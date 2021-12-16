Thursday, December 16, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|Boston
|14
|14
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|7
|New York
|12
|16
|.429
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Washington
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Charlotte
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|Atlanta
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Orlando
|5
|24
|.172
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Cleveland
|18
|12
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|12
|18
|.400
|7
|Detroit
|4
|22
|.154
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|San Antonio
|10
|17
|.370
|6½
|Houston
|9
|19
|.321
|8
|New Orleans
|9
|21
|.300
|9
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Denver
|14
|13
|.519
|5½
|Minnesota
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Portland
|11
|17
|.393
|9
|Oklahoma City
|8
|19
|.296
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Phoenix
|22
|5
|.815
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|16
|12
|.571
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|13
|.552
|7½
|Sacramento
|11
|17
|.393
|12
Tuesday
Golden State 105, New York 96
Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129, OT
Phoenix 111, Portland 107, OT
Detroit at Chicago, ppd.
Wednesday
Cleveland 124, Houston 89
Atlanta 111, Orlando 99
Miami 101, Philadelphia 96
Milwaukee 114, Indiana 99
L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 104, OT
New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 110
Charlotte 131, San Antonio 115
Minnesota at Denver, late
L.A. Clippers at Utah, late
Memphis at Portland, late
Washington at Sacramento, late
Today
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, ppd.
Friday
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Houston at Detroit, noon
New York at Boston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
MILWAUKEE 114,
INDIANA 99
INDIANA (99): LeVert 6-13 2-2 16, Sabonis 6-10 4-4 16, Turner 5-12 2-2 13, Brogdon 4-10 1-2 12, Duarte 4-9 0-0 10, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 4-6 0-0 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 3, Brissett 4-9 0-0 8, Ju.Holiday 2-5 0-0 5, Wanamaker 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 39-83 10-11 99.
MILWAUKEE (114): Connaughton 7-9 2-2 20, Nwora 7-15 0-0 15, Portis 8-16 2-2 20, Allen 2-13 1-1 6, Jr.Holiday 12-18 1-4 26, Hood 3-5 0-0 8, T.Antetokounmpo 0-3 2-2 2, Mamukelashvili 1-4 0-0 3, Hill 2-5 4-4 9, Smart 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 44-90 12-15 114.
|Indiana
|33
|20
|34
|12
|—
|99
|Milwaukee
|33
|25
|29
|27
|—
|114
3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-38 (Brogdon 3-6, LeVert 2-5, Duarte 2-7, Lamb 1-2, Martin 1-2, Ju.Holiday 1-3, Turner 1-5, Sabonis 0-2, Wanamaker 0-2, Brissett 0-4), Milwaukee 14-29 (Connaughton 4-5, Hood 2-2, Portis 2-3, Jr.Holiday 1-2, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Hill 1-3, Nwora 1-5, Allen 1-6, Smart 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 45 (Sabonis 14), Milwaukee 38 (Portis 9). Assists—Indiana 24 (Brogdon, Sabonis, Wanamaker 5), Milwaukee 25 (Jr.Holiday 14). Total Fouls—Indiana 16, Milwaukee 11. A—17,341 (17,500).
G League
Tuesday
Austin 109, Lakeland 96
MAD ANTS 139, Grand Rapids 122
College Park 118, Raptors 106
Birmingham 113, Memphis 109
South Bay 124, Agua Caliente 121, OT
Wednesday
Oklahoma City 121, Stockton 101
MAD ANTS 131, Grand Rapids 127
Rio Grande Valley 128, Texas 90
Salt Lake City at G League Ignite, late
Wisconsin at Iowa, ppd.
Today
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, ccd.
Saturday
No games scheduled
MAD ANTS 131,
GOLD 127
FORT WAYNE (131): Taylor 5-8 0-0 10, Anderson 2-8 0-1 5, Bitadze 13-19 3-3 38, Washington Jr. 5-20 1-1 12, Sykes 9-18 4-6 26, York 8-15 2-2 27, Hinton 3-8 2-3 9, Boatwright 1-5 1-1 4, Domingo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-101 13-17 131.
GRAND RAPIDS (127): Stauskas 3-10 3-4 13, Stephenson 6-17 4-4 18, Bezhanishvili 11-12 2-2 25, Reed 7-13 2-3 16, Thomas 16-30 2-2 42, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Burk 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 48-91 13-15 127.
|Fort Wayne
|35
|22
|42
|32
|—
|131
|Grand Rapids
|36
|34
|25
|32
|—
|127
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 19-54 (Taylor 0-1, Anderson 1-7, Bitadze 6-8, Washington Jr. 1-10, Sykes 4-8, York 7-12, Hinton 0-5, Boatwright 0-3), Grand Rapids 9-34 (Stauskas 1-5, Stephenson 0-3, Bezhanishvili 0-1, Reed 0-5, Thomas 5-14, Burk 0-1, Ryan 3-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 48 (Bitadze 14), Grand Rapids 47 (Stephenson 15). Assists—Fort Wayne 29 (Sykes 6), Grand Rapids 31 (Stephenson 10). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Grand Rapids 20. A—4,123.
