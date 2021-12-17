Friday, December 17, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|Buffalo
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|363
|229
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|226
|397
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|324
|290
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|Houston
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|177
|356
|Jacksonville
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|180
|340
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|304
|284
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|354
|293
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|278
|289
|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|1
|.500
|272
|322
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|385
|296
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|379
|370
|Denver
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|275
|228
|Las Vegas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|283
|360
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|380
|287
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|266
|324
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|232
|310
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|410
|297
|Atlanta
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|245
|353
|New Orleans
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|304
|285
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|282
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|328
|272
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|344
|333
|Chicago
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|231
|332
|Detroit
|1
|11
|1
|.115
|213
|354
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|366
|254
|L.A. Rams
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|366
|293
|San Francisco
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|301
|Seattle
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|272
|262
Dec. 16
Kansas City 34, L.A. Chargers 28, OT
Saturday
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 25
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 26
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 27
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Individual Leaders
AFC
Week 15
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Carr, Las
|496
|339
|3926
|18
|10
|Herbert, LAC
|504
|338
|3822
|30
|11
|Mahomes, KC
|502
|329
|3642
|27
|12
|Allen, Buf
|494
|325
|3524
|28
|11
|Burrow, Cin
|413
|284
|3483
|25
|14
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|455
|297
|3066
|19
|7
|Tannehill, Ten
|420
|276
|2965
|14
|13
|Bridgewater, Den
|404
|273
|2954
|18
|7
|Wentz, Ind
|420
|266
|2948
|22
|5
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Taylor, Ind
|241
|1348
|5.6
|83
|16
|Mixon, Cin
|245
|1036
|4.2
|32
|12
|Henry, Ten
|219
|937
|4.3
|76t
|10
|Chubb, Cle
|167
|926
|5.5
|70t
|6
|Harris, Pit
|237
|873
|3.7
|23
|6
|L.Jackson, Bal
|133
|767
|5.8
|31
|2
|Harris, NE
|164
|754
|4.6
|64t
|9
|J.Williams, Den
|155
|743
|4.8
|49
|3
|Ekeler, LAC
|161
|730
|4.5
|28
|9
Receiving
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Chase, Cin
|60
|1035
|17.3
|82t
|10
|Hill, KC
|90
|1030
|11.4
|75t
|8
|D.Johnson, Pit
|81
|990
|12.2
|50t
|6
|Diggs, Buf
|78
|972
|12.5
|61
|7
|Allen, LAC
|86
|929
|10.8
|42
|4
|Andrews, Bal
|75
|926
|12.3
|41
|6
|Williams, LAC
|61
|915
|15.0
|72t
|7
|Pittman, Ind
|67
|882
|13.2
|57
|5
|Renfrow, Las
|86
|877
|10.2
|54
|5
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|25
|360
|14.4
|42
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|23
|288
|12.5
|27
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|21
|194
|9.2
|22
|0
|McKenzie, Buf
|17
|148
|8.7
|26
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|27
|235
|8.7
|19
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|20
|170
|8.5
|21
|0
|Spencer, Den
|22
|184
|8.4
|25
|0
|Hines, Ind
|22
|163
|7.4
|16
|0
|Felton, Cle
|32
|227
|7.1
|24
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Taylor, Ind
|18
|16
|2
|0
|108
|Ekeler, LAC
|16
|9
|7
|0
|96
|Mixon, Cin
|14
|12
|2
|0
|84
|Chase, Cin
|10
|0
|10
|0
|60
|Henry, Ten
|10
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Gordon, Den
|9
|7
|2
|0
|54
|Harris, NE
|9
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Harris, Pit
|9
|6
|3
|0
|54
NFC
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Brady, TB
|554
|378
|4134
|36
|10
|Stafford, LAR
|468
|315
|3898
|33
|9
|Cousins, Min
|477
|319
|3569
|27
|5
|Prescott, Dal
|455
|309
|3381
|24
|10
|Aa.Rodgers, GB
|410
|276
|3219
|27
|4
|Ryan, Atl
|448
|305
|3104
|17
|11
|Garoppolo, SF
|351
|234
|2937
|17
|8
|Heinicke, Was
|418
|278
|2931
|19
|12
|Goff, Det
|438
|290
|2791
|14
|8
|K.Murray, Ari
|320
|229
|2782
|19
|9
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Cook, Min
|198
|978
|4.9
|66
|6
|Gibson, Was
|216
|836
|3.9
|27
|5
|Elliott, Dal
|185
|810
|4.4
|47
|8
|Fournette, TB
|171
|778
|4.6
|47t
|8
|Mitchell, SF
|165
|759
|4.6
|39
|5
|Hurts, Phi
|122
|695
|5.7
|31
|8
|Conner, Ari
|179
|661
|3.7
|35
|14
|Kamara, NO
|173
|650
|3.8
|23t
|4
|Henderson, LAR
|142
|648
|4.6
|29
|5
Receiving
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Kupp, LAR
|113
|1489
|13.2
|59
|12
|Jefferson, Min
|85
|1288
|15.2
|56
|8
|Adams, GB
|90
|1204
|13.4
|59
|7
|Godwin, TB
|92
|1054
|11.5
|44
|5
|Samuel, SF
|57
|1028
|18.0
|83
|5
|Lockett, Sea
|62
|1023
|16.5
|69t
|5
|Moore, Car
|72
|938
|13.0
|64
|4
|Lamb, Dal
|64
|890
|13.9
|49t
|6
|Evans, TB
|63
|885
|14.0
|46
|11
|McLaurin, Was
|61
|808
|13.2
|40t
|5
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Grant, Chi
|22
|302
|12.3
|97t
|1
|Harris, NO
|17
|191
|11.2
|26
|0
|Raymond, Det
|18
|193
|10.7
|48
|0
|Westbrook, Min
|22
|183
|8.3
|45
|0
|Erickson, Car
|20
|166
|8.3
|22
|0
|Moore, Ari
|19
|153
|8.1
|27
|0
|Am.Rodgers, GB
|18
|134
|7.4
|17
|0
|Aiyuk, SF
|23
|166
|7.2
|27
|0
|Reagor, Phi
|23
|148
|6.4
|22
|0
|A.Williams, Atl
|17
|105
|6.2
|15
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Conner, Ari
|16
|14
|2
|0
|96
|Kupp, LAR
|12
|0
|12
|0
|72
|Evans, TB
|11
|0
|11
|0
|66
|Samuel, SF
|11
|6
|5
|0
|66
|Fournette, TB
|10
|8
|2
|0
|60
|Patterson, Atl
|10
|5
|5
|0
|60
|Thielen, Min
|10
|0
|10
|0
|60
