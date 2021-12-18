TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed Fs Admiral Schofield, Aleem Ford, B.J. Johnson and G Hassani Gravett to 10-day contracts.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to the active roster.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WR Jaylon Moore on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LT Dion Dawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Michael Joseph to the practice squad. Activated OL Elijah Wilkinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Andy Dalton and DB Duke Shelley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB John Brannon to the practice squad. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Anthony Walker Jr. from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed Ss Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., LBs Tony Fields II, Jacob Phillips, Mack Wilson, CB A.J. Green, RB Kareem Hunt and QB Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QBs Kyle Lauletta and Jacob Dolegala..

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Cedrick Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve. Promoted TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated LB Tavante Beckett from the practice squad resesrve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed G Justin McCray on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Gehrig Dieter on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RBs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated RB Mark Ingram from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL). Returned D Justin Barron and LW Mikhail Maltsev to Colorado.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Riley Tufte and D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned Ds Matt Kiersted, Chase Priske and RW Cole Schwindt to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Ds Jacob Moverare and Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Sent RW Klim Kostin to Springfield on a conditioning loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Mark Pitts chief operating officer. Waived D Fredrik Claesson.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Ended C Jason Spezza suspension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Gianluca Esteves on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Returned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL). Acquired G Kevin Zion as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Shawn Boudrias from reserve.

INDY FUEL — Placed F Liam Folkes on injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Fedor Gordeev from the commissioner’s exempt list.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Jake Gaudet to Cleveland (AHL). Placed F Matt Iacopelli on reserve. Placed F Greg Betzold on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brandon Hawkins from injured reserve.