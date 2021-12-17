Friday, December 17, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|94
|77
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|Detroit
|30
|14
|13
|3
|31
|83
|102
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|Buffalo
|29
|10
|15
|4
|24
|82
|103
|Ottawa
|27
|9
|17
|1
|19
|76
|97
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|28
|20
|7
|1
|41
|90
|61
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|19
|7
|3
|41
|84
|74
|Washington
|29
|17
|5
|7
|41
|101
|76
|Pittsburgh
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|85
|72
|Columbus
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|89
|93
|Philadelphia
|28
|11
|12
|5
|27
|73
|92
|New Jersey
|28
|10
|13
|5
|25
|78
|97
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|8
|12
|5
|21
|54
|73
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|110
|87
|Nashville
|29
|18
|10
|1
|37
|89
|79
|St. Louis
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|100
|80
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|117
|94
|Winnipeg
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|84
|80
|Dallas
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|70
|74
|Chicago
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|67
|90
|Arizona
|28
|5
|21
|2
|12
|50
|104
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|98
|83
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Vegas
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|104
|89
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|94
|85
|Los Angeles
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|76
|72
|San Jose
|29
|15
|13
|1
|31
|76
|80
|Vancouver
|30
|13
|15
|2
|28
|76
|88
|Seattle
|29
|10
|16
|3
|23
|81
|103
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Chicago 5, Washington 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2
Anaheim 4, Seattle 1
Thursday
Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1
Carolina 5, Detroit 3
Los Angeles 4, Florida 1
Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Vegas 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1
Nashville 5, Colorado 2
Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Columbus at Edmonton, late
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Toronto at Calgary, ppd.
Today
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
CAROLINA 5,
DETROIT 3
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Carolina
|3
|0
|2
|—
|5
First Period—1, Carolina, Niederreiter 7 (Poturalski, Fast), 2:05 (pp). 2, Detroit, Gagner 4, 5:32. 3, Carolina, DeAngelo 5 (Fast, Kotkaniemi), 7:36. 4, Detroit, Larkin 12 (Raymond), 13:54. 5, Carolina, Drury 1 (Teravainen, Kotkaniemi), 18:40. Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 0:12; Bear, CAR (Hooking), 3:21.
Second Period—6, Detroit, Bertuzzi 10 (Raymond, Larkin), 11:19. Penalties—Drury, CAR (Tripping), 5:02; Necas, CAR (Interference), 15:08.
Third Period—7, Carolina, Niederreiter 8 (Necas, Pesce), 0:18. 8, Carolina, Trocheck 7 (Teravainen, Necas), 19:55 (en). Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 13-9-4—26. Carolina 17-8-9—34.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; Carolina 1 of 1.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 9-7-3 (33 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Andersen 15-5-0 (26-23).
A—0 (18,680). T—2:27.
Referees—Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Kilian McNamara, Derek Nansen.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|79
|67
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|21
|7
|10
|3
|1
|18
|63
|75
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|23
|12
|6
|2
|3
|29
|76
|63
|Jacksonville
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|28
|69
|59
|Orlando
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|23
|61
|72
|Atlanta
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|59
|60
|Norfolk
|23
|10
|12
|0
|1
|21
|63
|79
|S. Carolina
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|51
|61
|Greenville
|21
|9
|10
|1
|1
|20
|63
|67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|6
|0
|1
|27
|80
|56
|KOMETS
|20
|12
|6
|2
|0
|26
|62
|49
|Wheeling
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|78
|69
|Cincinnati
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|72
|64
|Kalamazoo
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|61
|61
|Iowa
|22
|7
|12
|2
|1
|17
|57
|91
|Indy
|20
|6
|11
|2
|1
|15
|57
|71
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|67
|48
|Utah
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|79
|67
|Rapid City
|24
|11
|10
|1
|2
|25
|77
|74
|Tulsa
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|63
|56
|Wichita
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|64
|61
|Allen
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|63
|80
|Kansas City
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|63
|78
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 0
Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2
Wheeling 7, Norfolk 2
Florida 3, Atlanta 1
Rapid City 2, Idaho 1
Utah 3, Wichita 0
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.
