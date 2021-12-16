The Journal Gazette
 
COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Purdue 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Indiana 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Michigan 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

Tuesday

Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71

Wednesday

Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

No games scheduled

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Miami 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
NC State 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Clemson 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

Tuesday

Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60

Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76

North Carolina 74, Furman 61

Wake Forest 77, VMI 70

Duke 103, SC State 62

Wednesday

Florida St. 97, Lipscomb 60

Today

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Xavier 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
UConn 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

Tuesday

Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57

DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66

Wednesday

Georgetown 85, Howard 73

Xavier 86, Morehead St. 63

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Detroit 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300
PFW 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 7 .222
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 3 7 .300
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 8 .111
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

Tuesday

DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66

Wednesday

Akron 66, Wright St. 48

Today

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday

Westminster at Youngstown St., noon

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
Ohio 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

Tuesday

Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76

Wednesday

Ohio 75, Marshall 65

Akron 66, Wright St. 48

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

Aquinas at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

NAIA COACHES POLL

School [1st Place Votes] Rec Pts
1. Loyola (La.) [20] 13-0 560
2. Carroll (Mont.) 12-0 538
3. Talladega (Ala.) 12-0 525
4. Oklahoma Wesleyan 15-0 499
5. William Penn (Iowa) 12-1 477
6. SAGU (Texas) 8-1 467
7. Grace 12-0 466
8. William Jessup (Calif.) 12-1 396
9. Indiana Wesleyan 11-2 394
10. Arizona Christian 11-2 390
11. Stillman (Ala.) 8-1 366
12. Jamestown (N.D.) 12-2 351
13. Thomas More (Ky.) 9-1 338
14. LSU Alexandria (La.) 8-1 308
15. Xavier (La.) 7-1 286
16. Science & Arts (Okla.) 8-3 268
17. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 10-1 259
18. College of Idaho 8-3 253
19. Kansas Wesleyan 12-1 241
20. Central Methodist (Mo.) 11-2 198
21. Georgetown (Ky.) 9-2 194
22. Marian (Ind.) 9-2 173
23. Concordia (Neb.) 11-2 152
24. IU South Bend (Ind.) 10-2 118
T25. Hope International (Cal.) 11-3 94
T25. Saint Francis 10-4 94

Also receiving votes:Montana Tech 72, Pikeville (Ky.) 66, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 47, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 46, Bethel (Kan.) 45, Southeastern (Fla.) 40, Morningside (Iowa) 34, Florida College 27, Tennessee Wesleyan 23, Evangel (Mo.) 14, Indiana Tech 14, Menlo (Calif.) 13, Texas Wesleyan 12, Faulkner (Ala.) 6, Texas A&M Texarkana 3.

WOMEN

NAIA COACHES POLL

School [1st-Place Votes] Rec Pts
1. Campbellsville (Ky.) [18] 10-0 588
2. Westmont (Calif.) [1] 10-1 571
3. Thomas More (Ky.) [2] 9-1 556
4. Southeastern (Fla.) 11-1 532
5. Carroll (Mont.) 11-2 511
6. Wayland Baptist (Texas) 11-1 499
7. Marian (Ind.) 10-2 471
8. The Master’s (Calif.) 11-0 454
9. Sterling (Kan.) 10-1 422
10. Morningside (Iowa) 8-3 420
11. Indiana Wesleyan 11-2 393
12. Indiana Tech 13-1 361
13. Northwestern (Iowa) 11-2 359
14. Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-3 331
15. Clarke (Iowa) 10-2 325
16. Vanguard (Calif.) 5-2 304
17. Dakota State (S.D.) 10-3 286
18. Rio Grande (Ohio) 14-0 279
19. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-3 269
20. Bryan (Tenn.) 11-0 207
21. Montana Western 7-2 167
22. Concordia (Neb.) 8-4 163
23. Briar Cliff (Iowa) 7-4 156
24. Mt. Vernon Naz. (Ohio) 9-3 136
25. Benedictine (Kan.) 10-2 97

Also receiving votes:Loyola (La.) 93, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 81, Rust (Miss.) 80, Georgetown (Ky.) 71, Talladega (Ala.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 45, St. Francis (Ill.) 34, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 11, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 6, Columbia (Mo.) 5, Lyon (Ark.) 5, Southern Oregon 5, Grand View (Iowa) 4, Rochester (Mich.) 4

Football

SIGNINGS

Ball State

Sam Buras, OL, 6-7, 315, Fr., Greenwood, Ind. (Center Grove HS)

Ashton Carroll, ILB, 6-3, 215, Fr., Roanoke, Va. (Hidden Valley HS)

Kaden Cobb, QB, 6-3, 180, Fr., Naperville, Ill. (Fenwick HS)

Jordan Coleman, CB, 6-0, 180, Fr., Saint Peters, Mo. (DeSmet Jesuit HS)

DeJuan Echoles Jr., OLB, 6-2, 220, Fr., Indianapolis, Ind. (Warren Central HS)

Dakari Frazier, DL, 6-4, 245, Fr., Pickerington, Ohio (Pickerington Central HS)

Dylan Graber, DL, 6-3, 275, Fr., Powell, Ohio (Olentangy Liberty HS)

Chris Hood, OL, 6-9, 330, Fr., Kendallville, Ind. (East Noble HS)

Caden Johnson, LB, 6-2, 230, Fr., Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass HS)

Karl Odrick Jr., DL, 6-3, 220, Fr., New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS) – DL

Cam Pickett, WR, 6-0, 180, Fr., Chicago, Ill. (Brooks College Prep)

Danny Royster, OLB, 6-4, 215, Fr., Indianapolis, Ind. (Lawrence North HS)

Blair Schonhorst, DB, 6-0, 180, Fr., St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers College HS)

Max Sullivan, TE, 6-5, 245, Fr., Greenwood, Ind. (Whiteland Community HS)

Taran Tyo, OL, 6-4, 300, Fr., Greenville, Ohio (Versailles HS)

Maximus Webster, ILB, 6-2, 200, Fr., Sheridan, Ind. (Westfield HS)

Indiana

Cameron Camper, wr, 6-2, 190, Trinity Valley CC, Athens, Texas

Phillip Dunnam, s, 6-1, 180, North Miami Beach Senior, Miami, Fla.

