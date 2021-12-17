The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, December 17, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 21 8 .724
Boston 14 14 .500
Philadelphia 15 15 .500
Toronto 13 15 .464
New York 13 16 .448 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 17 12 .586
Charlotte 16 14 .533
Atlanta 14 14 .500
Washington 15 15 .500
Orlando 5 24 .172 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 11 .633
Chicago 17 10 .630 ½
Cleveland 18 12 .600 1
Indiana 13 18 .419
Detroit 4 23 .148 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 18 11 .621
Dallas 14 14 .500
San Antonio 10 17 .370 7
Houston 9 20 .310 9
New Orleans 9 21 .300

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 20 7 .741
Denver 14 14 .500
Minnesota 13 15 .464
Portland 11 18 .379 10
Oklahoma City 8 19 .296 12

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 23 5 .821
Phoenix 23 5 .821
L.A. Clippers 16 13 .552
L.A. Lakers 16 13 .552
Sacramento 12 17 .414 11½

Wednesday

Cleveland 124, Houston 89

Atlanta 111, Orlando 99

Miami 101, Philadelphia 96

Milwaukee 114, Indiana 99

L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 104, OT

New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 110

Charlotte 131, San Antonio 115

Minnesota 124, Denver 107

Utah 124, L.A. Clippers 103

Memphis 113, Portland 103

Sacramento 119, Washington 105

Thursday

Indiana 122, Detroit 113

Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 105

New York 116, Houston 103

Phoenix 118, Washington 98

Chicago at Toronto, ppd.

Today

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Houston at Detroit, noon

New York at Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

INDIANA 122,

DETROIT 113

DETROIT (113): Bey 9-17 7-7 28, Diallo 5-6 2-3 12, Stewart 2-7 5-6 9, Cunningham 8-16 2-2 19, Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Livers 0-2 0-0 0, Lyles 3-8 4-5 10, F.Jackson 7-11 1-1 18, Lee 3-7 5-6 11, McGruder 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 40-81 26-30 113.

INDIANA (122): Holiday 5-15 4-4 17, Sabonis 5-9 2-2 12, Turner 7-12 2-2 16, LeVert 12-18 7-9 31, Wanamaker 2-4 2-2 6, Craig 2-3 0-0 5, Duarte 5-13 3-4 15, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 3-10 5-5 11, Brissett 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 45-91 25-28 122.

Detroit 29 35 27 22 113
Indiana 32 38 33 19 122

3-Point Goals—Detroit 7-25 (F.Jackson 3-6, Bey 3-8, Cunningham 1-4, Lee 0-2, Livers 0-2, Lyles 0-2, Hayes 0-1), Indiana 7-32 (Holiday 3-10, Duarte 2-6, Brissett 1-3, Lamb 0-3, LeVert 0-3, Turner 0-4, Craig 1-1, Bitadze 0-1, Sabonis 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 37 (Bey 10), Indiana 41 (Duarte, Sabonis 9). Assists—Detroit 20 (Bey, Lee 5), Indiana 26 (Lamb, Sabonis 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 23, Indiana 21. A—13,596 (20,000).

G League

Tuesday

Austin 109, Lakeland 96

MAD ANTS 139, Grand Rapids 122

College Park 118, Raptors 106

Birmingham 113, Memphis 109

South Bay 124, Agua Caliente 121, OT

Wednesday

Oklahoma City 121, Stockton 101

MAD ANTS 131, Grand Rapids 127

Rio Grande Valley 128, Texas 90

G Lge Ignite 114, Salt Lake City 111, OT

Wisconsin at Iowa, ppd.

Thursday

College Park 120, Raptors 104

Austin 112, Lakeland 101

Long Island 97, Maine 95

Wisconsin 131, Iowa 117

Agua Caliente at South Bay, late

Today*

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, ccd.

Saturday

No games scheduled

*Showcase Cup Championship Tournament draw ends



