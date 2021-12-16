Thursday, December 16, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Florida
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|103
|83
|Tampa Bay
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|92
|76
|Detroit
|29
|14
|12
|3
|31
|80
|97
|Boston
|25
|14
|9
|2
|30
|70
|66
|Buffalo
|28
|9
|15
|4
|22
|77
|99
|Ottawa
|26
|9
|16
|1
|19
|75
|95
|Montreal
|30
|6
|21
|3
|15
|64
|107
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|29
|17
|5
|7
|41
|101
|76
|Carolina
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|85
|58
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|18
|7
|3
|39
|81
|72
|Pittsburgh
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|85
|72
|Columbus
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|89
|90
|Philadelphia
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|71
|89
|New Jersey
|27
|10
|12
|5
|25
|75
|92
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|7
|12
|5
|19
|51
|72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|8
|1
|39
|106
|82
|St. Louis
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|100
|80
|Colorado
|26
|17
|7
|2
|36
|113
|86
|Nashville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|81
|75
|Winnipeg
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|84
|80
|Dallas
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|70
|74
|Chicago
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|67
|90
|Arizona
|27
|5
|20
|2
|12
|48
|101
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|30
|16
|9
|5
|37
|94
|82
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Vegas
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|99
|86
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|91
|85
|San Jose
|29
|15
|13
|1
|31
|76
|80
|Los Angeles
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|72
|71
|Vancouver
|30
|13
|15
|2
|28
|76
|88
|Seattle
|28
|10
|15
|3
|23
|80
|99
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2
Vegas 4, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 1
Ottawa 8, Florida 2
Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Dallas 1
Toronto 5, Edmonton 1
Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 4, Columbus 3
Seattle 3, San Jose 1
Calgary at Nashville, ppd.
Carolina at Minnesota, ppd.
Wednesday
Chicago 5, Washington 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, late
Seattle at Anaheim, late
Today
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, ppd.
Friday
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
CHICAGO 5,
WASHINGTON 4, OT
|Washington
|0
|2
|2
|0
|—
|4
|Chicago
|0
|3
|1
|1
|—
|5
First Period—None. Penalties—Ovechkin, WSH (Hooking), 4:06; Sprong, WSH (Holding), 12:51.
Second Period—1, Washington, Ovechkin 21 (Backstrom, Oshie), 3:36 (pp). 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 15 (Kubalik, Kane), 13:55 (pp). 3, Chicago, Kurashev 1 (Dach, C.Jones), 14:13 (pp). 4, Chicago, Entwistle 3 (Toews, Hagel), 14:29. 5, Washington, Sprong 4 (Eller), 19:18. Penalties—Toews, CHI (Hooking), 2:21; Fehervary, WSH (Hooking), 12:05; Dowd, WSH (Tripping), 13:48; de Haan, CHI (Tripping), 16:50.
Third Period—6, Washington, Eller 5 (Oshie, Sheary), 11:57. 7, Chicago, DeBrincat 16 (Hagel, Strome), 15:00 (pp). 8, Washington, Sheary 6 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 19:57. Penalties—Entwistle, CHI (Tripping), 0:50; Eller, WSH (Slashing), 4:59; Oshie, WSH (Tripping), 13:42.
Overtime—9, Chicago, C.Jones 1 (Kane, Dach), 1:21. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Washington 13-19-13-1—46. Chicago 6-12-8-2—28.
Power-play opportunities—Washington 1 of 3; Chicago 3 of 6.
Goalies—Washington, Samsonov 11-2-2 (28 shots-23 saves). Chicago, Fleury 9-10-0 (46-42).
A—18,260 (19,717). T—2:30.
Referees—Gord Dwyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Travis Toomey.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|79
|67
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|21
|7
|10
|3
|1
|18
|63
|75
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|23
|12
|6
|2
|3
|29
|76
|63
|Jacksonville
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|28
|69
|59
|Orlando
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|23
|61
|72
|Atlanta
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|59
|60
|Norfolk
|23
|10
|12
|0
|1
|21
|63
|79
|S. Carolina
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|51
|61
|Greenville
|21
|9
|10
|1
|1
|20
|63
|67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|6
|0
|1
|27
|80
|56
|KOMETS
|20
|12
|6
|2
|0
|26
|62
|49
|Wheeling
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|78
|69
|Cincinnati
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|72
|64
|Kalamazoo
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|61
|61
|Iowa
|22
|7
|12
|2
|1
|17
|57
|91
|Indy
|20
|6
|11
|2
|1
|15
|57
|71
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|22
|14
|7
|0
|1
|29
|66
|46
|Utah
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|76
|67
|Tulsa
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|60
|51
|Rapid City
|23
|10
|10
|1
|2
|23
|75
|73
|Wichita
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|64
|58
|Allen
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|63
|80
|Kansas City
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|58
|75
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 0
Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2
Wheeling 7, Norfolk 2
Florida 3, Atlanta 1
Rapid City at Idaho, late
Wichita at Utah, late
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
