TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

INDIANA PACERS — Waived G DeJon Jarreau.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OT Larry Borom on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated C Evan Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB A.J. Parker to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed S Will Redmond to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Bailey Conger on the commissioner’s exempt list.