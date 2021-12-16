The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, December 16, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 20 8 .714
Philadelphia 15 14 .517
Boston 14 14 .500 6
Toronto 13 15 .464 7
New York 12 16 .429 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 17 12 .586
Washington 15 13 .536
Charlotte 16 14 .533
Atlanta 14 14 .500
Orlando 5 24 .172 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 11 .633
Chicago 17 10 .630 ½
Cleveland 18 12 .600 1
Indiana 12 18 .400 7
Detroit 4 22 .154 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 17 11 .607
Dallas 14 14 .500 3
San Antonio 10 17 .370
Houston 9 19 .321 8
New Orleans 9 21 .300 9

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 19 7 .731
Denver 14 13 .519
Minnesota 12 15 .444
Portland 11 17 .393 9
Oklahoma City 8 19 .296 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 23 5 .821
Phoenix 22 5 .815 ½
L.A. Clippers 16 12 .571 7
L.A. Lakers 16 13 .552
Sacramento 11 17 .393 12

Tuesday

Golden State 105, New York 96

Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129, OT

Phoenix 111, Portland 107, OT

Detroit at Chicago, ppd.

Wednesday

Cleveland 124, Houston 89

Atlanta 111, Orlando 99

Miami 101, Philadelphia 96

Milwaukee 114, Indiana 99

L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 104, OT

New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 110

Charlotte 131, San Antonio 115

Minnesota at Denver, late

L.A. Clippers at Utah, late

Memphis at Portland, late

Washington at Sacramento, late

Today

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, ppd.

Friday

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Houston at Detroit, noon

New York at Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

MILWAUKEE 114,

INDIANA 99

INDIANA (99): LeVert 6-13 2-2 16, Sabonis 6-10 4-4 16, Turner 5-12 2-2 13, Brogdon 4-10 1-2 12, Duarte 4-9 0-0 10, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 4-6 0-0 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 3, Brissett 4-9 0-0 8, Ju.Holiday 2-5 0-0 5, Wanamaker 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 39-83 10-11 99.

MILWAUKEE (114): Connaughton 7-9 2-2 20, Nwora 7-15 0-0 15, Portis 8-16 2-2 20, Allen 2-13 1-1 6, Jr.Holiday 12-18 1-4 26, Hood 3-5 0-0 8, T.Antetokounmpo 0-3 2-2 2, Mamukelashvili 1-4 0-0 3, Hill 2-5 4-4 9, Smart 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 44-90 12-15 114.

Indiana 33 20 34 12 99
Milwaukee 33 25 29 27 114

3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-38 (Brogdon 3-6, LeVert 2-5, Duarte 2-7, Lamb 1-2, Martin 1-2, Ju.Holiday 1-3, Turner 1-5, Sabonis 0-2, Wanamaker 0-2, Brissett 0-4), Milwaukee 14-29 (Connaughton 4-5, Hood 2-2, Portis 2-3, Jr.Holiday 1-2, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Hill 1-3, Nwora 1-5, Allen 1-6, Smart 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 45 (Sabonis 14), Milwaukee 38 (Portis 9). Assists—Indiana 24 (Brogdon, Sabonis, Wanamaker 5), Milwaukee 25 (Jr.Holiday 14). Total Fouls—Indiana 16, Milwaukee 11. A—17,341 (17,500).

G League

Tuesday

Austin 109, Lakeland 96

MAD ANTS 139, Grand Rapids 122

College Park 118, Raptors 106

Birmingham 113, Memphis 109

South Bay 124, Agua Caliente 121, OT

Wednesday

Oklahoma City 121, Stockton 101

MAD ANTS 131, Grand Rapids 127

Rio Grande Valley 128, Texas 90

Salt Lake City at G League Ignite, late

Wisconsin at Iowa, ppd.

Today

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, ccd.

Saturday

No games scheduled

MAD ANTS 131,

GOLD 127

FORT WAYNE (131): Taylor 5-8 0-0 10, Anderson 2-8 0-1 5, Bitadze 13-19 3-3 38, Washington Jr. 5-20 1-1 12, Sykes 9-18 4-6 26, York 8-15 2-2 27, Hinton 3-8 2-3 9, Boatwright 1-5 1-1 4, Domingo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-101 13-17 131.

GRAND RAPIDS (127): Stauskas 3-10 3-4 13, Stephenson 6-17 4-4 18, Bezhanishvili 11-12 2-2 25, Reed 7-13 2-3 16, Thomas 16-30 2-2 42, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Burk 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 48-91 13-15 127.

Fort Wayne 35 22 42 32 131
Grand Rapids 36 34 25 32 127

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 19-54 (Taylor 0-1, Anderson 1-7, Bitadze 6-8, Washington Jr. 1-10, Sykes 4-8, York 7-12, Hinton 0-5, Boatwright 0-3), Grand Rapids 9-34 (Stauskas 1-5, Stephenson 0-3, Bezhanishvili 0-1, Reed 0-5, Thomas 5-14, Burk 0-1, Ryan 3-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 48 (Bitadze 14), Grand Rapids 47 (Stephenson 15). Assists—Fort Wayne 29 (Sykes 6), Grand Rapids 31 (Stephenson 10). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Grand Rapids 20. A—4,123.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  