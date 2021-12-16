Thursday, December 16, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Tuesday
Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71
Wednesday
Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
No games scheduled
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Tuesday
Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60
Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76
North Carolina 74, Furman 61
Wake Forest 77, VMI 70
Duke 103, SC State 62
Wednesday
Florida St. 97, Lipscomb 60
Today
Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Friday
St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Richmond vs. NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Charlotte, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
Tuesday
Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57
DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66
Wednesday
Georgetown 85, Howard 73
Xavier 86, Morehead St. 63
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|PFW
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday
DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66
Wednesday
Akron 66, Wright St. 48
Today
Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday
Westminster at Youngstown St., noon
Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday
Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76
Wednesday
Ohio 75, Marshall 65
Akron 66, Wright St. 48
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
Aquinas at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
NAIA COACHES POLL
|School [1st Place Votes]
|Rec
|Pts
|1. Loyola (La.) [20]
|13-0
|560
|2. Carroll (Mont.)
|12-0
|538
|3. Talladega (Ala.)
|12-0
|525
|4. Oklahoma Wesleyan
|15-0
|499
|5. William Penn (Iowa)
|12-1
|477
|6. SAGU (Texas)
|8-1
|467
|7. Grace
|12-0
|466
|8. William Jessup (Calif.)
|12-1
|396
|9. Indiana Wesleyan
|11-2
|394
|10. Arizona Christian
|11-2
|390
|11. Stillman (Ala.)
|8-1
|366
|12. Jamestown (N.D.)
|12-2
|351
|13. Thomas More (Ky.)
|9-1
|338
|14. LSU Alexandria (La.)
|8-1
|308
|15. Xavier (La.)
|7-1
|286
|16. Science & Arts (Okla.)
|8-3
|268
|17. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|10-1
|259
|18. College of Idaho
|8-3
|253
|19. Kansas Wesleyan
|12-1
|241
|20. Central Methodist (Mo.)
|11-2
|198
|21. Georgetown (Ky.)
|9-2
|194
|22. Marian (Ind.)
|9-2
|173
|23. Concordia (Neb.)
|11-2
|152
|24. IU South Bend (Ind.)
|10-2
|118
|T25. Hope International (Cal.)
|11-3
|94
|T25. Saint Francis
|10-4
|94
Also receiving votes:Montana Tech 72, Pikeville (Ky.) 66, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 47, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 46, Bethel (Kan.) 45, Southeastern (Fla.) 40, Morningside (Iowa) 34, Florida College 27, Tennessee Wesleyan 23, Evangel (Mo.) 14, Indiana Tech 14, Menlo (Calif.) 13, Texas Wesleyan 12, Faulkner (Ala.) 6, Texas A&M Texarkana 3.
WOMEN
NAIA COACHES POLL
|School [1st-Place Votes]
|Rec
|Pts
|1. Campbellsville (Ky.) [18]
|10-0
|588
|2. Westmont (Calif.) [1]
|10-1
|571
|3. Thomas More (Ky.) [2]
|9-1
|556
|4. Southeastern (Fla.)
|11-1
|532
|5. Carroll (Mont.)
|11-2
|511
|6. Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|11-1
|499
|7. Marian (Ind.)
|10-2
|471
|8. The Master’s (Calif.)
|11-0
|454
|9. Sterling (Kan.)
|10-1
|422
|10. Morningside (Iowa)
|8-3
|420
|11. Indiana Wesleyan
|11-2
|393
|12. Indiana Tech
|13-1
|361
|13. Northwestern (Iowa)
|11-2
|359
|14. Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-3
|331
|15. Clarke (Iowa)
|10-2
|325
|16. Vanguard (Calif.)
|5-2
|304
|17. Dakota State (S.D.)
|10-3
|286
|18. Rio Grande (Ohio)
|14-0
|279
|19. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|9-3
|269
|20. Bryan (Tenn.)
