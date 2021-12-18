Saturday, December 18, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|94
|77
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|Detroit
|30
|14
|13
|3
|31
|83
|102
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|Buffalo
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|104
|Ottawa
|27
|9
|17
|1
|19
|76
|97
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|30
|18
|5
|7
|43
|106
|78
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|19
|7
|4
|42
|86
|77
|Carolina
|28
|20
|7
|1
|41
|90
|61
|Pittsburgh
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|88
|74
|Columbus
|28
|14
|13
|1
|29
|91
|95
|Philadelphia
|28
|11
|12
|5
|27
|73
|92
|New Jersey
|28
|10
|13
|5
|25
|78
|97
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|8
|12
|5
|21
|54
|73
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|108
|85
|Nashville
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|91
|80
|St. Louis
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|104
|81
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|115
|91
|Winnipeg
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|86
|85
|Dallas
|27
|13
|12
|2
|28
|71
|78
|Chicago
|29
|11
|15
|3
|25
|70
|95
|Arizona
|28
|5
|21
|2
|12
|52
|107
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|101
|85
|Vegas
|30
|19
|11
|0
|38
|107
|91
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|96
|87
|Los Angeles
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|76
|72
|San Jose
|30
|15
|14
|1
|31
|78
|85
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|81
|90
|Seattle
|29
|10
|16
|3
|23
|81
|103
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday
Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1
Carolina 5, Detroit 3
Los Angeles 4, Florida 1
Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Vegas 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1
Nashville 5, Colorado 2
Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Edmonton 5, Columbus 2
Vancouver 5, San Jose 2
Toronto at Calgary, ppd.
Friday
Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Vegas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
St. Louis 4, Dallas 1
Washington 5, Winnipeg 2
Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT
Arizona at Anaheim, late
Today
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, ppd.
Boston at Montreal, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd.
Columbus at Calgary, ppd.
NASHVILLE 3,
CHICAGO 2, OT
|Nashville
|1
|0
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period—1, Nashville, Novak 1 (Kunin, Carrier), 11:56 (pp). 2, Chicago, Dach 5 (Entwistle, Kubalik), 13:57. Penalties—Tolvanen, NSH (Hooking), 4:48; Murphy, CHI (Cross Checking), 10:32; S.Jones, CHI (Delay of Game), 18:43.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Ekholm, NSH (Slashing), 1:06; Grimaldi, NSH (Interference), 4:35; Kane, CHI (Hooking), 5:14; Myers, NSH (Hooking), 16:43.
Third Period—3, Nashville, Sissons 4 (Tolvanen, Forsberg), 11:33 (pp). 4, Chicago, Toews 3 (Stillman), 13:55. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Holding), 7:23; Gustafsson, CHI (Delay of Game), 10:15; Jeannot, NSH (Tripping), 17:04.
Overtime—5, Nashville, Jeannot 8 (Josi), 0:58. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Nashville 9-15-6-1—31. Chicago 6-6-7-0—19.
Power-play opportunities—Nashville 2 of 5; Chicago 0 of 5.
Goalies—Nashville, Saros 15-8-1 (19 shots-17 saves). Chicago, Fleury 9-10-1 (31-28).
A—18,298 (19,717). T—2:26.
Referees—Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, James Tobias.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|79
|67
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|21
|7
|10
|3
|1
|18
|63
|75
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|24
|12
|7
|2
|3
|29
|77
|65
|Jacksonville
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|28
|69
|59
|Orlando
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|67
|74
|Atlanta
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|61
|61
|Norfolk
|24
|10
|13
|0
|1
|21
|64
|82
|Greenville
|21
|9
|10
|1
|1
|20
|63
|67
|South Carolina
|21
|9
|10
|2
|0
|20
|52
|63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|21
|14
|6
|0
|1
|29
|82
|57
|KOMETS
|21
|13
|6
|2
|0
|28
|66
|51
|Wheeling
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|81
|70
|Cincinnati
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|24
|74
|71
|Kalamazoo
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|63
|65
|Indy
|21
|7
|11
|2
|1
|17
|64
|73
|Iowa
|23
|7
|13
|2
|1
|17
|58
|94
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|67
|48
|Utah
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|79
|67
|Rapid City
|24
|11
|10
|1
|2
|25
|77
|74
|Tulsa
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|63
|56
|Wichita
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|64
|61
|Kansas City
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|66
|79
|Allen
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|65
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an OT or shootout loss.
Friday
Indy 7, Cincinnati 2
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3, SO
Toledo 2, South Carolina 1
Atlanta 2, Florida 1
Wheeling 3, Norfolk 1
KOMETS 4, Kalamazoo 2
Kansas City 3, Iowa 1
Orlando 6, Allen 2
Rapid City at Idaho, late
Wichita at Utah, late
Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd.
Worcester at Reading, ppd.
Today
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
KOMETS 4, WINGS 2
|Kalamazoo
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Sorenson 8 3:25. 2, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 5 (Barnaby), 10:31. Penalties—Szydlowski Fw (cross-checking), 15:44; served by Lambdin Kal (bench - too many men), 17:07; Ruddy Fw (cross-checking), 20:00.
2nd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Barnaby 2 (Cooper, Murphy), 6:55. Penalties—Lambdin Kal (slashing), 4:22; Murphy Fw (tripping), 7:13; Murray Kal (tripping), 10:04.
3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 6 (Graber, King), 6:50. 5, Kalamazoo, Vallati 3 (DeBrincat, Gaudet), 9:48. 6, Fort Wayne, Cooper 2 (Murphy), 17:41 (EN). Penalties—Bradford Kal (tripping), 3:53; Jordan Kal (roughing), 7:52; Graber Fw (holding), 7:52; Szydlowski Fw (slashing), 14:24; Miller Kal (misconduct - inciting), 17:41.
Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 6-9-14-29. Fort Wayne 11-15-8-34.
Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 4.
Goalies—Kalamazoo, Greaves 6-4-0-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 8-0-1-0 (29 shots-27 saves).
A—5,734. Referee—Alexander Ross. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Christopher Williams.
