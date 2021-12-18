NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 30 14 13 3 31 83 102 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104 Ottawa 27 9 17 1 19 76 97 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 30 18 5 7 43 106 78 N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77 Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 90 61 Pittsburgh 29 16 8 5 37 88 74 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 Philadelphia 28 11 12 5 27 73 92 New Jersey 28 10 13 5 25 78 97 N.Y. Islanders 25 8 12 5 21 54 73

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 29 19 8 2 40 108 85 Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 91 80 St. Louis 30 17 8 5 39 104 81 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 29 13 11 5 31 86 85 Dallas 27 13 12 2 28 71 78 Chicago 29 11 15 3 25 70 95 Arizona 28 5 21 2 12 52 107

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 31 17 9 5 39 101 85 Vegas 30 19 11 0 38 107 91 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 96 87 Los Angeles 28 13 10 5 31 76 72 San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 Seattle 29 10 16 3 23 81 103

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday

Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1

Carolina 5, Detroit 3

Los Angeles 4, Florida 1

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Vegas 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Edmonton 5, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, San Jose 2

Toronto at Calgary, ppd.

Friday

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Vegas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

Washington 5, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT

Arizona at Anaheim, late

Today

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, ppd.

Boston at Montreal, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd.

Columbus at Calgary, ppd.

NASHVILLE 3,

CHICAGO 2, OT

Nashville 1 0 1 1 — 3 Chicago 1 0 1 0 — 2

First Period—1, Nashville, Novak 1 (Kunin, Carrier), 11:56 (pp). 2, Chicago, Dach 5 (Entwistle, Kubalik), 13:57. Penalties—Tolvanen, NSH (Hooking), 4:48; Murphy, CHI (Cross Checking), 10:32; S.Jones, CHI (Delay of Game), 18:43.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Ekholm, NSH (Slashing), 1:06; Grimaldi, NSH (Interference), 4:35; Kane, CHI (Hooking), 5:14; Myers, NSH (Hooking), 16:43.

Third Period—3, Nashville, Sissons 4 (Tolvanen, Forsberg), 11:33 (pp). 4, Chicago, Toews 3 (Stillman), 13:55. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Holding), 7:23; Gustafsson, CHI (Delay of Game), 10:15; Jeannot, NSH (Tripping), 17:04.

Overtime—5, Nashville, Jeannot 8 (Josi), 0:58. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Nashville 9-15-6-1—31. Chicago 6-6-7-0—19.

Power-play opportunities—Nashville 2 of 5; Chicago 0 of 5.

Goalies—Nashville, Saros 15-8-1 (19 shots-17 saves). Chicago, Fleury 9-10-1 (31-28).

A—18,298 (19,717). T—2:26.

Referees—Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, James Tobias.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 21 13 8 0 0 26 79 67 Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 21 7 10 3 1 18 63 75 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 24 12 7 2 3 29 77 65 Jacksonville 23 13 8 1 1 28 69 59 Orlando 23 12 10 1 0 25 67 74 Atlanta 23 11 10 2 0 24 61 61 Norfolk 24 10 13 0 1 21 64 82 Greenville 21 9 10 1 1 20 63 67 South Carolina 21 9 10 2 0 20 52 63

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 21 14 6 0 1 29 82 57 KOMETS 21 13 6 2 0 28 66 51 Wheeling 22 13 8 1 0 27 81 70 Cincinnati 23 12 11 0 0 24 74 71 Kalamazoo 20 11 9 0 0 22 63 65 Indy 21 7 11 2 1 17 64 73 Iowa 23 7 13 2 1 17 58 94

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 23 14 8 0 1 29 67 48 Utah 23 14 8 1 0 29 79 67 Rapid City 24 11 10 1 2 25 77 74 Tulsa 20 11 8 0 1 23 63 56 Wichita 21 10 10 1 0 21 64 61 Kansas City 23 10 12 1 0 21 66 79 Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an OT or shootout loss.

Friday

Indy 7, Cincinnati 2

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3, SO

Toledo 2, South Carolina 1

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Wheeling 3, Norfolk 1

KOMETS 4, Kalamazoo 2

Kansas City 3, Iowa 1

Orlando 6, Allen 2

Rapid City at Idaho, late

Wichita at Utah, late

Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd.

Worcester at Reading, ppd.

Today

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

KOMETS 4, WINGS 2

Kalamazoo 1 0 1 — 2 Fort Wayne 1 1 2 — 4

1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Sorenson 8 3:25. 2, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 5 (Barnaby), 10:31. Penalties—Szydlowski Fw (cross-checking), 15:44; served by Lambdin Kal (bench - too many men), 17:07; Ruddy Fw (cross-checking), 20:00.

2nd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Barnaby 2 (Cooper, Murphy), 6:55. Penalties—Lambdin Kal (slashing), 4:22; Murphy Fw (tripping), 7:13; Murray Kal (tripping), 10:04.

3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 6 (Graber, King), 6:50. 5, Kalamazoo, Vallati 3 (DeBrincat, Gaudet), 9:48. 6, Fort Wayne, Cooper 2 (Murphy), 17:41 (EN). Penalties—Bradford Kal (tripping), 3:53; Jordan Kal (roughing), 7:52; Graber Fw (holding), 7:52; Szydlowski Fw (slashing), 14:24; Miller Kal (misconduct - inciting), 17:41.

Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 6-9-14-29. Fort Wayne 11-15-8-34.

Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 4.

Goalies—Kalamazoo, Greaves 6-4-0-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 8-0-1-0 (29 shots-27 saves).

A—5,734. Referee—Alexander Ross. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Christopher Williams.