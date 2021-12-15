The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 20 8 .714
Philadelphia 15 13 .536 5
Boston 14 14 .500 6
Toronto 13 15 .464 7
New York 12 16 .429 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 16 12 .571
Washington 15 13 .536 1
Charlotte 15 14 .517
Atlanta 13 14 .481
Orlando 5 23 .179 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 10 .630
Milwaukee 18 11 .621
Cleveland 17 12 .586 1
Indiana 12 17 .414 6
Detroit 4 22 .154 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 17 11 .607
Dallas 14 13 .519
San Antonio 10 16 .385 6
Houston 9 18 .333
New Orleans 8 21 .276

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 19 7 .731
Denver 14 13 .519
Minnesota 12 15 .444
Portland 11 16 .407
Oklahoma City 8 18 .308 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 23 5 .821
Phoenix 21 5 .808 1
L.A. Clippers 16 12 .571 7
L.A. Lakers 15 13 .536 8
Sacramento 11 17 .393 12

Monday

Indiana 102, Golden State 100

Cleveland 105, Miami 94

Toronto 124, Sacramento 101

Houston 132, Atlanta 126

Boston 117, Milwaukee 103

Memphis 126, Philadelphia 91

Dallas 120, Charlotte 96

Denver 113, Washington 107

L.A. Clippers 111, Phoenix 95

Tuesday

Golden State 105, New York 96

Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129, OT

Phoenix at Portland, late

Detroit at Chicago, ppd.

Today

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, ppd.

MOST 3-POINTERS CAREER

Through Dec. 14

(x-active)

1. x-Stephen Curry 2,977
2. Ray Allen 2,973
3. Reggie Miller 2,560
4. x-James Harden 2,509
5. Kyle Korver 2,450
6. Vince Carter 2,290
7. Jason Terry 2,282
8. Jamal Crawford 2,221
9. Paul Pierce 2,143
10. x-Damian Lillard 2,109

G League

Monday

Birmingham 119, Memphis 97

Iowa 112, Wisconsin 102

Texas 129, Rio Grande Valley 122

Salt Lake City 95, G League Ignite 92

Tuesday

Austin 109, Lakeland 96

MAD ANTS 139, Grand Rapids 122

College Park 118, Raptors 106

Birmingham 113, Memphis 109

Agua Caliente at South Bay, late

Today

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at G League Ignite, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

MAD ANTS 139,

GOLD 122

FORT WAYNE (139): Anderson 5-9 0-0 12, Taylor 9-15 2-3 20, Bitadze 8-11 1-1 19, Washington Jr. 7-14 1-2 19, Sykes 10-19 1-1 23, York 6-11 0-0 15, Jarreau 4-8 1-1 11, Boatwright 3-10 1-1 8, Hinton 2-2 1-2 5, Domingo 0-0 1-2 1, Vorhees 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 56-101 9-13 139.

GRAND RAPIDS (122): Camper 3-9 3-4 12, Stephenson 9-17 3-5 23, Bezhanishvili 8-14 0-0 16, Stauskas 8-17 0-0 20, Burk 3-9 1-2 9, Ryan 8-15 3-3 24, Johnson 3-8 1-1 8, Patterson 4-11 0-1 10. Totals 46-97 11-16 122.

Fort Wayne 27 37 36 39 139
Grand Rapids 29 26 34 33 122

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 12-35 (Anderson 2-5, Taylor 0-1, Bitadze 1-3, Washington Jr. 3-6, Sykes 0-6, York 3-5, Jarreau 1-3, Boatwright 0-4, Vorhees 2-2), Grand Rapids 13-37 (Camper 0-2, Stephenson 1-3, Bezhanishvili 0-1, Stauskas 4-8, Burk 2-7, Ryan 4-10, Patterson 2-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 47 (Taylor 12), Grand Rapids 46 (Bezhanishvili 10). Assists—Fort Wayne 26 (York 7), Grand Rapids 33 (Stauskas 10). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 22, Grand Rapids 16. A—1,282.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  