Brody Foley, te, 6-5½, 236, Anderson, Cincinnati, Ohio

James Monds III, cb, 5-10, 177, Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fla.

Isaiah Jones, lb, 6-2, 215, London, London, Ohio

Jaylin Lucas, ath, 5-7, 170, Edna Karr, Houma, La.

Bray Lynch, ot, 6-5, 280, Westlake, Austin, Texas

Dasan McCullough, edge, 6-5, 220, Bloomington South, Bloomington, Ind.

Ryan Miller, te, 6-6, 215, Kenston, Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Demon Moore, iol, 6-5, 315, R Nelson Snider, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Trevell Mullen, cb, 5-11, 150, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Fla.

Gi’Bran Payne, rb, 5-10, 190, LaSalle , Cincinnati, Ohio

Jamari Sharpe, cb, 6-1, 175, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.

Carter Smith, ot, 6-5, 280, Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio

Venson Sneed, dl, 6-4, 240, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.

Richard Thomas, dl, 6-2, 255, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kaiden Turner, lb, 6-2, 218, Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Ark.

Notre Dame

Steve Angeli, qb, 6-3, 215, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.

Jayden Bellamy, cb, 5-11, 175, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.

Joshua Burnham, lb, 6-4, 225, Central, Traverse City, Mich.

Ty Chan, ot, 6-6, 300, Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.

Ashton Craig, ot, 6-5, 283, Lawrenceburg, Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Tyson Ford, dl, 6-5, 260, John Burroughs School, Saint Louis, Mo.

Aiden Gobaira, dl, 6-6, 235, Chantilly, Chantilly, Va.

Donovan Hinish, dl, 6-2, 275, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Bryce McFerson, p, 6-1, 175, Metrolina Christian Academy, Indian Trail, N.C.

Tobias Merriweather, wr, 6-4, 185, Union, Camas, Wash.

Jaden Mickey, cb, 5-11½, 175, Centennial, Corona, Calif.

Benjamin Morrison, cb, 6-0½, 175, Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix, Ariz.

Jadarian Price, rb, 5-11, 180, Denison, Denison, Texas

Eli Raridon, te, 6-6, 228, Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa

Billy Schrauth, iol, 6-5, 300, St. Mary’s Springs, Fond Du Lac, Wis.

Jaylen Sneed, lb, 6-2, 210, Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Holden Staes, te, 6-4, 230, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.

Joey Tanona, ot, 6-5, 295, Zionsville, Zionsville, Ind.

Niuafe Tuihalamaka, lb, 6-2, 235, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Aamil Wagner, ot, 6-6, 265, Wayne, Dayton, Ohio

Nolan Ziegler, lb, 6-4, 210, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Purdue

Brady Allen, qb, 6-5, 210, Gibson Southern, Fort Branch, Ind.

Jordan Buchanan, s, 6-0½, 165, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.

Nic Caraway, dl, 6-3, 240, Bryan, Bryan, Texas

Vince Carpenter, ot, 6-5, 275, Red Bank Catholic, Little Silver, N.J.

JP Deeter, dl, 6-4, 265, Manvel, Manvel, Texas

Curtis Deville, wr, 6-1, 180, Iowa, Iowa, La.

Joseph Jefferson II, s, 6-0, 190, Pike, Indianapolis, Ind.

Charlie Kenrich, ath, 6-4, 220, Lakota East, Middletown, Ohio

Max Klare, te, 6-4, 225, St. Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kentrell Marks, rb, 6-1, 180, Valley Forge, Cleveland, Ohio

Domanick Moon, lb, 6-2, 218, R Nelson Snider, Fort Wayne, Ind.

André Oben, ot, 6-4, 280, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.

Mariere Omonode, dl, 6-1, 260, West Lafayette, West Lafayette, Ind.

Roman Pitre, ath, 6-5, 215, University Lab, Baton Rouge, La.

Malachi Preciado, iol, 6-2, 265, Warren Easton, New Orleans, La.

Zion Steptoe, wr, 6-0, 170, Memorial, Frisco, Texas

Joe Strickland, dl, 6-4, 250, Brebeuf Jesuit, Indianapolis, Ind.

Terence Thomas, ath, 5-11, 185, Boardman, Youngstown, Ohio

Cross Watson, ot, 6-5, 270, Portage Central, Portage, Mich.

BOWL GLANCE

Friday

Bahamas Bowl

Toledo (7-5) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

N. Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina

(10-2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday

Boca Raton Bowl

W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian St. (10-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Celebration Bowl

SC State (6-5) vs. Jackson St. (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Fresno St. (9-3) vs. UTEP (7-5),

2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Independence Bowl

No. 12 BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4),

3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LendingTree Bowl

E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5),

5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

LA Bowl

Oregon St. (7-5) vs. Utah St. (10-3),

7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (12-1) vs. Marshall (7-5), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6),

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6),

3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Frisco Bowl

No. 24 UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego St. (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday

Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Volleyball

WOMEN

NCAA TOURNAMENT

At Columbus, Ohio

Semifinals

Today

Louisville vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Nebraska, 9:30 p.m.

