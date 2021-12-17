Friday, December 17, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Boston
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Philadelphia
|15
|15
|.500
|6½
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|New York
|13
|16
|.448
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Charlotte
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|Atlanta
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|Orlando
|5
|24
|.172
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Cleveland
|18
|12
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
|Detroit
|4
|23
|.148
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|San Antonio
|10
|17
|.370
|7
|Houston
|9
|20
|.310
|9
|New Orleans
|9
|21
|.300
|9½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Denver
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Minnesota
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Portland
|11
|18
|.379
|10
|Oklahoma City
|8
|19
|.296
|12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Phoenix
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|16
|13
|.552
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|13
|.552
|7½
|Sacramento
|12
|17
|.414
|11½
Wednesday
Cleveland 124, Houston 89
Atlanta 111, Orlando 99
Miami 101, Philadelphia 96
Milwaukee 114, Indiana 99
L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 104, OT
New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 110
Charlotte 131, San Antonio 115
Minnesota 124, Denver 107
Utah 124, L.A. Clippers 103
Memphis 113, Portland 103
Sacramento 119, Washington 105
Thursday
Indiana 122, Detroit 113
Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 105
New York 116, Houston 103
Phoenix 118, Washington 98
Chicago at Toronto, ppd.
Today
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Houston at Detroit, noon
New York at Boston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sunday
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
INDIANA 122,
DETROIT 113
DETROIT (113): Bey 9-17 7-7 28, Diallo 5-6 2-3 12, Stewart 2-7 5-6 9, Cunningham 8-16 2-2 19, Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Livers 0-2 0-0 0, Lyles 3-8 4-5 10, F.Jackson 7-11 1-1 18, Lee 3-7 5-6 11, McGruder 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 40-81 26-30 113.
INDIANA (122): Holiday 5-15 4-4 17, Sabonis 5-9 2-2 12, Turner 7-12 2-2 16, LeVert 12-18 7-9 31, Wanamaker 2-4 2-2 6, Craig 2-3 0-0 5, Duarte 5-13 3-4 15, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 3-10 5-5 11, Brissett 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 45-91 25-28 122.
|Detroit
|29
|35
|27
|22
|—
|113
|Indiana
|32
|38
|33
|19
|—
|122
3-Point Goals—Detroit 7-25 (F.Jackson 3-6, Bey 3-8, Cunningham 1-4, Lee 0-2, Livers 0-2, Lyles 0-2, Hayes 0-1), Indiana 7-32 (Holiday 3-10, Duarte 2-6, Brissett 1-3, Lamb 0-3, LeVert 0-3, Turner 0-4, Craig 1-1, Bitadze 0-1, Sabonis 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 37 (Bey 10), Indiana 41 (Duarte, Sabonis 9). Assists—Detroit 20 (Bey, Lee 5), Indiana 26 (Lamb, Sabonis 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 23, Indiana 21. A—13,596 (20,000).
G League
Tuesday
Austin 109, Lakeland 96
MAD ANTS 139, Grand Rapids 122
College Park 118, Raptors 106
Birmingham 113, Memphis 109
South Bay 124, Agua Caliente 121, OT
Wednesday
Oklahoma City 121, Stockton 101
MAD ANTS 131, Grand Rapids 127
Rio Grande Valley 128, Texas 90
G Lge Ignite 114, Salt Lake City 111, OT
Wisconsin at Iowa, ppd.
Thursday
College Park 120, Raptors 104
Austin 112, Lakeland 101
Long Island 97, Maine 95
Wisconsin 131, Iowa 117
Agua Caliente at South Bay, late
Today*
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, ccd.
Saturday
No games scheduled
*Showcase Cup Championship Tournament draw ends
