayne Gallman off waivers from Atlanta. Placed WR Dan Chisena and RB Alexander Mattison on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Kyle Hinton on the practice squad/reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Ryan Connelly on injured reserve. Activated WR Olabisi Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed TE Dalton Keene on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived OL Will Clapp.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Justin Hardee on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Kadarius Toney on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Kyle Murphy from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Mac McCain to the practice squad. Placed WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated OT Joe Haeg from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE John Simon to the practice squad. Released K Sam Sloman from the practice squad. Placed DB Linden Stephens on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Saivion Smith.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released LS Garrison Sanborn from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DB Jamal Carter on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON — Placed DT Jonathan Allen, LB David Mayo, DE William Bradley-King and TE Temarrick Hemingway on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed OL Jamil Douglas off waivers from Buffalo. Placed DE Casey Toohill on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned G Luke Dostal and C Vinni Lettieri to San Diego (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Waived G Anton Khudobin.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Claimed G Jonas Johnsson off waivers.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned D Kevin Czuczman to Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned RW Matt Luff and C Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL). Reassigned G Devin Cooley from Milwaukee (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Marian Studenic and D Kevin Bahl from Utica (AHL). Placed D Christian Jaros on COVID-19 protocol.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Alexey Toropchenko from Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled LW Jayden Halbgewachs from San Jose (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Luke Henman from Allen (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

AHL

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned D Giovanni Vallati and G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Randy Gazzola from a player tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Toledo (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled Fs Bobby Lynch and Isaac Johnson from Newfoundland (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned F Patrick Polino to Cincinnati (ECHL). Returned D David Drake to Reading (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Francis Marotte from Allen (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned Fs Robbie Payne and Ryan Smith to Adirondack (ECHL). Returned Fs Patrick Bajkov, Jacob Pritchard and Ds Patrick McNally and Dominic Cormier to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Named Tara Schwinn office manager/marketing assistant.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Placed D Jake Hamilton on reserve. Released G Dylan Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Eric Neiley on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Aaron Huffnagle. Loaned D Blake Siebenaler to Ontario (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Placed F Jordan Russell on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Acquired D Pavel Vorobei from Orlando. Traded Fs Cedric Lacroix and Colton Heffley to Norfolk.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Shane Kuzmeski from reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Joe Murdaca.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Justin Duncan as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Brycen martin on injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired D Charlie Spetz and F Drew Callin from Springfield. Released D Robert Roche. Activated G Ken Appleby from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Myles McGurty and F Grant Jozefek on reserve. Traded F Carlos Fornaris to Atlanta.