Thursday, December 16, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASKETBALL
NBA
INDIANA PACERS — Waived G DeJon Jarreau.
FOOTBALL
NFL
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OT Larry Borom on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated C Evan Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB A.J. Parker to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed S Will Redmond to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
ECHL
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Bailey Conger on the commissioner’s exempt list.
