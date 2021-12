Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Detroit 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300 PFW 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 7 .222 Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 5 .444 Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 3 7 .300 Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 8 .111 IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 9 .100

Thursday

Chicago St. 61, IUPUI 55

Friday

No games scheduled

Today

Westminster at Youngstown St., noon

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games Ohio 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

W. Michigan 67, Aquinas 56

Today

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Canisius at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Sunday

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN

SCORES

MIDWEST

Northwestern 68, Temple 58

UTSA 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59

Youngstown St. 71, Davis & Elkins 27

EAST

CCSU 73, Hartford 50

St. Peter’s 68, Niagara 64

W. Kentucky 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 88,

2OT

SOUTH

Clemson 84, Wofford 49

Kennesaw St. 72, Georgia Southern 71

Liberty 76, Grand Canyon 61

Memphis 56, Howard 50

Middle Tennessee 62, S. Illinois 61

Mississippi 73, Samford 48

South Florida 62, High Point 46

Stetson 64, VCU 58

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 61, Texas-Arlington 46

Texas A&M-CC 83, Schreiner 45

Wichita St. 67, North Texas 64

FAR WEST

Arizona 82, N. Arizona 55

Colorado 78, SMU 55

TOP 25 COLLEGE SCHEDULE

Today

No. 3 Stanford at No. 7 Tennessee, 5:15 p.m.

No. 14 Iowa vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m.

No. 20 BYU vs. Washington St., 2 p.m.

No. 22 LSU vs. Bradley, 1 p.m.

Sunday

No. 2 NC State vs. Virginia, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 11 Texas, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 13 Michigan, at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 7 UConn, at Uncasville, Conn., 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana vs. W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa St. vs. Prairie View, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Duke at Miami, Noon

No. 17 Georgia vs. St Francis (Pa), 2 p.m.

No. 18 Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Kentucky vs. SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

No. 21 Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Rice, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Ohio St. at UCLA, 8 p.m.

No. 25 North Carolina at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Football

BOWL GLANCE

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Coastal Carolina 47, N. Illinois 41

Today

Boca Raton Bowl

W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian St. (10-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Celebration Bowl

SC State (6-5) vs. Jackson St. (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Fresno St. (9-3) vs. UTEP (7-5),

2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Independence Bowl

No. 12 BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4),

3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LendingTree Bowl

E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5),

5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

LA Bowl

Oregon St. (7-5) vs. Utah St. (10-3),

7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (12-1) vs. Marshall (7-5), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6),

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6),

3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Frisco Bowl

No. 24 UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego St. (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday

Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday

Frisco Football Classic

Miami (OH) (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl

UCF (8-4) vs. Florida (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday

Hawaii Bowl

Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Ball St. (6-6) vs. Georgia St. (7-5),

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Nevada (8-4) vs. W. Michigan (7-5),

11 a.m. (ESPN)

Military Bowl

Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl

No. 21 Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6),

3:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Mississippi St. (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 8 p.m. (FOX)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl

Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6), 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl

No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

No. 14 Oklahoma (10-2) vs. No. 15 Oregon (10-3), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

No. 11 Michigan St. (10-2) vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona St. (8-4), 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl

No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

Washington St. (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5), Noon (CBS)

Arizona Bowl

Cent. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise St. (7-5),

2 p.m. (TBD)

Playoff Semifinal

(Cotton Bowl Classic)

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Playoff Semifinal

(Orange Bowl)

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

No. 22 Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn St. (7-5), Noon (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl

No. 17 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 25 Kentucky (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma St. (11-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

No. 7 Ohio St. (10-2) vs. No. 10 Utah (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

No. 6 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Mississippi (10-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas St. (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Volleyball

WOMEN

NCAA TOURNAMENT

At Columbus, Ohio

Semifinals

Dec. 16

Wisconsin 3, Louisville 2

Nebraska 3, Pittsburgh 1

Championship

Today

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

