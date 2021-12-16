Thursday, December 16, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
NEW HAVEN 76, WAYNE 44
|New Haven
|16
|32
|20
|8
|—
|76
|Wayne
|16
|7
|9
|12
|—
|44
New Haven: Individual statistics not available
Wayne: Individual statistics not available
LATE TUESDAY
BISHOP DWENGER 50, DEKALB 48
|DeKalb
|15
|11
|7
|15
|—
|48
|Dwenger
|13
|11
|14
|12
|—
|50
Bishop Dwenger: Ciocca 3, O’keefe 2, Quinlan 4, Pieper 11, Ross 6, Jacquay 8, Shively 11, Kelly 5
DeKalb: Wiley 8, Hickman 5, Barth 6, Leslie 10, Pettis 2, Penrod 17
SOUTH SIDE 75, CHURUBUSCO 60
|South Side
|12
|24
|16
|23
|—
|75
|Churubusco
|12
|19
|10
|19
|—
|60
South Side: Lattimore 12, Thomas 4, Morris 4, Lamontrell 3, Ruch 13, Washington 6, Moore 9, Combs 2, Johnson 22
Churubusco: Pliett 17, Love 13, Huelsenbeck 11, White 7, Ostrowski 5, Bunyan 5, Ray 2
SCORES
Bellmont 58, Garrett 37
Prairie Hts. 41, Whitko 35
Winchester 77, S. Adams 49
GIRLS
LATE TUESDAY
WAWASEE 66, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 47
|Wawasee
|22
|18
|17
|9
|—
|66
|Bethany Ch.
|16
|8
|10
|13
|—
|47
Wawasee: Carter 17, Doss 18, Haines 10, White 7, Shepherd 4, Horn 6, Smith 4
Bethany Christian: Horning 3, Kern 4, Chupp 2, Moser 15, Willems 23
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 54,
HERITAGE 37
|Blackhawk Ch.
|11
|16
|15
|12
|—
|54
|Heritage
|11
|12
|5
|9
|—
|37
Blackhawk Christian: Individual statistics not available
Heritage: C. Bickel 8, K. Zelt 15, E. Bickel 8, Otte 2, A. Zelt 2, Scheumann 2
WEST NOBLE 55, WHITKO 48
|West Noble
|10
|21
|18
|6
|—
|55
|Whitko
|12
|19
|5
|12
|—
|48
West Noble: Smith 32, Mabie 12, Torres 3, Mast 2, DeLong 2, Cox 1, Bottles 1, N/A 2
Whitko: Individual statistics not available
SCORES
Andrean 41, Hanover Central 24
Angola 50, Lakeland 35
Ev. Central 48, Ev. Reitz 35
Huntington North 55, Bishop Dwenger 28
Lafayette Catholic 61, Rossville 23
Penn 29, Concord 14
Warren Central 71, Indpls Attucks 46
Yorktown 63, Mississinewa 58, OT
Swimming
BOYS
BISHOP LUERS 96, NORTHROP 56
200MR—Bishop Luers 2:00.14; 200Free—Hunt (N) 2:13.81; 200IM—Purnell (N) 2:18.03; 50Free—Clark (N) 29.92; 100Fly—Te. McComb (BL) 1:02.67; 100Free—To. McComb (BL) 54.18; 500Free—Hunt (N) 5:59.47; 200FR—Bishop Luers 2:07.03; 100Back—Schenkel (BL) 1:29.38; 100Breast—To. McComb (BL) 1:06.97; 400FR—Bishop Luers 4:04.15
GIRLS
NORTHROP 87, BISHOP LUERS 65
200MR—Bishop Luers 2:17.57; 200Free—Schiel (N) 2:41.06; 200IM—McEachern (N) 2:42.77; 50Free—Hall (BL) 30.78; 100Fly—Vogts (N) 1:31.39; 100Free—Gernhardt (N) 1:10.57; 500Free—McEachern (N) 6:50.09; 200FR—Northrop 2:11.55; 100Back—Schiel (N) 1:17.97; 100Breast—Gernhardt (N) 1:38.55; 400FR—Bishop Luers 4:54.37
Wrestling
BLUFFTON 64, MISSISSINEWA 16
106—Johns (B) p. Hurd 1:51; 113—McVicker (M) p. Logan 1:24; 120—Amantecatl (B) won by ff.; 126—Wortinger (M) p. Simpson 2:46; 132—Bertsch (B) p. McVicker 1:47; 138—B. Lewis (B) p. Ayala 1:42; 145—A. Lewis (B) d. Coulter 12-3; 152—Gray (M) d. Castanada 14-6; 160—Apps (B) p. Bebout 2:38; 170—Kahn (B) p. Campbell 3:06; 182—King (B) p. N/A 1:17; 195—Thompson (B) won by ff.; 220—Farmer (B) p. Mobley 1:04; 285—Cruz (B) p. McCreary 3:22
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story