TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed C Rodney Hudson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Chuck Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Josh Johnson. Placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Colin Thompson to the practice squad. Released LB Josh Watson from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OL Germain Ifedi and CB Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Jesse James, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, WRs Allen Robinson, Isaiah Coulter, DB Eddie Jackson and RB Ryan Nall on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Riley Reiff on injured reserve. Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TEs Stephen Carlson and David Njoku from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Lawrence Cager to the active roster. Promoted QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Brian Allen and S Tedric Thompson to the practice squad. Placed S Ronnie Harrison and QB Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DT Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DBs Terrence Brooks and Terrance Mitchell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Cre’Von LeBlanc on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.