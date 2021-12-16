HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

NEW HAVEN 76, WAYNE 44

New Haven 16 32 20 8 — 76 Wayne 16 7 9 12 — 44

New Haven: Individual statistics not available

Wayne: Individual statistics not available

LATE TUESDAY

BISHOP DWENGER 50, DEKALB 48

DeKalb 15 11 7 15 — 48 Dwenger 13 11 14 12 — 50

Bishop Dwenger: Ciocca 3, O’keefe 2, Quinlan 4, Pieper 11, Ross 6, Jacquay 8, Shively 11, Kelly 5

DeKalb: Wiley 8, Hickman 5, Barth 6, Leslie 10, Pettis 2, Penrod 17

SOUTH SIDE 75, CHURUBUSCO 60

South Side 12 24 16 23 — 75 Churubusco 12 19 10 19 — 60

South Side: Lattimore 12, Thomas 4, Morris 4, Lamontrell 3, Ruch 13, Washington 6, Moore 9, Combs 2, Johnson 22

Churubusco: Pliett 17, Love 13, Huelsenbeck 11, White 7, Ostrowski 5, Bunyan 5, Ray 2

SCORES

Bellmont 58, Garrett 37

Prairie Hts. 41, Whitko 35

Winchester 77, S. Adams 49

GIRLS

LATE TUESDAY

WAWASEE 66, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 47

Wawasee 22 18 17 9 — 66 Bethany Ch. 16 8 10 13 — 47

Wawasee: Carter 17, Doss 18, Haines 10, White 7, Shepherd 4, Horn 6, Smith 4

Bethany Christian: Horning 3, Kern 4, Chupp 2, Moser 15, Willems 23

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 54,

HERITAGE 37

Blackhawk Ch. 11 16 15 12 — 54 Heritage 11 12 5 9 — 37

Blackhawk Christian: Individual statistics not available

Heritage: C. Bickel 8, K. Zelt 15, E. Bickel 8, Otte 2, A. Zelt 2, Scheumann 2

WEST NOBLE 55, WHITKO 48

West Noble 10 21 18 6 — 55 Whitko 12 19 5 12 — 48

West Noble: Smith 32, Mabie 12, Torres 3, Mast 2, DeLong 2, Cox 1, Bottles 1, N/A 2

Whitko: Individual statistics not available

SCORES

Andrean 41, Hanover Central 24

Angola 50, Lakeland 35

Ev. Central 48, Ev. Reitz 35

Huntington North 55, Bishop Dwenger 28

Lafayette Catholic 61, Rossville 23

Penn 29, Concord 14

Warren Central 71, Indpls Attucks 46

Yorktown 63, Mississinewa 58, OT

Swimming

BOYS

BISHOP LUERS 96, NORTHROP 56

200MR—Bishop Luers 2:00.14; 200Free—Hunt (N) 2:13.81; 200IM—Purnell (N) 2:18.03; 50Free—Clark (N) 29.92; 100Fly—Te. McComb (BL) 1:02.67; 100Free—To. McComb (BL) 54.18; 500Free—Hunt (N) 5:59.47; 200FR—Bishop Luers 2:07.03; 100Back—Schenkel (BL) 1:29.38; 100Breast—To. McComb (BL) 1:06.97; 400FR—Bishop Luers 4:04.15

GIRLS

NORTHROP 87, BISHOP LUERS 65

200MR—Bishop Luers 2:17.57; 200Free—Schiel (N) 2:41.06; 200IM—McEachern (N) 2:42.77; 50Free—Hall (BL) 30.78; 100Fly—Vogts (N) 1:31.39; 100Free—Gernhardt (N) 1:10.57; 500Free—McEachern (N) 6:50.09; 200FR—Northrop 2:11.55; 100Back—Schiel (N) 1:17.97; 100Breast—Gernhardt (N) 1:38.55; 400FR—Bishop Luers 4:54.37

Wrestling

BLUFFTON 64, MISSISSINEWA 16

106—Johns (B) p. Hurd 1:51; 113—McVicker (M) p. Logan 1:24; 120—Amantecatl (B) won by ff.; 126—Wortinger (M) p. Simpson 2:46; 132—Bertsch (B) p. McVicker 1:47; 138—B. Lewis (B) p. Ayala 1:42; 145—A. Lewis (B) d. Coulter 12-3; 152—Gray (M) d. Castanada 14-6; 160—Apps (B) p. Bebout 2:38; 170—Kahn (B) p. Campbell 3:06; 182—King (B) p. N/A 1:17; 195—Thompson (B) won by ff.; 220—Farmer (B) p. Mobley 1:04; 285—Cruz (B) p. McCreary 3:22