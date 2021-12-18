Saturday, December 18, 2021 1:00 am
(x-subject to collective bargaining agreement and end of lockout):
2022
x-TBD: Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
Jan. 15: International signing period opens, 9 a.m.
Jan. 25: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame vote announced, Secaucus, N.J.
x-TBD: Salary arbitration hearings.
x-Feb. 16: Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
x-Feb. 21: Voluntary reporting date for other players.
x-Feb. 25: Exhibition games start.
x-Feb. 26: Mandatory reporting date.
x-March 31: Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
x-TBD: Amateur draft
x-July 19: All-Star Game, Los Angeles.
x-Aug. 11: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.
x-Aug. 21: Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.
x-Oct. 2: Regular season ends.
Dec. 15: International signing period closes, 5 p.m.
