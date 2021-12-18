The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, December 18, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 21 8 .724
Philadelphia 15 15 .500
Boston 14 15 .483 7
Toronto 13 15 .464
New York 13 16 .448 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 18 12 .600
Charlotte 16 14 .533 2
Washington 15 15 .500 3
Atlanta 14 15 .483
Orlando 5 25 .167 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 10 .630
Milwaukee 19 12 .613
Cleveland 18 12 .600 ½
Indiana 13 18 .419 6
Detroit 4 23 .148 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 18 11 .621
Dallas 14 14 .500
San Antonio 10 17 .370 7
New Orleans 10 21 .323 9
Houston 9 20 .310 9

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 20 7 .741
Denver 15 14 .517 6
Minnesota 13 15 .464
Portland 11 18 .379 10
Oklahoma City 8 19 .296 12

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 24 5 .828
Phoenix 23 5 .821 ½
L.A. Clippers 16 13 .552 8
L.A. Lakers 16 13 .552 8
Sacramento 12 17 .414 12

Thursday

Indiana 122, Detroit 113

Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 105

New York 116, Houston 103

Phoenix 118, Washington 98

Chicago at Toronto, ppd.

Friday

Miami 115, Orlando 105

Denver 133, Atlanta 115

Golden State 111, Boston 107

New Orleans 116, Milwaukee 112, OT

San Antonio at Utah, late

Charlotte at Portland, late

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, late

Memphis at Sacramento, late

Today

Houston at Detroit, noon

New York at Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

G League

Thursday

College Park 120, Raptors 104

Austin 112, Lakeland 101

Long Island 97, Maine 95

Wisconsin 131, Iowa 117

Agua Caliente 123, South Bay 106

Friday*

Maine 111, Long Island 99

Motor City 134, Cleveland 106

Delaware 93, Westchester 91

Oklahoma City 121, Stockton 93

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, late

Grand Rapids at Windy City, ccd.

Today

No games scheduled

*Showcase Cup Championship Tournament draw ends

