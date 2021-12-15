The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at Belmont 7 Chattanooga
at Ohio Marshall
at VCU 10½ Florida Atlantic
at Missouri St. 4 South Dakota St.
at Wright St. Akron
UCF 4 at Temple
at Mississippi Middle Tennessee
at So. Illinois 11½ SE Missouri St.
at Texas St. 14½ Lamar
at Xavier 16½ Morehead St.
at Abilene Christian CSU Bakersfield
at USC 11½ UC Irvine
at Arizona 23½ No. Colorado
UCSD at Denver
at Oregon 17½ Portland
Utah St. at Weber St.
at Washington St. 8 New Mexico St.
at UNLV 18½ Omaha

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Cleveland (OFF) Houston
Atlanta (OFF) at Orlando
at Philadelphia OFF (OFF) Miami
at Dallas OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
New Orleans (210½) at Okla. City
at Milwaukee OFF (OFF) Indiana
at San Antonio (OFF) Charlotte
at Denver (OFF) Minnesota
at Sacramento OFF (OFF) Washington
at Portland 1 (OFF) Memphis
at Utah OFF (OFF) LA Clippers

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Washington -160 at Chicago +132
New York -216 at Arizona +177
at Anaheim -157 Seattle +132

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 3 4 (51) at LA Chargers

Saturday

at Cleveland 5 (42½) Las Vegas
at Indianapolis (45½) New Englnd

Sunday

at Buffalo OFF OFF (OFF) Carolina
Dallas 10½ (44½) at NY Giants
at Jacksonville 3 3 (41) Houston
at Philadelphia OFF OFF (OFF) Washington
at Miami OFF OFF (OFF) NY Jets
Arizona 13½ 14 (47½) at Detroit
Tennessee 2 (41½) at Pittsburgh
at San Fran. (46) Atlanta
at Denver 3 1 (43½) Cincinnati
at LA Rams 7 (47½) Seattle
Green Bay (43½) at Baltimore
at Tampa Bay 11½ 10½ (46½) New Orleans

Monday

Minnesota 4 4 (43½) at Chicago

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Friday

Bahamas Bowl

Toledo 10 10½ (53½) Mid. Tenn.

Cure Bowl

Coastal Car. 10 10 (63) N. Illinois

Saturday

Boca Raton Bowl

App. St. (67½) W. Kentucky

New Mexico Bowl

Fresno St. 10½ 10½ (50) UTEP

Independence Bowl

BYU 7 7 (54½) UAB

LendingTree Bowl

Liberty (58½) E. Michgian

LA Bowl

Oregon St. 7 7 (66) Utah St.

New Orleans Bowl

LA-Lafayette 6 6 (53) Marshall

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  