|11-0
|207
|21. Montana Western
|7-2
|167
|22. Concordia (Neb.)
|8-4
|163
|23. Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|7-4
|156
|24. Mt. Vernon Naz. (Ohio)
|9-3
|136
|25. Benedictine (Kan.)
|10-2
|97
Also receiving votes:Loyola (La.) 93, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 81, Rust (Miss.) 80, Georgetown (Ky.) 71, Talladega (Ala.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 45, St. Francis (Ill.) 34, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 11, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 6, Columbia (Mo.) 5, Lyon (Ark.) 5, Southern Oregon 5, Grand View (Iowa) 4, Rochester (Mich.) 4
Football
SIGNINGS
Ball State
Sam Buras, OL, 6-7, 315, Fr., Greenwood, Ind. (Center Grove HS)
Ashton Carroll, ILB, 6-3, 215, Fr., Roanoke, Va. (Hidden Valley HS)
Kaden Cobb, QB, 6-3, 180, Fr., Naperville, Ill. (Fenwick HS)
Jordan Coleman, CB, 6-0, 180, Fr., Saint Peters, Mo. (DeSmet Jesuit HS)
DeJuan Echoles Jr., OLB, 6-2, 220, Fr., Indianapolis, Ind. (Warren Central HS)
Dakari Frazier, DL, 6-4, 245, Fr., Pickerington, Ohio (Pickerington Central HS)
Dylan Graber, DL, 6-3, 275, Fr., Powell, Ohio (Olentangy Liberty HS)
Chris Hood, OL, 6-9, 330, Fr., Kendallville, Ind. (East Noble HS)
Caden Johnson, LB, 6-2, 230, Fr., Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass HS)
Karl Odrick Jr., DL, 6-3, 220, Fr., New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS) – DL
Cam Pickett, WR, 6-0, 180, Fr., Chicago, Ill. (Brooks College Prep)
Danny Royster, OLB, 6-4, 215, Fr., Indianapolis, Ind. (Lawrence North HS)
Blair Schonhorst, DB, 6-0, 180, Fr., St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers College HS)
Max Sullivan, TE, 6-5, 245, Fr., Greenwood, Ind. (Whiteland Community HS)
Taran Tyo, OL, 6-4, 300, Fr., Greenville, Ohio (Versailles HS)
Maximus Webster, ILB, 6-2, 200, Fr., Sheridan, Ind. (Westfield HS)
Indiana
Cameron Camper, wr, 6-2, 190, Trinity Valley CC, Athens, Texas
Phillip Dunnam, s, 6-1, 180, North Miami Beach Senior, Miami, Fla.
Brody Foley, te, 6-5½, 236, Anderson, Cincinnati, Ohio
James Monds III, cb, 5-10, 177, Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fla.
Isaiah Jones, lb, 6-2, 215, London, London, Ohio
Jaylin Lucas, ath, 5-7, 170, Edna Karr, Houma, La.
Bray Lynch, ot, 6-5, 280, Westlake, Austin, Texas
Dasan McCullough, edge, 6-5, 220, Bloomington South, Bloomington, Ind.
Ryan Miller, te, 6-6, 215, Kenston, Chagrin Falls, Ohio
Demon Moore, iol, 6-5, 315, R Nelson Snider, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Trevell Mullen, cb, 5-11, 150, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Fla.
Gi’Bran Payne, rb, 5-10, 190, LaSalle , Cincinnati, Ohio
Jamari Sharpe, cb, 6-1, 175, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.
Carter Smith, ot, 6-5, 280, Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio
Venson Sneed, dl, 6-4, 240, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.
Richard Thomas, dl, 6-2, 255, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Kaiden Turner, lb, 6-2, 218, Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Ark.
Notre Dame
Steve Angeli, qb, 6-3, 215, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.
Jayden Bellamy, cb, 5-11, 175, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.
Joshua Burnham, lb, 6-4, 225, Central, Traverse City, Mich.
