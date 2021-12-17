NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 30 14 13 3 31 83 102 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 29 10 15 4 24 82 103 Ottawa 27 9 17 1 19 76 97 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 90 61 N.Y. Rangers 29 19 7 3 41 84 74 Washington 29 17 5 7 41 101 76 Pittsburgh 28 15 8 5 35 85 72 Columbus 27 14 12 1 29 89 93 Philadelphia 28 11 12 5 27 73 92 New Jersey 28 10 13 5 25 78 97 N.Y. Islanders 25 8 12 5 21 54 73

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 29 19 8 2 40 110 87 Nashville 29 18 10 1 37 89 79 St. Louis 29 16 8 5 37 100 80 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 117 94 Winnipeg 28 13 10 5 31 84 80 Dallas 26 13 11 2 28 70 74 Chicago 28 11 15 2 24 67 90 Arizona 28 5 21 2 12 50 104

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 31 17 9 5 39 98 83 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Vegas 29 18 11 0 36 104 89 Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 94 85 Los Angeles 28 13 10 5 31 76 72 San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 76 80 Vancouver 30 13 15 2 28 76 88 Seattle 29 10 16 3 23 81 103

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Chicago 5, Washington 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2

Anaheim 4, Seattle 1

Thursday

Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1

Carolina 5, Detroit 3

Los Angeles 4, Florida 1

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Vegas 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Columbus at Edmonton, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Toronto at Calgary, ppd.

Today

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

CAROLINA 5,

DETROIT 3

Detroit 2 1 0 — 3 Carolina 3 0 2 — 5

First Period—1, Carolina, Niederreiter 7 (Poturalski, Fast), 2:05 (pp). 2, Detroit, Gagner 4, 5:32. 3, Carolina, DeAngelo 5 (Fast, Kotkaniemi), 7:36. 4, Detroit, Larkin 12 (Raymond), 13:54. 5, Carolina, Drury 1 (Teravainen, Kotkaniemi), 18:40. Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 0:12; Bear, CAR (Hooking), 3:21.

Second Period—6, Detroit, Bertuzzi 10 (Raymond, Larkin), 11:19. Penalties—Drury, CAR (Tripping), 5:02; Necas, CAR (Interference), 15:08.

Third Period—7, Carolina, Niederreiter 8 (Necas, Pesce), 0:18. 8, Carolina, Trocheck 7 (Teravainen, Necas), 19:55 (en). Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 13-9-4—26. Carolina 17-8-9—34.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; Carolina 1 of 1.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 9-7-3 (33 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Andersen 15-5-0 (26-23).

A—0 (18,680). T—2:27.

Referees—Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Kilian McNamara, Derek Nansen.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 21 13 8 0 0 26 79 67 Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 21 7 10 3 1 18 63 75 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 23 12 6 2 3 29 76 63 Jacksonville 23 13 8 1 1 28 69 59 Orlando 22 11 10 1 0 23 61 72 Atlanta 22 10 10 2 0 22 59 60 Norfolk 23 10 12 0 1 21 63 79 S. Carolina 20 9 9 2 0 20 51 61 Greenville 21 9 10 1 1 20 63 67

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 13 6 0 1 27 80 56 KOMETS 20 12 6 2 0 26 62 49 Wheeling 21 12 8 1 0 25 78 69 Cincinnati 22 12 10 0 0 24 72 64 Kalamazoo 19 11 8 0 0 22 61 61 Iowa 22 7 12 2 1 17 57 91 Indy 20 6 11 2 1 15 57 71

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 23 14 8 0 1 29 67 48 Utah 23 14 8 1 0 29 79 67 Rapid City 24 11 10 1 2 25 77 74 Tulsa 20 11 8 0 1 23 63 56 Wichita 21 10 10 1 0 21 64 61 Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 63 80 Kansas City 22 9 12 1 0 19 63 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 0

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

Wheeling 7, Norfolk 2

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Rapid City 2, Idaho 1

Utah 3, Wichita 0

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.