Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|94
|77
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|Detroit
|31
|15
|13
|3
|33
|92
|106
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|Buffalo
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|104
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|17
|2
|20
|79
|101
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|29
|21
|7
|1
|43
|95
|62
|Washington
|30
|18
|5
|7
|43
|106
|78
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|19
|7
|4
|42
|86
|77
|Pittsburgh
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|88
|74
|Columbus
|28
|14
|13
|1
|29
|91
|95
|Philadelphia
|29
|12
|12
|5
|29
|77
|95
|New Jersey
|29
|10
|14
|5
|25
|82
|106
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|8
|12
|5
|21
|54
|73
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|108
|85
|Nashville
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|89
|79
|St. Louis
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|104
|81
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|115
|91
|Winnipeg
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|86
|85
|Dallas
|28
|14
|12
|2
|30
|78
|83
|Chicago
|30
|11
|15
|4
|26
|74
|100
|Arizona
|29
|6
|21
|2
|14
|56
|109
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|32
|17
|9
|6
|40
|103
|89
|Vegas
|30
|19
|11
|0
|38
|107
|91
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|96
|87
|Los Angeles
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|77
|77
|San Jose
|30
|15
|14
|1
|31
|78
|85
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|81
|90
|Seattle
|29
|10
|16
|3
|23
|81
|103
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime or shootout loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Vegas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
St. Louis 4, Dallas 1
Washington 5, Winnipeg 2
Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT
Arizona 6, Anaheim 5, OT
Saturday
Carolina 5, Los Angeles 1
Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Detroit 5, New Jersey 2
Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT
Edmonton at Seattle, late
Toronto at Vancouver, ppd.
Florida at Minnesota, ppd.
Boston at Montreal, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd.
Columbus at Calgary, ppd.
Today
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Monday
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Tuesday
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|87
|73
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|69
|83
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|25
|13
|7
|2
|3
|31
|82
|66
|Jacksonville
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|72
|60
|Orlando
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|67
|74
|Atlanta
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|62
|66
|Norfolk
|25
|10
|14
|0
|1
|21
|66
|91
|Greenville
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|65
|70
|S. Carolina
|22
|9
|11
|2
|0
|20
|53
|66
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|22
|15
|6
|0
|1
|31
|85
|59
|Wheeling
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|90
|72
|KOMETS
|22
|13
|6
|3
|0
|29
|69
|55
|Cincinnati
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|26
|78
|74
|Kalamazoo
|21
|11
|10
|0
|0
|22
|67
|74
|Indy
|22
|8
|11
|2
|1
|19
|73
|77
|Iowa
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|19
|61
|96
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|24
|15
|8
|0
|1
|31
|72
|50
|Utah
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|31
|83
|69
|Rapid City
|25
|11
|11
|1
|2
|25
|79
|79
|Tulsa
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|63
|56
|Wichita
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|66
|65
|Kansas City
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|68
|82
|Allen
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|65
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday
Indy 7, Cincinnati 2
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3, SO
Toledo 2, South Carolina 1
Atlanta 2, Florida 1
Wheeling 3, Norfolk 1
KOMETS 4, Kalamazoo 2
Kansas City 3, Iowa 1
Orlando 6, Allen 2
Idaho 5, Rapid City 2
Utah 4, Wichita 2
Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd.
Worcester at Reading, ppd.
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 2
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1
Florida 5, Atlanta 1
Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2
Toledo 3, Greenville 2, OT
Indy 9, Kalamazoo 4
Cincinnati 4, KOMETS 3, OT
Iowa 3, Kansas City 2
Wichita at Utah, late
Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd.
Orlando at Allen, ppd.
Worcester at Reading, ppd.
Today
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, ppd.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd.
Monday
No games scheduled
CYCLONES 4,
KOMETS 3, OT
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|1
|—
|4
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|3
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 2 (Jermain, Ruddy), 9:19. 2, Cincinnati, McLeod 5 (Griffin, Mingo), 15:25. Penalties-Boka Cin (roughing, fighting - major), 2:34; Alvaro Fw (fighting - major), 2:34; Murphy Fw (interference), 6:56; Petruzzelli Fw (holding), 10:48.
2nd Period—3, Cincinnati, Boka 3 (Tackett, Griffin), 2:50. 4, Cincinnati, Hirano 14 (Craggs), 14:34 (PP). Penalties-Graber Fw (roughing), 8:19; Mingo Cin (holding), 11:23; Graber Fw (roughing), 11:23; Cooper Fw (cross-checking), 14:30; Craggs Cin (fighting - major), 17:27; Cooper Fw (fighting - major), 17:27.
3rd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Graber 7 (Corcoran), 8:54. 6, Fort Wayne, Cooper 3 (Boudrias, Graber), 10:20 (PP). Penalties-Barnaby Fw (hooking), 7:18; Ege Cin (hooking), 7:53; Cairns Cin (roughing, roughing), 9:28; Szydlowski Fw (roughing), 9:28; Craggs Cin (roughing), 12:06; Alvaro Fw (holding), 12:06; Busch Fw (slashing), 13:18.
OT Period—7, Cincinnati, Hirano 15 (Polino), 4:08. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 13-19-4-2-38. Fort Wayne 13-3-11-1-28.
Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 1 / 6; Fort Wayne 1 / 3.
Goalies—Cincinnati, Robson 8-6-0-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 8-0-2-0 (38 shots-34 saves).
A-6,126. Referee—Alexander Ross. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Logan Bellgraph.
