NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 92 106 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104 Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 Washington 30 18 5 7 43 106 78 N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77 Pittsburgh 29 16 8 5 37 88 74 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95 New Jersey 29 10 14 5 25 82 106 N.Y. Islanders 25 8 12 5 21 54 73

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 29 19 8 2 40 108 85 Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79 St. Louis 30 17 8 5 39 104 81 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 29 13 11 5 31 86 85 Dallas 28 14 12 2 30 78 83 Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 74 100 Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89 Vegas 30 19 11 0 38 107 91 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 96 87 Los Angeles 29 13 11 5 31 77 77 San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 Seattle 29 10 16 3 23 81 103

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime or shootout loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Vegas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

Washington 5, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT

Arizona 6, Anaheim 5, OT

Saturday

Carolina 5, Los Angeles 1

Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Detroit 5, New Jersey 2

Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Edmonton at Seattle, late

Toronto at Vancouver, ppd.

Florida at Minnesota, ppd.

Boston at Montreal, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd.

Columbus at Calgary, ppd.

Today

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Tuesday

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73 Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 23 8 11 3 1 20 69 83 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 25 13 7 2 3 31 82 66 Jacksonville 24 14 8 1 1 30 72 60 Orlando 23 12 10 1 0 25 67 74 Atlanta 24 11 11 2 0 24 62 66 Norfolk 25 10 14 0 1 21 66 91 Greenville 22 9 10 2 1 21 65 70 S. Carolina 22 9 11 2 0 20 53 66

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 22 15 6 0 1 31 85 59 Wheeling 23 14 8 1 0 29 90 72 KOMETS 22 13 6 3 0 29 69 55 Cincinnati 24 13 11 0 0 26 78 74 Kalamazoo 21 11 10 0 0 22 67 74 Indy 22 8 11 2 1 19 73 77 Iowa 24 8 13 2 1 19 61 96

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 24 15 8 0 1 31 72 50 Utah 24 15 8 1 0 31 83 69 Rapid City 25 11 11 1 2 25 79 79 Tulsa 20 11 8 0 1 23 63 56 Wichita 22 10 11 1 0 21 66 65 Kansas City 24 10 13 1 0 21 68 82 Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday

Indy 7, Cincinnati 2

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3, SO

Toledo 2, South Carolina 1

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Wheeling 3, Norfolk 1

KOMETS 4, Kalamazoo 2

Kansas City 3, Iowa 1

Orlando 6, Allen 2

Idaho 5, Rapid City 2

Utah 4, Wichita 2

Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd.

Worcester at Reading, ppd.

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Florida 5, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2

Toledo 3, Greenville 2, OT

Indy 9, Kalamazoo 4

Cincinnati 4, KOMETS 3, OT

Iowa 3, Kansas City 2

Wichita at Utah, late

Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd.

Orlando at Allen, ppd.

Worcester at Reading, ppd.

Today

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, ppd.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd.

Monday

No games scheduled

CYCLONES 4,

KOMETS 3, OT

Cincinnati 1 2 0 1 — 4 Fort Wayne 1 0 2 0 — 3

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 2 (Jermain, Ruddy), 9:19. 2, Cincinnati, McLeod 5 (Griffin, Mingo), 15:25. Penalties-Boka Cin (roughing, fighting - major), 2:34; Alvaro Fw (fighting - major), 2:34; Murphy Fw (interference), 6:56; Petruzzelli Fw (holding), 10:48.

2nd Period—3, Cincinnati, Boka 3 (Tackett, Griffin), 2:50. 4, Cincinnati, Hirano 14 (Craggs), 14:34 (PP). Penalties-Graber Fw (roughing), 8:19; Mingo Cin (holding), 11:23; Graber Fw (roughing), 11:23; Cooper Fw (cross-checking), 14:30; Craggs Cin (fighting - major), 17:27; Cooper Fw (fighting - major), 17:27.

3rd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Graber 7 (Corcoran), 8:54. 6, Fort Wayne, Cooper 3 (Boudrias, Graber), 10:20 (PP). Penalties-Barnaby Fw (hooking), 7:18; Ege Cin (hooking), 7:53; Cairns Cin (roughing, roughing), 9:28; Szydlowski Fw (roughing), 9:28; Craggs Cin (roughing), 12:06; Alvaro Fw (holding), 12:06; Busch Fw (slashing), 13:18.

OT Period—7, Cincinnati, Hirano 15 (Polino), 4:08. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 13-19-4-2-38. Fort Wayne 13-3-11-1-28.

Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 1 / 6; Fort Wayne 1 / 3.

Goalies—Cincinnati, Robson 8-6-0-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 8-0-2-0 (38 shots-34 saves).

A-6,126. Referee—Alexander Ross. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Logan Bellgraph.