Wednesday, December 15, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|13
|.536
|5
|Boston
|14
|14
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|7
|New York
|12
|16
|.429
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Washington
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Charlotte
|15
|14
|.517
|1½
|Atlanta
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Orlando
|5
|23
|.179
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Milwaukee
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Cleveland
|17
|12
|.586
|1
|Indiana
|12
|17
|.414
|6
|Detroit
|4
|22
|.154
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Dallas
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|San Antonio
|10
|16
|.385
|6
|Houston
|9
|18
|.333
|7½
|New Orleans
|8
|21
|.276
|9½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Denver
|14
|13
|.519
|5½
|Minnesota
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Portland
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|18
|.308
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Phoenix
|21
|5
|.808
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|16
|12
|.571
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|15
|13
|.536
|8
|Sacramento
|11
|17
|.393
|12
Monday
Indiana 102, Golden State 100
Cleveland 105, Miami 94
Toronto 124, Sacramento 101
Houston 132, Atlanta 126
Boston 117, Milwaukee 103
Memphis 126, Philadelphia 91
Dallas 120, Charlotte 96
Denver 113, Washington 107
L.A. Clippers 111, Phoenix 95
Tuesday
Golden State 105, New York 96
Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129, OT
Phoenix at Portland, late
Detroit at Chicago, ppd.
Today
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, ppd.
MOST 3-POINTERS CAREER
Through Dec. 14
(x-active)
|1. x-Stephen Curry
|2,977
|2. Ray Allen
|2,973
|3. Reggie Miller
|2,560
|4. x-James Harden
|2,509
|5. Kyle Korver
|2,450
|6. Vince Carter
|2,290
|7. Jason Terry
|2,282
|8. Jamal Crawford
|2,221
|9. Paul Pierce
|2,143
|10. x-Damian Lillard
|2,109
G League
Monday
Birmingham 119, Memphis 97
Iowa 112, Wisconsin 102
Texas 129, Rio Grande Valley 122
Salt Lake City 95, G League Ignite 92
Tuesday
Austin 109, Lakeland 96
MAD ANTS 139, Grand Rapids 122
College Park 118, Raptors 106
Birmingham 113, Memphis 109
Agua Caliente at South Bay, late
Today
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at G League Ignite, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
MAD ANTS 139,
GOLD 122
FORT WAYNE (139): Anderson 5-9 0-0 12, Taylor 9-15 2-3 20, Bitadze 8-11 1-1 19, Washington Jr. 7-14 1-2 19, Sykes 10-19 1-1 23, York 6-11 0-0 15, Jarreau 4-8 1-1 11, Boatwright 3-10 1-1 8, Hinton 2-2 1-2 5, Domingo 0-0 1-2 1, Vorhees 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 56-101 9-13 139.
GRAND RAPIDS (122): Camper 3-9 3-4 12, Stephenson 9-17 3-5 23, Bezhanishvili 8-14 0-0 16, Stauskas 8-17 0-0 20, Burk 3-9 1-2 9, Ryan 8-15 3-3 24, Johnson 3-8 1-1 8, Patterson 4-11 0-1 10. Totals 46-97 11-16 122.
|Fort Wayne
|27
|37
|36
|39
|—
|139
|Grand Rapids
|29
|26
|34
|33
|—
|122
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 12-35 (Anderson 2-5, Taylor 0-1, Bitadze 1-3, Washington Jr. 3-6, Sykes 0-6, York 3-5, Jarreau 1-3, Boatwright 0-4, Vorhees 2-2), Grand Rapids 13-37 (Camper 0-2, Stephenson 1-3, Bezhanishvili 0-1, Stauskas 4-8, Burk 2-7, Ryan 4-10, Patterson 2-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 47 (Taylor 12), Grand Rapids 46 (Bezhanishvili 10). Assists—Fort Wayne 26 (York 7), Grand Rapids 33 (Stauskas 10). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 22, Grand Rapids 16. A—1,282.
