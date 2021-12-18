Saturday, December 18, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|15
|.500
|6½
|Boston
|14
|15
|.483
|7
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|New York
|13
|16
|.448
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Charlotte
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Washington
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Atlanta
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Orlando
|5
|25
|.167
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Milwaukee
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|12
|.600
|½
|Indiana
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|Detroit
|4
|23
|.148
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|San Antonio
|10
|17
|.370
|7
|New Orleans
|10
|21
|.323
|9
|Houston
|9
|20
|.310
|9
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Denver
|15
|14
|.517
|6
|Minnesota
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Portland
|11
|18
|.379
|10
|Oklahoma City
|8
|19
|.296
|12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|24
|5
|.828
|—
|Phoenix
|23
|5
|.821
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|16
|13
|.552
|8
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|13
|.552
|8
|Sacramento
|12
|17
|.414
|12
Thursday
Indiana 122, Detroit 113
Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 105
New York 116, Houston 103
Phoenix 118, Washington 98
Chicago at Toronto, ppd.
Friday
Miami 115, Orlando 105
Denver 133, Atlanta 115
Golden State 111, Boston 107
New Orleans 116, Milwaukee 112, OT
San Antonio at Utah, late
Charlotte at Portland, late
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, late
Memphis at Sacramento, late
Today
Houston at Detroit, noon
New York at Boston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sunday
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
G League
Thursday
College Park 120, Raptors 104
Austin 112, Lakeland 101
Long Island 97, Maine 95
Wisconsin 131, Iowa 117
Agua Caliente 123, South Bay 106
Friday*
Maine 111, Long Island 99
Motor City 134, Cleveland 106
Delaware 93, Westchester 91
Oklahoma City 121, Stockton 93
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, late
Grand Rapids at Windy City, ccd.
Today
No games scheduled
*Showcase Cup Championship Tournament draw ends
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story