Ty Chan, ot, 6-6, 300, Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.
Ashton Craig, ot, 6-5, 283, Lawrenceburg, Lawrenceburg, Ind.
Tyson Ford, dl, 6-5, 260, John Burroughs School, Saint Louis, Mo.
Aiden Gobaira, dl, 6-6, 235, Chantilly, Chantilly, Va.
Donovan Hinish, dl, 6-2, 275, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Bryce McFerson, p, 6-1, 175, Metrolina Christian Academy, Indian Trail, N.C.
Tobias Merriweather, wr, 6-4, 185, Union, Camas, Wash.
Jaden Mickey, cb, 5-11½, 175, Centennial, Corona, Calif.
Benjamin Morrison, cb, 6-0½, 175, Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix, Ariz.
Jadarian Price, rb, 5-11, 180, Denison, Denison, Texas
Eli Raridon, te, 6-6, 228, Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa
Billy Schrauth, iol, 6-5, 300, St. Mary’s Springs, Fond Du Lac, Wis.
Jaylen Sneed, lb, 6-2, 210, Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Holden Staes, te, 6-4, 230, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.
Joey Tanona, ot, 6-5, 295, Zionsville, Zionsville, Ind.
Niuafe Tuihalamaka, lb, 6-2, 235, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Aamil Wagner, ot, 6-6, 265, Wayne, Dayton, Ohio
Nolan Ziegler, lb, 6-4, 210, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Purdue
Brady Allen, qb, 6-5, 210, Gibson Southern, Fort Branch, Ind.
Jordan Buchanan, s, 6-0½, 165, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.
Nic Caraway, dl, 6-3, 240, Bryan, Bryan, Texas
Vince Carpenter, ot, 6-5, 275, Red Bank Catholic, Little Silver, N.J.
JP Deeter, dl, 6-4, 265, Manvel, Manvel, Texas
Curtis Deville, wr, 6-1, 180, Iowa, Iowa, La.
Joseph Jefferson II, s, 6-0, 190, Pike, Indianapolis, Ind.
Charlie Kenrich, ath, 6-4, 220, Lakota East, Middletown, Ohio
Max Klare, te, 6-4, 225, St. Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio
Kentrell Marks, rb, 6-1, 180, Valley Forge, Cleveland, Ohio
Domanick Moon, lb, 6-2, 218, R Nelson Snider, Fort Wayne, Ind.
André Oben, ot, 6-4, 280, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.
Mariere Omonode, dl, 6-1, 260, West Lafayette, West Lafayette, Ind.
Roman Pitre, ath, 6-5, 215, University Lab, Baton Rouge, La.
Malachi Preciado, iol, 6-2, 265, Warren Easton, New Orleans, La.
Zion Steptoe, wr, 6-0, 170, Memorial, Frisco, Texas
Joe Strickland, dl, 6-4, 250, Brebeuf Jesuit, Indianapolis, Ind.
Terence Thomas, ath, 5-11, 185, Boardman, Youngstown, Ohio
Cross Watson, ot, 6-5, 270, Portage Central, Portage, Mich.
BOWL GLANCE
Friday
Bahamas Bowl
Toledo (7-5) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
N. Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina
(10-2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday
Boca Raton Bowl
W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian St. (10-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Celebration Bowl
SC State (6-5) vs. Jackson St. (11-1), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Fresno St. (9-3) vs. UTEP (7-5),
2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Independence Bowl
No. 12 BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4),
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
LendingTree Bowl
E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5),
5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
LA Bowl
Oregon St. (7-5) vs. Utah St. (10-3),
7:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (12-1) vs. Marshall (7-5), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6),
2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6),
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Frisco Bowl
No. 24 UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego St. (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday
Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Volleyball
WOMEN
NCAA TOURNAMENT
At Columbus, Ohio
Semifinals
Today
Louisville vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Nebraska, 9:30 p.m.
