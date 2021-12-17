The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, December 17, 2021

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200
Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 363 229
Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288
N.Y. Jets 3 10 0 .231 226 397

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 324 290
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283
Houston 2 11 0 .154 177 356
Jacksonville 2 11 0 .154 180 340

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 304 284
Cincinnati 7 6 0 .538 354 293
Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289
Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 272 322

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370
Denver 7 6 0 .538 275 228
Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 9 4 0 .692 380 287
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291
Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324
N.Y. Giants 4 9 0 .308 232 310

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 297
Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 245 353
New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 304 285
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 257 282

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 328 272
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332
Detroit 1 11 1 .115 213 354

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 10 3 0 .769 366 254
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293
San Francisco 7 6 0 .538 329 301
Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262

Dec. 16

Kansas City 34, L.A. Chargers 28, OT

Saturday

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 26

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Individual Leaders

AFC

Week 15

Quarterbacks

Att Com Yds TD Int
Carr, Las 496 339 3926 18 10
Herbert, LAC 504 338 3822 30 11
Mahomes, KC 502 329 3642 27 12
Allen, Buf 494 325 3524 28 11
Burrow, Cin 413 284 3483 25 14
Roethlisberger, Pit 455 297 3066 19 7
Tannehill, Ten 420 276 2965 14 13
Bridgewater, Den 404 273 2954 18 7
Wentz, Ind 420 266 2948 22 5

Rushers

Att Yds Avg LG TD
Taylor, Ind 241 1348 5.6 83 16
Mixon, Cin 245 1036 4.2 32 12
Henry, Ten 219 937 4.3 76t 10
Chubb, Cle 167 926 5.5 70t 6
Harris, Pit 237 873 3.7 23 6
L.Jackson, Bal 133 767 5.8 31 2
Harris, NE 164 754 4.6 64t 9
J.Williams, Den 155 743 4.8 49 3
Ekeler, LAC 161 730 4.5 28 9

Receiving

No Yds Avg LG TD
Chase, Cin 60 1035 17.3 82t 10
Hill, KC 90 1030 11.4 75t 8
D.Johnson, Pit 81 990 12.2 50t 6
Diggs, Buf 78 972 12.5 61 7
Allen, LAC 86 929 10.8 42 4
Andrews, Bal 75 926 12.3 41 6
Williams, LAC 61 915 15.0 72t 7
Pittman, Ind 67 882 13.2 57 5
Renfrow, Las 86 877 10.2 54 5

Punt Returners

No Yds Avg Long TD
Duvernay, Bal 25 360 14.4 42 0
Olszewski, NE 23 288 12.5 27 0
Rogers, Ten 21 194 9.2 22 0
McKenzie, Buf 17 148 8.7 26 0
McCloud, Pit 27 235 8.7 19 0
Renfrow, Las 20 170 8.5 21 0
Spencer, Den 22 184 8.4 25 0
Hines, Ind 22 163 7.4 16 0
Felton, Cle 32 227 7.1 24 0

Scoring

Touchdowns

TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
Taylor, Ind 18 16 2 0 108
Ekeler, LAC 16 9 7 0 96
Mixon, Cin 14 12 2 0 84
Chase, Cin 10 0 10 0 60
Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 60
Gordon, Den 9 7 2 0 54
Harris, NE 9 9 0 0 54
Harris, Pit 9 6 3 0 54

NFC

Quarterbacks

Att Com Yds TD Int
Brady, TB 554 378 4134 36 10
Stafford, LAR 468 315 3898 33 9
Cousins, Min 477 319 3569 27 5
Prescott, Dal 455 309 3381 24 10
Aa.Rodgers, GB 410 276 3219 27 4
Ryan, Atl 448 305 3104 17 11
Garoppolo, SF 351 234 2937 17 8
Heinicke, Was 418 278 2931 19 12
Goff, Det 438 290 2791 14 8
K.Murray, Ari 320 229 2782 19 9

Rushers

Att Yds Avg LG TD
Cook, Min 198 978 4.9 66 6
Gibson, Was 216 836 3.9 27 5
Elliott, Dal 185 810 4.4 47 8
Fournette, TB 171 778 4.6 47t 8
Mitchell, SF 165 759 4.6 39 5
Hurts, Phi 122 695 5.7 31 8
Conner, Ari 179 661 3.7 35 14
Kamara, NO 173 650 3.8 23t 4
Henderson, LAR 142 648 4.6 29 5

Receiving

No Yds Avg LG TD
Kupp, LAR 113 1489 13.2 59 12
Jefferson, Min 85 1288 15.2 56 8
Adams, GB 90 1204 13.4 59 7
Godwin, TB 92 1054 11.5 44 5
Samuel, SF 57 1028 18.0 83 5
Lockett, Sea 62 1023 16.5 69t 5
Moore, Car 72 938 13.0 64 4
Lamb, Dal 64 890 13.9 49t 6
Evans, TB 63 885 14.0 46 11
McLaurin, Was 61 808 13.2 40t 5

Punt Returners

No Yds Avg Long TD
Grant, Chi 22 302 12.3 97t 1
Harris, NO 17 191 11.2 26 0
Raymond, Det 18 193 10.7 48 0
Westbrook, Min 22 183 8.3 45 0
Erickson, Car 20 166 8.3 22 0
Moore, Ari 19 153 8.1 27 0
Am.Rodgers, GB 18 134 7.4 17 0
Aiyuk, SF 23 166 7.2 27 0
Reagor, Phi 23 148 6.4 22 0
A.Williams, Atl 17 105 6.2 15 0

Scoring

Touchdowns

TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
Conner, Ari 16 14 2 0 96
Kupp, LAR 12 0 12 0 72
Evans, TB 11 0 11 0 66
Samuel, SF 11 6 5 0 66
Fournette, TB 10 8 2 0 60
Patterson, Atl 10 5 5 0 60
Thielen, Min 10 0 10 0 60

