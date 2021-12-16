NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 28 18 6 4 40 103 83 Tampa Bay 28 18 6 4 40 92 76 Detroit 29 14 12 3 31 80 97 Boston 25 14 9 2 30 70 66 Buffalo 28 9 15 4 22 77 99 Ottawa 26 9 16 1 19 75 95 Montreal 30 6 21 3 15 64 107

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 29 17 5 7 41 101 76 Carolina 27 19 7 1 39 85 58 N.Y. Rangers 28 18 7 3 39 81 72 Pittsburgh 28 15 8 5 35 85 72 Columbus 27 14 12 1 29 89 90 Philadelphia 27 11 12 4 26 71 89 New Jersey 27 10 12 5 25 75 92 N.Y. Islanders 24 7 12 5 19 51 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 28 19 8 1 39 106 82 St. Louis 29 16 8 5 37 100 80 Colorado 26 17 7 2 36 113 86 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 Winnipeg 28 13 10 5 31 84 80 Dallas 26 13 11 2 28 70 74 Chicago 28 11 15 2 24 67 90 Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Vegas 28 17 11 0 34 99 86 Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 91 85 San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 76 80 Los Angeles 27 12 10 5 29 72 71 Vancouver 30 13 15 2 28 76 88 Seattle 28 10 15 3 23 80 99

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2

Vegas 4, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 8, Florida 2

Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Edmonton 1

Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 4, Columbus 3

Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Calgary at Nashville, ppd.

Carolina at Minnesota, ppd.

Wednesday

Chicago 5, Washington 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, late

Seattle at Anaheim, late

Today

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, ppd.

Friday

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

CHICAGO 5,

WASHINGTON 4, OT

Washington 0 2 2 0 — 4 Chicago 0 3 1 1 — 5

First Period—None. Penalties—Ovechkin, WSH (Hooking), 4:06; Sprong, WSH (Holding), 12:51.

Second Period—1, Washington, Ovechkin 21 (Backstrom, Oshie), 3:36 (pp). 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 15 (Kubalik, Kane), 13:55 (pp). 3, Chicago, Kurashev 1 (Dach, C.Jones), 14:13 (pp). 4, Chicago, Entwistle 3 (Toews, Hagel), 14:29. 5, Washington, Sprong 4 (Eller), 19:18. Penalties—Toews, CHI (Hooking), 2:21; Fehervary, WSH (Hooking), 12:05; Dowd, WSH (Tripping), 13:48; de Haan, CHI (Tripping), 16:50.

Third Period—6, Washington, Eller 5 (Oshie, Sheary), 11:57. 7, Chicago, DeBrincat 16 (Hagel, Strome), 15:00 (pp). 8, Washington, Sheary 6 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 19:57. Penalties—Entwistle, CHI (Tripping), 0:50; Eller, WSH (Slashing), 4:59; Oshie, WSH (Tripping), 13:42.

Overtime—9, Chicago, C.Jones 1 (Kane, Dach), 1:21. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Washington 13-19-13-1—46. Chicago 6-12-8-2—28.

Power-play opportunities—Washington 1 of 3; Chicago 3 of 6.

Goalies—Washington, Samsonov 11-2-2 (28 shots-23 saves). Chicago, Fleury 9-10-0 (46-42).

A—18,260 (19,717). T—2:30.

Referees—Gord Dwyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Travis Toomey.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 21 13 8 0 0 26 79 67 Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 21 7 10 3 1 18 63 75 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 23 12 6 2 3 29 76 63 Jacksonville 23 13 8 1 1 28 69 59 Orlando 22 11 10 1 0 23 61 72 Atlanta 22 10 10 2 0 22 59 60 Norfolk 23 10 12 0 1 21 63 79 S. Carolina 20 9 9 2 0 20 51 61 Greenville 21 9 10 1 1 20 63 67

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 13 6 0 1 27 80 56 KOMETS 20 12 6 2 0 26 62 49 Wheeling 21 12 8 1 0 25 78 69 Cincinnati 22 12 10 0 0 24 72 64 Kalamazoo 19 11 8 0 0 22 61 61 Iowa 22 7 12 2 1 17 57 91 Indy 20 6 11 2 1 15 57 71

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 22 14 7 0 1 29 66 46 Utah 22 13 8 1 0 27 76 67 Tulsa 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 51 Rapid City 23 10 10 1 2 23 75 73 Wichita 20 10 9 1 0 21 64 58 Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 63 80 Kansas City 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 75

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 0

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

Wheeling 7, Norfolk 2

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Rapid City at Idaho, late

Wichita at Utah, late

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.